Adele Weight Loss Photos See Before and After Weight Loss Pictures Transformation Adele's diet plan and exercise routine 2022

ADELE WEIGHT LOSS- UNVARNISHED TRUTH ABOUT HER JAW-DROPPING TRANSFORMATION:
Adele is one of the most confident public figures that have never shied away from flaunting her plus size figure. For years, she has proudly represented the community standing on ideas like body positivity and self love. However, things have not been the same for her lately as she has finally gotten lighter on her feet and is boldly slaying her sculpted physique!
As we know, the British born carved her niche in Hollywood through her soulful voice and exemplary songwriting. With a successful career spanning over a decade, she never disappointed her fans with her back to back releases. But as much as professional life, her personal life has always fascinated her critics and fans.
Let’s take her inspiring transformation for example that literally came as a shocker for everyone! As per the reports, the ‘easy on me’ singer did not lose a few pounds. But the number goes up to a significant 100 lbs indicating an overall makeover! Yes, Adele is in the news for shaking a massive 100 pounds off this time.
Interestingly, her journey to a healthy weight is not a recent event but goes back to 2019. While the 33 years old chose to stay mum over her struggles to fit in a healthy mould, her fans began to notice the positive change since then. Thankfully, Adele decided to spill her guts in a recent interview on Adele One Night Only hosted by Oprah Winfrey.
For the very first time, the critically-acclaimed singer spoke about her struggles revolving around the conventional weight-loss dynamics. While her struggles are relatable to most of us, let’s admit that her transformation is inspiring for all!
ADELE DRAMATIC TRANFORMATION FROM TIME TO TIME:
Adele weight loss 2019:
Apparently, Adele’s weight loss journey has not been easier or faster for the singer. As stated, she embarked on the process 2 years back. And so, her relatively slender physique caught attention when she attended the rapper- Drake’s birthday bash.
Since then, the 15-times Grammy award winner has been posting her leaner body on Instagram raising many eyebrows. In one of the posts, she happily captioned about ‘replacing her tears with sweat’!
Now the overall response from the general public is diverse. Some believed that the singer looked her best in her ‘big body.’ Others admired her courage to take the much needed step and budge the scale on time!
Adele weight loss 2020:
Year 2020 was about bigger and better improvements in Adele’s body shape. It was the time when the music artist disclosed the exact amount of weight she lost throughout the process.
Essentially, Adele donned and beautifully flaunted a short black dress on her 32nd birthday. The rare sight of the singer revealed the hard work and dedication keeping her on a healthy track. A pictured posted on 5th May 2020 was apparently a Thank You post for all her fans greeting her on her birthday.
However, Adele showcasing her sexy, sculpted body soon became the talk of the town. More and more people were taken by surprise as she admitted shedding a massive 100 lbs straight through her plan! While this fueled a series of speculations pertaining to her techniques, Adele took a back seat throughout the time. Yes, nothing was revealed related to the measures taken by the star up until her interview in 2021.
Adele weight loss 2021:
This time, the ‘skyfall’ singer decided to spill the beans and counter the theories encompassing her flab to fab journey! Lot has been said and assumed throughout the time. But all came to an end when she finally revealed her strategy to address her extra bulk.
According to her, she resorted to the gym and trainings for the sake of her mental wellbeing. As she was anxiety-ridden, workouts would help her feel better, which gradually turned into an addiction.
Frankly speaking, the ladylove of Rich Paul confessed that she never intended to lose weight while heading to the gym. Her only intention was to maintain her sanity and handle anxiety that gradually turned into a stepping stone to fitness.
The singer further expressed how keeping her struggles to herself disappointed the public. She believes that celebrities routinely feed people with weight loss documentaries on Instagram. And so, they expected the same from her.
HOW ADELE LOST 100 POUNDS?
Several rumors have been making the rounds suggesting aggressive diets helping the chart-topper through her journey to a fit body. However, Adele countered all such rumors by highlighting the method that actually served her interests. Essentially, it was intense and regular workouts that began her transformation process and led her to a beautiful body.
According to her, any gossip relating her results to the use of any diet is false. Addressing to British Vogue, the singer explicitly negated her involvement with any diet. “No intermittent fasting. Nothing,” she clearly mentioned. She further added that if there was anything she was eating more than the usual, it was because she was training her body more than enough.
ADELE’S LIFESTYLE CHANGES:
In addition to workouts, there are a plethora of lifestyle changes that we can rightly credit for her success. However, these changes didn’t happen overnight. In an interview to Vogue in 2016, the artist revealed how she planned to make some necessary lifestyle amendments before leaving for a tour. According to her, she was in desperate need of stamina throughout her trip. And so, it was important for her to shed some pounds.
For that, Adele started with trivial but necessary changes in her daily routine. For example, the star once confessed of taking 10 cups of tea mixed with 2 sugars every day. However, she broke this habit by slashing the consumption of sugar completely. Despite giving up on sugar and tea on a whole, Adkins claims she feels more energetic now!
Besides sugars, she gradually bid adieu to habits like smoking, drinking and taking excess amount of caffeine. She further cut down the intake of foods falling under the category of spicy and citrusy for a while.
ADELE’S DIET PLAN:
The majority of rumors circulating about Adele weight loss predominantly focused on the diet she followed. People were more than curious to know her eating patterns and habits that led to her amazing transformation.
Amidst these tittle-tattle, a diet plan that was largely thought to lose her oodles of weight was Sirtfood Diet. Essentially, Sirtfood diet is a popular diet plan emphasizing on dietary sources that activate the protein sirtuin. According to science, it is a mechanism that controls hunger while balancing our tendency to process sugar and fat.
