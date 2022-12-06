Acxion Pill Review: Acxion fentermina Results, Side Effects, Mexican Diet Pill

So, you want to know about Acxion. This review will tell you everything you need to know about the Acxion diet pill, how it helps weight loss, its side effects and how you can obtain it . You will also find out where to buy a legal Acxion alternative over the counter

What is Acxion?

Acxion is a popular brand of Phentermine that's mainly distributed in Mexico, where the generic drug is known as Fentermina (Acxion fentermina.)

The same drug is distributed under alternative names in different countries. For instance, in the USA, it's often sold under the Adipex brand name and, in Australia, it's sold as Duromine.

In the countries where it's legally available, you can only buy Fentermina with a doctor's prescription. However, the same drug is banned in the majority of countries because the regulatory bodies responsible for sanctioning drugs and medications consider the health risks it presents are too great.

In addition to having many unpleasant side effects, Fentermina can also be addictive. That's hardly surprising because it's a form of amphetamine.

As you may be aware amphetamine is often abused as a recreational drug. People who use it or distribute it often call it "phet" or "speed."

Regardless of whether you are using Acxion or an alternative brand, this medication is always taken by mouth.

The medication is available in three different options:

6.4 mg tablets 15 mg Immediate Release Tablets 30 mg Extended-Release Tablets

The doctor who prescribes Acxion fentermina will decide on the most suitable form.

Best Acxion Alternatives - OTC Substitutes

PhenQ:Best Acxion Alternative Overall Phen24: Best for Improving 24 Fat Burning and Sleep PhenGold: Easiest Acxion Alternative to Use (only 1 pill per day)

Who Makes Acxion?

Although Acxion is a Mexican weight loss pill, it's not made in Mexico. Mexican pharmacies have to import it.

Acxion is manufactured by Chemische Fabrik Berg. The company is based in Germany and is an independent member of the Moehs Group (pharmaceutical company) in Spain.

Acxion fentermina - as it is known in Mexico (the Mexican diet pills)

How Does Acxion Work for Weight Loss?

Acxion is a central nervous system stimulant that supports weight loss by suppressing appetite.

People who use Acxion diet pills as part of a structured weight loss routine should find it easier to eat less food because they will no longer feel so hungry.

However, before we go any further with this review, we should point out Acxion does not work for everyone. Nevertheless, most dieters who use it respond favorably to the treatment.

Weight loss diets work by causing the body to experience a severe shortage of energy. The body needs the energy to survive. It gets it from food. We measure bodily energy intake and expenditure in calories.

The average person requires 2000-2500 calories per day. That's how many calories the average body burns to maintain normal biological functions such as breathing, pumping blood around the body, and digesting food.

Even thinking uses energy. You may be surprised to learn brain activity accounts for around 20% of the human body's daily energy expenditure. [1]

The amount of energy the body uses to sustain life is known as the basal metabolic rate (BMR). Physical activity increases metabolism, making it higher than BMR. The more active the body becomes the more energy it requires.

When people follow diets that cause their calorie intake to be lower than their calorie expenditure, it forces the body to begin breaking down its stores of fat.

It has to do this to reclaim the excess energy stored as fat when calorie intake was greater than calorie expenditure due to overeating and/or poor (high-calorie) food choices.

So how effective is a standard (unassisted) weight loss diet? If you were to follow a diet that provided 500 fewer calories per day than your daily calorie expenditure, you would burn one gram of fat per week.

Greater differences between calorie intake and expenditure result in superior levels of weight loss. It's not rocket science.

Unfortunately, even maintaining an energy deficit of 500 calories per day can be challenging when you have to constantly battle your hunger. That's why, when it works, Acxion weight loss pills can be such an effective product to use.

However, it's worth pointing out that many over-the-counter diet pills can control hunger as well and the best options also increase BMR.

By increasing BMR, they help people to burn more calories than is possible by diet and exercise alone. Acxion only suppresses appetite. It would be a lot more powerful if it could boost metabolism too.

How Do Acxion Weight Loss Pills Stop Hunger?

There are many ways to reduce hunger. For instance, some natural ingredients, such as glucomannan, increase satiety, causing your stomach to feel full.

As you would expect from a central nervous system stimulant, Acxion works by causing changes in the brain.

After the drug passes through the intestinal walls it is picked up by the blood and transported to the brain. When it gets there, it influences neurotransmitter activity, causing the body to shift into a condition known as fight or flight.

Fight of flight is a stress response that would normally happen during times of danger. It aims to maximize the chance of survival by priming the body to fight harder or beat a hastier retreat.

