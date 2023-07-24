Addressing Mental Health Issues in the Workplace: Essential Things You Should Know

No matter how open-minded, inclusive, and modern the workplace culture is, the stigma surrounding mental health issues remains a challenge. People still harbor subconscious biases about mental health conditions. These biases may appear harmless, but they can sometimes lead to discrimination and workplace bullying.

People with mental health conditions might keep things to themselves for fear of being seen as incompetent or weak. This disposition can stand in the way of getting them the help they need. As the company leader, you must address this issue to cultivate a safe and healthy workplace environment.

3 Ways To Support Employees' Mental Health

Below are three steps companies can implement to support employee mental health in the workplace:

1. Educate your employees

Many individuals with mental illnesses do not receive the necessary help for their conditions. They often delay or avoid seeking treatment due to apprehensions about potential discrimination and the fear of being treated differently.

The persistent discrimination, prejudice, and stigma against people with mental illnesses also contribute to existing mental health concerns. Most people fail to understand that experiencing burnout, depression, trauma, grief, stress, and anxiety is common.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness revealed that one in every five adults has a mental condition. Considering these numbers, it is likely that someone in your workplace may need mental health help.

The condition of an employee struggling with mental health issues may affect their disposition, a significant portion of your company's workforce, productivity, and team morale. All these factors can adversely impact your overall business performance.

Here are some subtle signs that indicate someone may be struggling:

Increased absenteeism

Poor decision-making and lack of efficiency

Productivity gaps resulting in poor performance

Strained relationships with other members of the team

By educating your employees about these signs, you can empower them to recognize and support struggling colleagues promptly. You can cultivate an environment accepting enough to eradicate the stigma against people with mental health issues.

2. Cultivate sound mental health practices

When managers and employees understand how mental health impacts the workplace, they can provide better support, follow appropriate procedures, and avoid unfair judgments.

Here are a few proactive ways to support mental health in the workplace:

Organize lunch-and-learn sessions to educate employees about mental health.

Set up an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) with counseling and support services.

Train managers to recognize signs of stress, anxiety, and depression.

Encourage an open-door policy for employees to share their struggles.

Help managers assist employees in managing stress and maintaining work-life balance.

Incorporate guidelines on addressing mental health in the workplace into your employee handbook.

With these simple steps, you're setting an example for your employees to support co-workers suffering from mental health issues. You're also helping promote a safe and accepting environment where everyone feels safe.

3. Complement mental health with other overall wellness initiatives

Like how we take care of our physical health by getting flu shots and eating healthy, let's prioritize mental health and wellness. Treat them hand-in-hand.

Addressing mental health conditions at work and openly discussing common mental health concerns contribute to a healthier and more supportive work environment. We shouldn’t ignore it.

Here are some essential points to consider:

Many mental health issues are temporary and can result from challenging life events.

Employers who are open and understanding about complex issues build trust, leading to happier and more productive employees.

Businesses prioritizing work-life balance and employee well-being reduce the risk of burnout, experience lower turnover rates, and have fewer sick days.

Cultivate a Nurturing Work Environment That Prioritizes Mental Health

Employees may be a company's best resource, meant to help them profit. However, as a leader, you shouldn't forget that no matter how efficient your workforce is, they are still people prone to burnout, stress, trauma, and other mental health issues.

Get them back on track by devising and setting up programs that could help them openly address their conditions. Be proactive in finding solutions to improve their mental health. Ultimately, your employees' good mental health will show in your numbers.