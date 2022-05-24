All About Forehead Reduction Surgery: What You Should Know

For some people, if you have a fairly high forehead, it can look as though you have an unbalanced or disproportional facial appearance.
This issue of possessing a large forehead can be the outcome of many reasons that include genetics, hair loss (alopecia), or prior surgical procedures.
If you lack confidence, feel insecure, or have had enough of resorting to uncomfortable hairstyles to cover up your forehead, the cosmetic procedure that can help you is forehead reduction surgery.
For those unfamiliar with forehead reduction surgery, this is also a surgery referred to as hairline advancement surgery, hairline lowering surgery, or foreheadplasty.
Generally speaking, this surgery is helpful because it reduces the size of an elongated forehead. Doctors do so by removing a portion of the forehead skin.
This allows practitioners to create the look of a lower hairline by reducing the distance between the hairline and the eyebrows. That said, these key changes depend on the hairline height, scalp laxity, and the patient’s preferences.
In the case of women, doctors recommend that their hairline begin approximately 4cm to 6cm above the eyebrows. In the case of men, however, there is not the same hard and fast rule.
Benefits of Forehead Reduction
For those wondering what the benefits of a forehead reduction surgery might be, this surgery offers more to patients than generating more facial harmony and a more pleasing hairline position. Additional benefits include:
Eliminating hairline issues such as widow’s peak
Reducing upper forehead wrinkles (by smoothing them out) and temporal hair loss
Improved appearance and perhaps even a more youthful appearance
Shortening the distance between one’s eyebrows and hairline
Restoring proportion and balance to the face
Good Candidates for Forehead Reduction
Generally speaking, if you are unhappy with the size of your forehead, you are already a strong candidate for this procedure.
While men can still benefit from this surgery, doctors argue that women are likely to enjoy better results – exceptionally long term – because they tend not to have issues as men do in old age with hairline recession.
If men choose to have a forehead reduction surgery, they should understand the challenges that the progressive nature of hair loss could pose to the long-term success of this surgery.
Doctors suggest that they might opt to have a hair transplant instead – or in place of a forehead reduction surgery – as this will allow them to maintain optimal results.
For men who decide to have facial feminization surgery (FFS), the forehead reduction procedure greatly benefits, ensuring a more feminized facial appearance.
In terms of those who are the best candidates for forehead reduction surgery, they include those who:
Have a high hairline.
Have a large forehead or supple forehead, skin, and scalp with certain levels of laxity.
Have low or heavy brows (this particular surgery can help them elevate their brows to a more attractive position on the face).
Have healthy mental and physical health and realistic expectations of the surgery.
For men, in particular, those who would be the best candidates for such surgery include men with thick hair density, a new hairline created by hair grafting, and men with no history of hair loss in their familial line.
What to Look for in a Surgeon
If you are interested in having a forehead reduction surgery, you will need to find the right surgeon to complete this specialized procedure. Some things to consider are finding a surgeon who has considerable experience and specialization in this procedure and is good at making incision angles and preserving blood supply.
You will also want a surgeon who understands scalp flexibility and variations in the direction of hair growth.
It is also essential to have a surgeon who insists on hiding the scars well and healing them properly and cleanly.
More generally, you will want to ensure that your surgeon holds American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS) certification and uses approved surgical facilities (that is, facilities that have JCAHO, AAAHC, or AAAASF certification).
Finally, you should also aim to find a surgeon who answers your questions clearly and comprehensively, alerts you to the potential risks and complications, and is clear about the likely results.
How Forehead Reduction is Performed
In terms of the surgery itself, patients can expect to take approximately 2-3 hours.
The surgery begins after the patient has been sedated with local or general anesthesia (either orally or intravenously).
After this step, the surgeon will mark the postoperative hairline and make the appropriate incision to mimic the natural hairline.
The surgeon will then excise the skin above the marked line – this enables the surgeon to remove the excess forehead and advance the hairline.
After this process, the surgeon will suture the wound – ensuring that the scarring is minimal and undetectable and the wound will heal properly.
Thankfully, this kind of surgery does not require a significant recovery period – patients will likely be able to return to regular activities after a few days of rest.
While there might be some swelling and bruising, this will only be limited to the forehead and perhaps the head or eye area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.