Now Pete Geracimo was the man behind her fitness regimen! As per the trainer, the diva would indulge in foods like turmeric, cocoa powder, buckwheat, and kale. While she was focusing on keeping herself hydrated, she would have a lot of green tea for an extra push.
Interestingly, the concept entailing the rules and regulation of the diet plan yield faster results. According to the experts, it encourages you to take loads of green juice, particularly when you embark on the journey. Moreover, it restricts your daily caloric intake to 1000. The best part about following the diet is the leniency to take dark chocolate, cheese, and red wine!
Essentially, many celebrities have shown their association with Sirtfood diet in the past. Evidently, many have benefitted from the wonderful weight cutting effects of this plan. However, the Hello hit-maker denied any connection between her slimmer body and Sirtfood diet. She clearly mentioned that she does not credit her success to any diet as she has not followed any. “No intermittent fasting, Nothing,” she further added. Phentermine AlternativesBest over the Counter Phentermine 37.5 mg
But Sirtfood is not the only diet people have been associating Adele’s name with. Despite turning down her linkage with any weight loss diet, some gossip mongers credited her transformation to Keto Diet Pills. According to them, the potent effects of keto pills have done the needed for Adele.
Now if we talk about the keto pills, these pills revolve around the concept of ketosis. This involves supplying 70-80% of fat while 10-20% of protein and 5-10% carbs through your daily diet. The overall approach is strong enough to create a fat loss momentum and shrink the waistline.
Similar to Sirtfood, Keto diet has a strong following and is getting more and more popular with time. However, adhering to the meticulous rules of keto diet demands time and efforts. And so, it is common for people to promote the process of ketosis through keto pills.
Then again, Adele rebuffed any such rumor indicating any involvement with a diet. She clearly mentioned that if she ate anything too much compared to her past, it was because of the strenuous trainings she would follow several times in 24 hours.
Adele says that people have been judging her body since the start of her career. And surprisingly, she has received the harshest criticism over her weight from other women. Of course, the singer articulated her disappointment over the constant backlash and negativity surrounding her body. Furthermore, she highlighted her disinterest in sharing anything related to her weight loss journey.
As per her, the motive behind dropping her weight was for her satisfaction and not anyone else. Therefore, she did not feel the need to sell her stories like other celebs. Adele also stated how people mostly titled her bodily changes as a ‘revenge body’, which she found absolutely absurd. She feels people have no tolerance for a divorced woman and consider her going crazy post separation. They believe it is normal for her to ‘spin out of control’ and desire to be a ‘ho’!
Thankfully, Adele has set the perfect example of ‘self love’ for others to inspire and follow!
ADELE’S WORKOUT PLAN:
The singer claims that her only focus has been on workouts. And so, she did not restrain in sharing every bit of her training program. Details of her workout plans are:
Reformer Pilates:
There are some reports suggesting that the singer enrolled herself for reformer pilates. While this was as an attempt to toughen her body, Pilates resulted in dropping some pounds in the start. Basically, this kind of pilates is more effective than the mat based Pilates. Many fitness enthusiasts swear by its promising effects on strength, core, and mental health. Above all, reformer pilates are also proven to reduce and maintain weight.
Interestingly, Adele is not the only star that has followed the approach. Many celebs including Meghan Markle have benefitted from the amazing effects of Pilates. Reports further hinted that the American actress Ayda Field often accompanied her best pal, Adele to her classes.
Gym Sessions:
Adele has repeatedly expressed her interest for working out, which is evident through her beautiful physique now. But despite her aggressive approach towards workouts, this was not an overnight transformation. Just like many of us, the singer would feel too passionate for workouts sometimes.
But sometimes, she would garner energy to follow her sessions. In an interview to Rolling stone magazine, Adele mentioned her love for weights. However, she further added that heavy lifting bursts her facial blood vessels and affects her complexion.
Workout Routine:
The ‘Oh my God’ singer clearly confessed that when she decided to do gymming, her intention was never weight loss. All she wanted was to ease her anxiety and put herself in the right frame of mind. However, a slimmer waist came as a bonus when her interest for workouts gradually turned into obsession.
Now this addiction was not an ordinary one as she would literally train her body 2-3 times a day. Her trainings were supervised by her personal trainer, which may or may not be possible for some. Adele further added that while the routine brilliantly worked for her, it may not be practical or result-yielding for all.
As per her, her regimen included:
Weight lifting (morning)
Boxing or hiking (afternoon)
Cardio (night)
Adele believes that the workouts made her stronger inside out. She was unemployed back then and had enough time to give herself without sticking to her phone every second. Her weight loss was solely meant for her and she did not do anything to please anyone. The singer says that after getting lighter on her feet, her body and her mind feel stronger than ever!
FOCUSING ON POSITIVITY:
Priorities seem too sorted for the 33 years old singer who believes happiness comes before your looks. The singer who is known for presenting her true self believes that we should always be confident about ourselves. We must appreciate ourselves before identifying the need for improvements within.
According to her, she had loved herself when she was overweight and she loves herself in a healthy frame. Her positivity and self-appreciation is still the same, which is where she gets her confidence from!
After achieving a milestone in her weight loss journey, Adele is set for another through the release of her book. This book revolves around the significance of positivity and how it can help us stay happy in our skin!
VERDICT:
The singer feels that while lot has been changed in her physique, she is still the same from the inside. People used to criticize her before and people still criticize her. Though, nothing bothers her at all. She feels that body positivity comes from self love and for that, you can be of any shape.
Evidently, Adele looks way too in shape and is living the best of her days. She is enjoying an energetic lease of life and is inspiring a lot around us. With the right dose of confidence in her, Adele has achieved a lot and is on the way for more!
