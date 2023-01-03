Anavar for Women, Anavar Weight Loss, Female Before and After Results

Anavar is an anabolic steroid that's taken by mouth, never via injection. It's one of the best-known female bodybuilding steroids. Anavar is also popular with many other women athletes and is generally considered to be one of the best steroids for women and weight loss.

Although Anavar supports improvements in muscle growth and muscle gain, it has more value as a fat burner so you'd be better off adding this steroid to your fat burning or cutting cycle than using it for building muscles.

Legal Anavar for Women

But should you run an Anavar steroid cycle? How safe is it to do so, and what kind of before and after results can you expect from Anavar?

This article explores the pros and cons of women using Anavar for weight loss. Regardless of whether you are thinking of running an Anavar cycle for bulking, cutting, or supporting your weight loss diet, by the time you reach the bottom of the page, you will be better able to decide if the steroid is a good fit for your weight loss targets or lean muscle gains. We have also created an Anavar steroid cycle for bodybuilding guide - for more hardcore and male usage.

Anavar can be a useful weight loss steroid for female use that can deliver noticeable improvements in strength and body composition. As we said earlier, there are pros and cons.

Anavar Weight Loss Results for Women

Anavar for Female Muscle Definition

Anavar can also be stacked with other legal weight loss and cutting steroids. (Winstrol and Clenbuterol). Stacking supplements and steroids can produce quicker results and you will also benefit from a multiple synergistic result.

What is Anavar?

Anavar is a brand of Oxandrolone. It's a fast-acting steroid that's derived from dihydrotestosterone (DHT) and has a half-life of 8-10 hours.

If you are not familiar with the term "half-life," it indicates how long drugs remain active in your system.

Anavar is not as androgenic as most other anabolic steroids. Because of this, women who run an Anavar cycle are less likely to have issues with facial hair and other signs of virilization.

Many people will tell you Anavar is only mildly toxic to the liver. This is true, but the liver is an important organ. You only have one. Unlike your kidneys, your body does not come equipped with a spare.

This is something you need to give some thought to if you are a female and seriously considering running an Anavar cycle.

Often seen as one of the best beginner oral steroids, Anavar has a powerful anabolic rating.

The anabolic to androgenic ratio of Anavar is 10:1. By comparison, the anabolic to androgenic ratio of testosterone is 1:1.

So, although Anavar is no more or less androgenic than testosterone, it packs a considerably bigger anabolic punch. However, when it comes to increasing lean muscle mass Anavar is still inferior to most of the other popular anabolic steroids.

Nevertheless, Anavar can support modest muscle gains without the risk of water retention, helping to build a lean, hard physique. It also enhances physical performance so, if you want to train harder, Anavar can help.

Anavar Benefits

The main benefits of an Anavar steroid cycle include:

Better Nitrogen Retention

By increasing nitrogen retention, Anavar relaxes the blood vessels. This process is known as vasodilation. It improves circulation, helping the muscles get additional oxygen and nutrients.

The extra oxygen reduces fatigue, making it possible to train harder than normal and recover faster. [1]

The better supply of oxygen (and nutrients) also enhances protein synthesis and muscle growth. [2]

By helping prevent a negative nitrogen balance, Anavar stops the body from entering a catabolic state that could lead to loss of muscle mass during cutting cycles.

Inhibits Sex Hormone-Binding Globulin (SHBG)

SHBG naturally binds to androgen hormones such as estrogen and testosterone. When testosterone becomes bound by SHBG it cannot bind with the androgen receptors in the muscles. That makes it useless.

Research shows Anavar inhibits the abilities of SHBG, keeping more testosterone "free" to support protein synthesis and muscle growth.

Anavar further maintains maximum anabolism by preventing SHBG binding with bodybuilding steroids.

However, data from the same study also highlights Anavar's ability to suppress testosterone and human growth hormone (HGH) production. [3]

Boosts Red Blood Cell Production

Anavar (Oxandrolone) enhances red blood cell production. The red blood cells carry oxygen around the body. We have already mentioned how important oxygen is while training and for muscle growth and development. [1]

Research is highly supportive of using Anavar to treat anemia (a condition in which you lack enough healthy red blood cells).

However, although the steroid was generally well tolerated, the researchers had to adjust the dose for some of the study participants due to signs of mild sub-clinical virilization. [4]

Enhances Metabolism and Lipolysis

Functioning as a fat burner is an area where Anavar excels. It does this by increasing metabolism and improving lipolysis.

When metabolism increases, the body uses extra energy (burns more calories). When a weight loss or cutting diet has restricted calorie intake sufficiently, the body is forced to release and use the energy stored in its fat.

Lipolysis is the process the body uses to break down body fat. By enhancing this process, Anavar helps boost energy while also speeding up fat loss and burning fat. It can also present future weight gain.