This in-built survival mechanism involves numerous chemical, hormonal, and physical changes. One of the things fight or flight does is release adrenalin. It also increases heart rate, elevates blood pressure, and causes the skin to become paler.

"Going pale" may sound like a strange response until you understand the reason why it happens. Blood is a vital resource and, during fight or flight, your body shifts blood away from the skin and other areas of the body to enhance blood flow to muscles and improve motor activity. [2]

During flight, all of the body's less vital functions are suppressed. That includes hunger. [3]

In reality, the main thing Acxion does is trick the body into behaving in the same way as it would during a possible life-or-death situation.

However, although it's a good trick that helps many people to lose weight, Acxion keeps the body in this stressed state for several hours at a time. That's part of the reason why Acxion can cause so many side effects. [4]

Who are Acxion Diet Pills For?

Acxion is a prescription medication for people who are extremely overweight or obese. It's not intended for people who are only moderately overweight or anyone who only needs to lose a few pounds.

It's not possible to obtain it legally unless a doctor decides you require it. The same is true for all brands of fentermina.

In the USA, weight loss drugs cannot be distributed without approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Although the FDA permits doctors to prescribe the American equivalents to Acxion, it imposes very strict rules regarding their distribution.

FDA regulations only permit doctors to prescribe Phentermine to overweight adults who have a body mass index (BMI) of 27 or higher and have failed to lose weight using standard weight loss techniques.

However, overweight people in the USA who have a BMI of 27 to 29 are only eligible for a prescription if they also have a weight-related condition, such as diabetes.

These extra requirements are lifted for people who have a BMI of 30 or higher. The maximum treatment period is 12 weeks. Similar restrictions are imposed in other countries where Phentermine is legally available such as Canada and Australia.

However, in Mexico, the permissible treatment period is longer. People can continue taking Acxion for up to 36 weeks. This can be in one continuous 36-week cycle or in cycles of 4 weeks on followed by 4 weeks off.

Although Acxion may be available to many people who have sufficiently high BMIs, it is not recommended for pregnant or nursing females.

Nor is it a suitable option for people who have certain medical conditions such as hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid), liver disease, or bipolar disorder.

How to Use Acxion Diet Pills (Usage Guidelines)

Doctors are only permitted to prescribe Acxion weight loss pills to people who are willing to commit to following a weight loss diet. Where health permits, patients may also need to make additional weight loss efforts via exercise.

Regardless of the form of Acxion prescribed, patients need to use the drug in accordance with their doctor's advice.

Patients who are prescribed Acxion AP (30 mg per tablet) take one tablet per day, 30-50 minutes before food. In most cases, the doses are taken before breakfast.

When doctors prescribe Acxion, they carefully monitor their patients' responses to the drug along with their progress. This is largely due to the risk of dangerous side effects and addiction.

When patients fail to make any progress, doctors generally revoke their access to the medication. If benefits are not forthcoming, the risks the drug presents are unacceptable.

Drug Interactions and Other Considerations

Acxion weight loss pills are known to clash with many other medications. It's also unwise to use Acxion fentermina alongside alcohol. Combining them increases the risk of cardiovascular side effects such as high blood pressure, rapid heartbeat, and chest pain.

Acxion presents interaction issues with 170+ drugs. In most cases, the interaction issues are moderate but Acxion is known to present major interactions with 42 drugs including Benzphetamine, Bupropion, Tramadol, and topical or nasal medications that contain cocaine.

How Much Weight Can You Lose with Acxion?

As with any other weight loss pill, the way people respond to Acxion can vary greatly. We have already pointed out some people do not attain any benefits at all.

Acxion weight loss results are also influenced by the efforts people make with diet and exercise. Their existing BMIs can influence the results as well.

Bigger bodies require extra energy to maintain them⸺bulk increases BMR.

Because of this, even though two Acxion users may be following similar weight loss diets, if one of them has significantly more bulk they are likely to lose weight faster. [5]

However, when it works, Acxion pills can be very effective and deliver significant reductions in body weight.

In 2010, researchers at Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital in Korea explored the value of controlled release Phentermine diffuse-controlled release formulation via a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial. It ran for 12 weeks.

The study data shows almost 96% of the participants lost more than 5% of their body weight. Sixty-two percent of the people in that group lost more than twice this amount. [6]

Anyone who wishes to maximize their weight loss with Acxion pills will need to commit to making the maximum effort by avoiding all foods that are high in dietary fats and/or sugar.

That will mean scrutinizing the nutrient information when it's available, getting out the kitchen scales, and trying to calculate every last calorie.

Committing to greater levels of physical activity will further speed up fat loss.

