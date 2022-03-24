Adipex over the Counter: Best Adipex-P Phentermine Alternatives

Adipex and Adipex-P are two popular brands of Phentermine. Other Phentermine brand names include Lomaira and Duromine. There are many more and certain brands are region-specific.
For instance, Duromine is available in Australia but not in the USA or Canada. Adipex and Adipex are two of the most commonly-prescribed brands in the USA and Canada.
Adipex Over the Counter Phentermine Alternatives:
Here is a snapshot of the best phentermine alternatives available over the counter or online.
PhenQ is the editors choice: it has been on the market the longest, it is the best value and has many satisfied customers. PhenGold and Phen24 are good otc phentermine alternatives and can also be considered.
Check PhenQ price and availability
Regardless of the name on the box, be it Adipex, Adipex-P, or an alternative name, Phentermine is a weight loss pill. Some people see it as the Holy Grail of weight loss, but others fear the side effects and seek out natural alternatives to use instead.
Over-the-counter Adipex alternatives are possibly as popular as the drug itself. The number of options available is staggering and, fueled by the demand for a safe Adipex alternative, fresh options hit the market every year.
However, to succeed as a viable alternative to Adipex, weight loss pills need to be able to offer similar weight loss potential. In addition to this, they need to be able to deliver results without causing side effects.
After all, one of the main reasons people seek out Adipex alternatives is a desire to avoid side effects. Over-the-counter (OTC) Adipex substitutes that cannot deliver side effect-free weight loss are not fit for purpose.
Most OTC alternatives are not fit for purpose. It's disappointing but that's the way it is. There are several phentermine otc reviews online that highlight the good products.
This article provides information about Adipex along with a recommendation for a safe alternative you may want to use instead if you are unable to obtain the prescription weight loss medication or decide it's not for you.
What Is Adipex?
Adipex is the most popular brand of Phentermine diet pills in the United States and Canada. It's manufactured by Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, inc. and has been available as a prescription medication since 1990.
Unfortunately, it's only an option for obese individuals with a body mass index (BMI) that's greater than 30 kg/m2, or greater than 27 kg/m2 when another weight-related condition is present, such as type 2 diabetes or high cholesterol.
Each pill provides 37.5 mg of Phentermine hydrochloride. This is the equivalent of 30 mg Phentermine base.
The appetite suppressant weight loss medication is available in pill and capsule form. Adipex pills are known for their distinctive look - white tablets with blue flecks. Some weight loss pills that aim to be Adipex alternatives copy this look with varying degrees of success.
Unfortunately, creating diet pills that work like Adipex is a lot harder than making one that looks like it.
Adipex capsules are opaque and consist of blue and white bands.
Both Adipex options are supplied in bottles. However, the tablet version comes in a bottle that provides 30 pills. There are 100 Adipex capsules per bottle.
Phentermine is a close relation to amphetamine (speed) and, like its chemical cousin, it can be addictive. This is one of the reasons the drug is only available on prescription for a maximum of 12 weeks.
The threat of addiction is another factor that makes some people seek otc phentermine alternatives.
How Adipex Helps Appetite Suppression and Weight Loss
Adipex is primarily an appetite suppressant aimed at helping users in losing weight. It may also increase calorie expenditure but helping people to avoid hunger is the main thing it does and, for many people, it works very well.
Whether it's Adipex or a Phentermine OTC alternative, a good appetite suppressant can make the weight loss process a lot easier.
Appetite suppressants along with fat burners are the most commonly sold diet pills. A good phentermine alternative supplement will both suppress appetite and burn excess body fat.
Let's face it, hunger is not nice. Nobody wants to spend most of their day trying to ignore the food cravings coming from their bellies.
Many people who are trying to lose weight cannot go on ignoring their food cravings for long and give in.
Adipex switches off hunger by acting on the sympathetic nervous system, initiating the fight or flight stress response.
Fight or flight is an inbuilt survival mechanism that preps the body to fight harder or run faster. Whatever it takes to survive.
The condition causes many changes in the body. One of the things it does is provide a burst of energy. It also prevents hunger and elevates blood pressure.
Although the drug's ability to suppress hunger offers obvious benefits, some of the other changes put a strain on the body. You have to remember, fight or flight is normally a short-term condition. Adipex places the body in fight or flight for hours at a time.
That's several hours of higher than normal blood pressure, faster than normal heart rate, and reduced blood flow to the surface areas of the body.
