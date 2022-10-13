A High-level Goldco Review | Charges, Challenges, and More!

Perhaps you may have considered going the route of gold IRAs to protect your retirement savings after considering the way gold and silver offer hedging against inflation alongside other benefits.

If that's the case then you've probably seen Goldco pop up here and there, and that's because it's one of the longest-serving and biggest names in the world of precious metals investments via gold and silver IRAs.

Considering this, I thought that doing a Goldco review was a great idea. To this end, I spent more time than I care to admit gathering any information I could find about the company, the way a precious metals IRA account works with it as a customer, alongside other essential details.

I've seen where there are things to like and others that you may not be too keen on. Best of all, I put everything together at a high level, making it short enough to read and complete with the necessary insights.

After you've finished going through the presented information, there's a frequently asked questions section at the bottom where you can see a few quick answers to a few of the more common questions I've noticed people asking about Goldco.

Why Goldco for your Precious Metals IRA

Whether you're in the market to purchase precious metals or you want to establish a Gold IRA, there is more than one way to evaluate the feasibility, and ethical business practices, alongside other attributes of a company.

It's not just about the services that the said company provides. What about the strategic business relationships it has established to get to the point that it is?

Goldco's choice of spokespersons, for example, says a lot about the company profile. For example, look at its brand ambassadors, Chuck Norris and Sean Hannity.

What do you know about both guys? They are men of their word who stick to their principles, at least from what we all know.

Not only have both men endorsed Goldco publicly, but they've also gone as far as saying that they would recommend no other companies to those close to them.

Remember that these are two people who hold their relationships and reputation in high regard.

Expressed Complaints about Goldco

I can't write an honest review by just sticking to the way Goldco allows you to invest in gold and silver, alongside other precious metals. It's also essential to look at the negative reviews the company has garnered during its time in the precious metals market.

One of the best ways to find this kind of information is to check the Better Business Bureau website, and this is exactly what I did.

To put it simply, the reviews that seem to be on the negative side revolved around customer satisfaction. More specifically, the reports were mostly about unsolicited calls. However, reports would indicate that the gold IRA service provider has since nixed this habit.

Some customers also spoke of coins not being valued properly. Goldco did, however, offer to buy the coins back in several such instances at a profit to the customer.

Here are some stats to keep in mind:

Triple A rating from the Business Consumer Alliance (BCA)

A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB)

One BCA complaint has been resolved

12 BBB complaints have been closed in the past three years

4.9 stars on Google My Business

4.8 stars on Consumer Affairs

4.9 stars on Trustpilot

4.9 stars on TrustLink

How Goldco Differentiates Itself

Goldco precious metals IRAs, alongside the rest of its business model, are rooted in providing its customers with stability. After all, this is one of, if not the main reason people want to invest in IRA-approved gold and silver coins, alongside other precious metals.

During times of uncertainty, investing in a Goldco precious metals IRA provides a measure of security and stability.

Look at the power of gold over the years. Regardless of what may have happened with FIAT currencies or world events, it has largely maintained a high value.

In another demonstration of the financial stability of its customers, Goldco provides a real-time and historical analysis of gold prices, to help its precious metals IRA customers make choices from an informed standpoint.

You'll also fund that the selection of gold and silver IRA-approved coins is limited. This is a strategic move to ensure that the minted selections are restricted to the most stable ones available. Over 15 coins from certified government mints make up the catalog.

A variety of gold and silver bars are also offered in different weights. For the greatest economic stability possible, Goldos's bars are .9999 fine.

The Buyback Guarantee

Precious metals investing doesn't always work out as planned. Even outside of that, investment strategies and interests can evolve. Goldco is acutely aware of this, which translates to a guarantee of the highest buyback rate in the entire industry.

Perhaps you may find that you must divest some or all of your precious metals in the future. If so, there's no need to worry as Goldco has your back in this regard.

It's not all about getting you to dive headfirst into a gold IRA. Protecting you is also essential to the company.

Starting Your Goldco Precious Metals IRA

Getting started on your Goldco gold IRA could not possibly be easier. The process runs a three-step course, which is a design that lends itself to a high measure of both accessibility and understanding.

The best part is that if you should find yourself having any difficulty along the way, the company stands ready to alleviate whatever concerns you may have.