Acxion doses are similar for everyone who is using the medication. Doctors decide who gets the maximum dose (30 mg). Patients cannot change it but they can take steps to change their diets.

Greater effort will invariably lead to better weight loss results.

Are Acxion Pills Dangerous? (Acxion Side Effects)

Acxion tricks the body into entering a state of fight or flight. It keeps it in that state for a long time. An article available online at the Harvard University website makes it clear that this type of chronic activation can impair health. [4]

Fight or flight increases blood pressure. That's never a desirable situation (unless you are fighting for your life). If it was, there would be no need for people who have naturally high blood pressure to use medications to lower it.

High blood pressure can cause headaches and nosebleeds. It also has the potential to cause heart attacks and strokes. That's one of the reasons why Acxion usage requires strict medical supervision.

In addition to being a survival mechanism, fight or flight is also a stress response. So, not surprisingly, Acxion side effects can also include greater levels of stress and anxiety.

Men taking Acxion diet pills may also find the medication causes them to experience erectile dysfunction.

Other Acxion side effects include:

Mood swings

Reduced sex drive

Anger

Feeling irritable

Cotton mouth

Dizziness

Feeling faint

Constipation

Diarrhea

Stomach pain

Nausea

Itching

Jitters

Insomnia

Changes in vision

Shortness of breath

Swelling of the ankles and/or feet

This is such a small sample of the possible side effects Acxion users can experience and some are more common than others.

If you are thinking of using Acxion pills to lose weight, you need to be aware they also have the potential to cause psychiatric issues such as hallucinations and psychosis. Fortunately, reactions such as these are rare but people who are using Acxion diet pills for the first time cannot rule them out.

Where Can You Buy Acxion Pills?

So, where can you buy this popular Mexican weight-loss drug? If you live in Mexico, you will be able to buy it from your local pharmacy. But only if your doctor provides you with a prescription. Acxion is not a diet pill you can buy OTC.

If you live elsewhere in the world, you will not be able to buy Acxion locally. However, in some countries, such as the USA and Canada, all pharmacies will have pharmaceutical Acxion alternatives such as Adipex or Adipex-P. Although the name on the box may be different, the drug inside is the same.

Some Mexican pharmacies also sell Acxion diet pills online. These are generally legitimate businesses that comply with Mexican and international law. They do not allow people to buy Acxion online without a prescription.

However, Acxion pills are becoming increasingly popular on various online platforms. Many of them are based in Mexico but there are plenty that are not.

Buying Acxion weight loss pills from such sources is illegal and you cannot even be certain you are getting the real drug.

If you are thinking of buying Acxion illegally, we suggest you take another look at the list of side effects and associated dangers.

How Much Do Acxion Pills Cost?

The cost of using Acxion can vary considerably.

However, one site that targets people living in the USA offers the following options.

15 mg Acxion (30 tablets) $66.89

30 mg Acxion (30 tablets) $115.50

15 mg Acxion AP (30 tablets) $132.99

15 mg Acxion C (30 capsules) $115.50

We strongly suggest against buying Acxion online or via any other illegal channels.

Using Acxion fentermina always presents health risks. Trying to buy this popular Mexican weight loss medication online may present financial risks as well. You cannot be sure who you are sharing your card details with, where they are based, or what the financial repercussions may be.

If a company is willing to break the law by shipping drugs without a prescription, it does not say much about its ethics.

Our advice is if you cannot obtain weight loss pills with a prescription, choose a high-quality OTC alternative such as PhenQ instead.

Natural Alternatives to Acxion Weight Loss Pills

Acxion is an appetite-suppressing diet pill. All it does is control hunger. Many natural ingredients can do this too. More importantly, they can reduce hunger without causing a stress response or presenting a risk of side effects.

Here are a few natural appetite suppressants you may want to consider.

Nopal

Glucomannan

Capsicum

All three ingredients come from plants. In addition to ranking among the most popular OTC diet pill ingredients, they are also popular foods. People have been eating them for generations. They are safe and natural and do not cause dangerous side effects.

OTC diet pills that provide nopal, glucomannan, and-or capsicum generally combine them with additional ingredients that raise BMR to further speed up weight loss.

Capsicum can actually provide both benefits on its own, along with several more.

So, if you have been thinking of using Acxion to enhance your fat loss and have been unable to obtain a prescription, it's not the end of the world.

Nopal - natural cactus extract for losing weight

Nopal is a natural ingredient that suppresses appetite. The extracts present in diet pills come from a species of cactus (Caralluma fimbriata). It's also known as prickly pear.