In a truly dangerous situation, all these changes are beneficial, but when they stay in force for hours it's unhealthy.
Adipex 37.5mg Usage Guidelines
Adipex weight loss pills are not intended to be the answer to the problem of obesity. They are only meant to be part of the solution. Diet and exercise are an important part of the treatment. When doctors prescribe the drug they make this clear.
The standard dose of Adipex is 37.5 mg per day, taken on an empty stomach, 30 minutes before breakfast or 1 to 2 hours after eating.
Depending on certain factors, including personal and family medical history, the prescribing doctor may recommend splitting the tablet and taking half before breakfast and half before lunch.
Regardless of whether it's capsules, full tablet doses, or half tablet doses, Adipex is a short-term treatment that should not be taken for more than 12 consecutive weeks.
As with any other medication for weight loss, it's important to stick to the dosing schedule and not skip any doses or take higher or more frequent doses.
Skipping doses will hinder the treatment and increasing them could entail dangerous side effects.
Average Adipex Weight Loss Results
Although some people may lose more weight and others may lose less, the average weight loss with Adipex is between one and four pounds per week.
However, many factors including lifestyle, weight history, and biology can influence the results on individual levels.
When people don't respond to the treatment or fail to make the necessary commitments to diet and exercise, doctors often cancel the prescription.
Using phentermine pills (and all other dietary supplements) require dedication and will to succeed.
Adipex Side Effects
Although some people do not experience any Adipex side effects, many do. That's why Adipex alternatives are so popular.
Allergic reactions are also a possibility. It's rare but it does happen. New users who experience breathlessness, hives, or inflammation will need to cease taking Adipex at once and seek medical advice.
Many of the most common Adipex side effects are unpleasant but not dangerous.
The three most common Adipex side effects are dry mouth, insomnia, and constipation.
Other common side effects include:
Unpleasant taste in the mouth
Dizziness
Itchy skin
Headaches
Stomach pain
Changes in mood
High blood pressure
Feeling irritable or restless
Loss of interest in sex
Rarer but more concerning Adipex side effects may include:
Erectile dysfunction (ED)
Menstrual changes
Seeing hearing or feeling things that are not there
Heart attack or stroke
How Good are Natural Adipex Alternatives available OTC?
There is a big demand for safe alternatives to Adipex. Lots of manufacturers have developed weight loss supplements that allegedly offer all the benefits of Adipex without any of the side effects.
Many of the options presently available have a greater potential for causing disappointment than for delivering results.
Nevertheless, there are several notable exceptions, the best one to date is PhenQ. It's also the most famous one so there's a good chance you may have heard of it.
PhenQ is a tablet you take two times per day. Like Adipex, it provides hunger control but it doesn't trick the body into a state of fight or flight to do so and it does not have any known side effects.
Since its launch, in 2015, PhenQ has helped over 190,000 people to lose weight. With such a successful track record, it's not surprising PhenQ is so popular.
At less than $70 per bottle (30-day supply), PhenQ is also reasonably cheap to buy, and customers who order more than one bottle can take advantage of special promotions that make PhenQ even better value for money. Customers also get a 60-day money-back guarantee.
As far as the monthly usage cost goes, PhenQ is better value than Adipex. The cash price for the weight loss drug is more than $90 per 30 tablets.
PhenQ Weight Loss Benefits
Suppresses hunger
Enhances mood
Makes losing weight easier
Boosts energy and fights fatigue
Increases metabolism for faster fat burning
Suppresses fat cell creation
PhenQ Ingredients
The PhenQ weight loss formulation provides several of the best natural weight loss ingredients in the world.
As you can see from the list of benefits above, the formulation does not only suppress appetite, it provides other useful benefits as well.
Although the formulation only contains 7 ingredients, all of them provide support in more than one area.
The ingredients in PhenQ are:
a-Lacys Reset
This is an exciting ingredient that's mainly used in PhenQ. It's a proprietary blend of alpha-lipoic acid and cysteine that accelerates fat loss by increasing metabolism.
a-Lacys Reset also improves muscle mass. By doing this, it helps the body achieve long-term improvements in metabolism that should help the fat that is lost to stay off long after supplementation stops.
Capsimax
Capsimax is another branded ingredient. As the name suggests, it's mainly capsicum extract. Capsicum is a potent fat burner that is used in many dietary supplements for weight loss. Capsimax also contains niacin, caffeine, and piperine.