1. Open Your Gold or Silver IRA Account

At this phase, many potential gold IRA investors have a lot of questions. This is not the time for you to feel shy about such a thing. It's quite the opposite. This is where you should lean into the freedom to ask just about anything you may wish.

Goldco knows that investment in precious metals is a new environment for many and it can come with a host of concerns. That's why the company decided to go ahead and dedicate an agent to working through the points of confusion and other questions with people.

Starting a precious metals IRA is also characterized by paperwork, which you will receive comprehensive assistance with. Goldco believes in transparency, and this is one of the points at which that principle is most on display.

2. Fund the Account

Goldco precious metals IRAs can be funded in different ways. One of the most popular among these is to do a gold IRA rollover from existing retirement savings such as a traditional IRA or a 401(k).

You're probably not too keen on how this element of gold IRAs works, and there's nothing wrong with that. Goldco agents have all the expertise you could ever need where a precious metals IRA is concerned.

They are dedicated to ensuring that you come out the other end with your account established and that you don't have to deal with any penalties or tax liabilities when you transfer funds from your existing retirement account to your gold IRA.

What about if the existing account is not a traditional one? For example, you may have a 403(b), traditional savings account, Thrift Savings Program, etc. Goldco will work with you there too!

3. Purchase Your Qualified Precious Metals

The catalog of gold IRA-approved coins and bars is impressive, to say the least. You can browse them knowing that they are all eligible, pure, and marked for the winter. Of course, with the expertise of the team in gold or silver coins, you can buy precious metals confidently.

Fees that Come with Your Gold IRA

A precious metals IRA at Goldco comes with a higher minimum investment requirement ($50,000) than most of its contemporaries. Nevertheless, you'll find the fee structure to be incredibly straightforward and transparent.

The website doesn't list pricing, but you can speak to the customer service department, which will inform you of the following:

$80 annual administration fee

$50 initial setup fee

Annual storage fee of $100 or $150 for non-segregated or segregated options, respectively.

Note that the minimum amount for non-IRA transactions is $3,500.

A White Glove Service Experience

You can see the sheer pride that the precious metals IRA company takes in serving its customers effectively. It doesn't matter if you're making a huge purchase or simply asking what gold or silver IRA products entail; the interaction will be a highly respectful one.

Additionally, discussions with investment advisors are enjoyable because of the way they go beyond the call of duty to leave you satisfied.

There is no push to have you set up a gold IRA account as soon as possible. Not many gold IRA companies will take this approach and have you come back when you feel ready.

Pros and Cons of the Goldco Precious Metals Company

How could I claim to be providing an honest review without covering the ups and downs alongside each other? These are the main ones to remember.

Pros

BCA triple A rating

Endorsements from reputable media personalities

BBB A+ rating

Consistent influx of current articles and news

Only certified bars and coins are present

Trustpilot and TrustLink verified reviews

Cons

No fee information on the website

It takes the information kit a few days to get to you

The Bottom Line

Choosing a trustworthy company in the world of precious metals investment is hard. Sometimes, people must rely on intuition, while in other cases, trusted persons provide the necessary endorsements. You can't go wrong with Goldco if you trust names such as Sean Hannity or Chuck Norris.

Seeing pricing information on the site would've been nice, but in the absence of that, the details on the gold and silver products are present in spades.

You should certainly check out the free information kit since it helps you to make your decision from an informed standpoint.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Goldco Sell Physical Precious Metals?

Yes. Selling gold and silver is a part of the Goldco business model. Even more impressive is the fact that the products for sale are subject to the same kind of quality standards as the IRA-eligible ones.

What Do the Custodian Options Look Like for Precious Metal IRAs with Goldco?

While Goldco does not directly offer custodian services to its customers, it has partnered with many reputable third-party providers. When you open your account, a formal introduction will be made.

Can I Keep Physical Gold at Home?

As much as you would want to do this, the IRS prohibits doing so. You must use an approved trustee or a depository to hold your precious metals.

How Long Does the Rollover Process Take from a Traditional IRA to a Gold or Silver IRA?

Rolling over from your existing IRA to a gold IRA can have a varied timeline depending on the specific circumstances. However, it often runs for about two weeks.