High in fiber, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids, nopal is a key ingredient in many traditional Mexican dishes. The cactus pads, which are known as "nopals," can be eaten raw but are often cooked and are a good addition to soups, stews, and salads.

Although many Mexican cooks use fresh nopals, it's also possible to buy them in cans. Dried nopals are generally available as well.

Nopal is very filling. People used to chew chunks of it to suppress hunger. These days, the average person who wants to take advantage of nopal's ability to control hunger doesn't need to worry about keeping it fresh or shaving off the spines because it's possible to get high-potency concentrates from diet pills such as PhenQ.

Don't make the mistake of thinking nopal's reputation as an appetite suppressant is only based on word-of-mouth stories of weight loss. Its capabilities have been evaluated by science and research proves its ability to control hunger and reduce waist measurement.[8, 9]

Glucomannan - natural appetite suppression

Glucomannan is a water-soluble fiber that's milled from the roots of the konjac plant (Amorphophallus konjac). It's native to many Asian countries, where it is known by several other names including elephant yam and Voodoo lily.

Konjac flour is a key ingredient in Asian jellies and also has value as a vegan alternative to gelatin,

In Japan, glucomannan (konjac flour) is the key ingredient in Shirataki noodles. "Shirataki" is the Japanese word for waterfall. The name is due to the noodles' translucent appearance which can be reminiscent of a waterfall when the noodles are dangling from chopsticks or a fork.

The translucent appearance is due to the high water content. They are 3% glucomannan and 97% water. As far as low-calorie noodles go, it doesn't get any better.

Ninety-seven percent water! Can you believe it? That's incredible but glucomannan is so absorbent it can soak up 50 times its weight in water.

It's this relationship with water that makes glucomannan such a useful diet pill ingredient and a great alternative to Acxion.

When people take it with plenty of water, it swells up in their stomachs making them feel full.

The results of numerous clinical trials show glucomannan is effective for weight loss. [7]

Capsicum - natural fat burner

If you don't know what a capsicum pepper is, you must have made a valiant effort to avoid spicy food.

The capsicum family contains bell peppers and chili peppers. Although the taste of chili is fierier than that of bell peppers, both options provide capsaicin.

The weight loss boosting abilities of capsaicin have been evaluated in numerous clinical trials. There is plenty of evidence that proves a cause-and-effect relationship between it and hunger.

Research shows capsaicin also boosts metabolism. By elevating the BMR, it increases energy expenditure helping people to burn more calories than they could via diet and exercise.

The benefits do not end there. Capsaicin also activates brown adipose tissue (BAT). By doing so, it further increases energy expenditure via a process known as non-shivering thermogenesis.

Other research suggests capsaicin may suppress adipogenesis (body fat accumulation). It appears to enhance the gut microbiome in ways that favor improvements in body composition as well. It's a very versatile natural weight loss ingredient that's present in many of the best OTC Acxion alternatives.

Acxion Pills for In Summary

Acxion is a popular Mexican diet pill that's only available (legally) with a prescription. It's the Mexican alternative to Phentermine weight loss pills and the brand Adipex/Adipex-P.

Like Adipex (Phentermine diet pills), Acxion is a diet pill that works well for many people but also presents a risk of addiction and side effects. That's not surprising. The only difference is the name on the box.

Unlike ingredients such as nopal and glucomannan, the drug Acxion provides turns off hunger by initiating a stress response that would normally only be present in times of danger. It then forces the body to remain in this condition for hours at a time.

Although hunger suppression is a desirable benefit, some of the other changes Acxion produces are not. Its ability to elevate blood pressure is just one of many concerns because it places extra strain on the blood vessels and heart.

Many people who have heard about Acxion are keen to obtain it but cannot do so legally because they are not overweight enough to get a prescription.

Although it may be possible to order Acxion online and get a home delivery from Mexico, this is not a good idea.

Drugs like this require strict medical supervision. If you cannot get Acxion or a local pharmaceutical alternative via your doctor, we strongly suggest you use a safe and legal OTC appetite-suppressing diet pill instead.

PhenQ is an especially good option. It provides nopal and capsicum extracts and combines them with an exciting proprietary ingredient called a-Lacys Rest. It has a 60-day money-back guarantee and has already helped more than 190,000 people to lose weight.

Acxion Diet Pills FAQ

Is Acxion FDA approved?

The brands Acxion is not FDA approves but the ingredient (phentermine hydrochloride) has approval

What is in an Acxion pill?

Acxion include Adipex-P - phentermine hydrochloride

Is Acxion Phentermine?

In a sense yes, as it includes the substance in the formula

Are Acxion pills dangerous?

If taken as prescribed and doctor supervision side effects and dangers will be greatly reduced.