Capsicum supports weight loss in several ways including increasing metabolism and thermogenesis and suppressing appetite. It's one of the best natural weight loss ingredients available. However, standard extracts can be a little too hot for delicate stomachs to handle. Capsimax uses a special delivery system that allows it to be gentle on the stomach and still provide maximum weight loss support.
Nopal
Nopal is a high-fiber cactus extract that's primarily used as a hunger suppressant. It has a long history of use in this role.
Research shows nopal also interferes with the body's ability to process dietary fats. It's a fat blocker that causes a percentage of the fat in food to pass through the digestive organs without being digested or delivering any calories to the body.
Fat contains nine calories per gram, so this is a notable benefit.
Caffeine Anhydrous
Caffeine is a popular supplement ingredient, it banishes fatigue, boosts energy, and clears the mind. All these things make it a useful weight loss pill addition. However, numerous studies show caffeine further supports weight loss by boosting metabolism.
Caffeine anhydrous is a highly concentrated form of caffeine. Using it in place of alternative caffeine providers, such as kola nut, helps keep the size of the tablet down. It's a smart move.
Chromium Picolinate
This ingredient provides chromium. It's a useful nutrient that the body often struggles to absorb. Research shows chromium picolinate has superior bioavailability so, again, we are looking at another high-quality ingredient.
Chromium supports weight loss by regulating blood glucose and insulin, helping prevent the fluctuations that often cause sugar cravings.
L-Carnitine Fumarate
L-carnitine fumarate is a fatigue-fighting amino acid derivative that enhances mood and helps the body get energy from fat.
Calcium
Famous for being good for providing strong bones and teeth, calcium is an important mineral that supports weight loss as well as good health. Calcium carbonate provides it a form that's easy to process and absorb.
Increasing calcium encourages the body to burn fat for energy.
Other Phentermine Over the Counter Diet Pills to Consider
PhenGold - similar to PhenQ. helps men and women to lose weight by way of appetite suppressants and fat burners in the formula.
A combination of green tea extract, green coffee, cayenne pepper and L-theanine. An excellent phentermine hcl alternative.
Phen24 - Night time weight loss supplement. Shares similarities with both PhenQ and PhenGold. Phen24 has a time-released weight loss formula that works when you are sleeping.
It contains natural appetite suppressants and a metabolism booster to help restrict fat production.
Where to Buy Adipex Alternatives Over Counter
Most effective phentermine alternatives can be ordered online from the manufacturers official website. It is unlikely that you can purchase phentermine diet pill substitutes at Walgreens, Walmart, CVS or Costco or any of the big stores or pharmacies.
Adipex Over the Counter - The Bottom Line
Adipex is a popular prescription weight loss pill that works well for many people who are obese. Its main value is hunger control. However, the drug has many negative aspects including many known side effects and the threat of addiction.
The three-month maximum prescription term is also less than ideal. Nor is the high BMI that's required to obtain a prescription in the first place.
People who are obese enough to qualify for a prescription are likely to have a long weight loss journey ahead of them. Too long to complete in three months and the drug will only be there to help them part of the way.
There are many arguments for using PhenQ weight loss supplement as an alternative to Adipex.
For one thing, it can be there every step of the way. For another, PhenQ does not have any known side effects. It's also significantly cheaper to use.
If you cannot obtain an Adipex prescription, PhenQ is easily the best alternative.
If you are obese enough to obtain a prescription but are worried about the various negative aspects of the drug, the phentermine alternative, PhenQ is also an option worth considering, so it's worth discussing the matter with your doctor.
Adipex Over Counter FAQ's
What are the best natural phentermine alternatives?
There are several natural weight loss supplements that help users lose weight in the same way that Adipex does. PhenQ, PhenGold and Phen24 are arguably the best phentermine over the counter alternatives available to buy.
Do weight loss supplements like Adipex really work?
The top phentermine alternative pills have a very track record of helping users lose weight. The typical weight loss results of Adipex-P to phentermine substitutes are comparable. The real advantage natural phentermine substitutes have is that they are safer and more widely available.
Where can I purchase an otc phentermine alternative?
The best advice is to order directly from the manufacturer's website. Stores such as Walmart, Walgreens, CVS and Costco will most likely not stock. The best phentermine alternative supplements will offer free delivery and a long money back or refund policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.