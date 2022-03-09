An alumnus of the University of Washington and founder of Skinlocity, Clint Tannehill, is making waves in the skincare industry

The skincare industry in North America is a highly competitive and dynamic industry. As skincare becomes increasingly significant for individuals, we can expect a tremendous growth momentum in the coming years. According to the latest report from Fortune Business Insights™, the global skincare market is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 146 billion by 2028 from USD 100 billion in 2021.
Clint Tannehill, an alumnus of the University of Washington, has started a skincare company in Washington, Skinlocity, that focuses on creating natural products and offering maximum nourishment to the skin. A moment of pride for the University!
Established in 2020, Skinlocity products are carefully created to meet the demands of an active lifestyle. The company’s products combine the uniqueness of both eastern and western medicine. Clint shares the company’s mission is “to give people the tools to be their best self and help them recharge, rebuild, regenerate and rejuvenate their skin….We are increasing the availability of quality skincare products that are free of dyes and fillers. We want to help everyone have their own perfectly unique skin.”
Skinlocity’s first product, Re-Serum, is gaining immense popularity shortly after its release in the market. Appearing to be an ideal solution for creating healthier, more youthful-looking skin. This potent revitalizing formula is packed with active antioxidants designed to feed skin nutrients while visibly decreasing the appearance of stress.
Clint’s long-term plans include foraying into other product segments. The rest of the clinical-grade skincare product range is slated for several product releases over the next 24 months. One of the distinctive features of Skinlocity’s products is the company’s commitment to creating products using a holistic blend of powerful ingredients.
Skinlocity is geared up for expanding its distribution channels to reach a broader customer base and has teamed up with Amazon to market and distribute its products. Moreover, the company will be using Amazon as a payment service for their website. This certainly puts Skinlocity products in the mainstream and offers people worldwide a chance to use these products made with natural ingredients. To learn more, visit https://skinlocity.com/
Source of the data quoted: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/09/02/2290987/0/en/Skincare-Market-to-Hit-USD-145-82-Billion-by-2028-Presence-of-Local-and-International-Players-to-Augment-Industry-Growth-Says-Fortune-Business-Insights.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.