In one study, older men following a 12-week Anavar (Oxandrolone) cycle burned significantly more fat than the members of the placebo group. [5]

Inhibits Muscle Wastage

Although a mild steroid, Anavar also inhibits muscle wastage. This ability gives it clinical value for treating loss of muscle mass due to diseases such as HIV and AIDS.

Research shows this steroid also has an unfavorable influence on cholesterol.[6]

However, Anavar is far from being one of the worst offenders. It only lowers the good type (HDL). This is not great because HDL cholesterol helps control the bad type of cholesterol (LDL), but many other steroids increase LDL cholesterol. That makes them much worse.

Needless to say, Anavar's ability to ward off catabolism and protect existing muscle mass makes it a very useful addition to bodybuilding cutting stacks.

Anavar Dosage

The correct Anavar dosage for female bodybuilders will depend on your build and your goals. In all cases, the dose for women is lower than the dose for men.

However, women using low doses of Anavar for fat loss can expect very good results along with modest improvements in muscle gain. If they practice lifting weights there are not that many anabolic steroids better than Anavar.

Male Dosage

Men who have not used Anavar before can begin by taking 30 mg per day. This dose is unlikely to provide much benefit but it will reveal any early unfavorable reactions to the anabolic steroid.

Most bodybuilders who use steroids don't like waiting around though, so 50 mg per day is a more common Anavar starting point.

Intermediate (male) users often take 50mg to 80mg doses of Anavar per day. Doses of this level can provide excellent results but there is still a need to focus on making correct dietary choices.

At the upper level, some advanced Anavar users take 100 mg per day. Taking higher doses than this won't offer greater benefits but will certainly increase the health risks.

Female Dosage

The effects of Anavar can be more potent in women, who should try and limit the dose to just 10 mg per day. This will be enough to work well for fat loss and cutting. Body fat will melt away without loss of muscle, helping to create a lean and toned, sexy physique.

Taking more than 10 mg per day will increase the risk of virilization.

Anavar Cycle for Women

As with dosage, the best Anavar steroid cycle for women is not the same as the best cycle for men.

Women should never cycle Anavar for more than six weeks, but men can continue using it for two weeks longer. Some male bodybuilders even use Anavar in cycles of 10 weeks or more but doing so is unwise.

Although some men use Anavar on its own, there are good arguments for stacking it with Sustanon (synthetic testosterone). Anavar is pretty bad for suppressing normal testosterone production. Stacking it with Sustanon helps to compensate for this during Anavar cycles.

Women do not need to do this because the low doses they use are less likely to cause problems. However, the use of a potent form of synthetic testosterone, such as Sustanon, would certainly increase the risk of virilization.

Anavar for Women Results and Side Effects

Men who use this steroid report rapid fat loss and improvements in training capability. Anavar helps them to squeeze out extra reps and recover faster between sets. It also supports improvements in muscle definition and makes it easier to get a lean and hard physique.

Women who have experience using Anavar often report similar results. It also offers added value to women while bulking. Anavar is a very effective bodybuilding supplement for women to either use on its own or part of a stack

Although Anavar can cause side effects too, the risks are less than with most other steroids. Especially for women.

However, some of the Anavar side effects are:

Headaches

Nausea

Hair loss

Greasy skin

Acne

Rashes

Low libido

If you are thinking of running an Anavar cycle, you also need to keep in mind it's a steroid that has the potential to cause liver damage.

As is the case with all anabolic steroids, it's impossible to rule out the risk of Anavar causing dangerous cardiovascular issues such as heart attacks and strokes.

Anavar also suppresses testosterone production so, unless you follow every cycle with a post-cycle therapy (PCT), you will have problems with fatigue and loss of muscle mass because your testosterone level will be so low.

Although there are plenty of other steroids that are worse for suppressing testosterone, even a dose of 15 mg per day can result in a 40% drop in natural testosterone.

Anavar Alternatives

If you want the kind of benefits an Anavar steroid cycle can provide but are uncomfortable with the potential risks, we recommend you consider using Anvarol instead.

Easily the best safe alternative to Anavar created to date, Anvarol is part of a range of legal steroids developed by Crazy Bulk.

Crazy Bulk is a company that produces safe substitutes for illegal bodybuilding drugs such as steroids and SARMs. It's been in the business a long time and knows its stuff. Not only that, it backs all its "stuff" with a 60-day money-back guarantee. That's confidence for you.

Like Anavar, Anvarol is a potent fat burner that offers women protection against loss of lean muscle while cutting. It can decrease fat mass while increasing lean muscle tissue.

Anvarol is slightly different though - it can burn subcutaneous fat and also increase visceral fat burning. It can also preserve lean muscle tone.

Although some women use Anvarol on its own, many more stack it with other Crazy Bulk steroid alternatives, often buying it as part of one of Crazy Bulk's popular cutting stacks.

The Crazy Bulk Female Cutting Stack combines Anavar with Winsol (Winstrol alternative) and Clenbutrol (Clenbuterol alternative).

Designed with men in mind, Crazy Bulk's standard cutting stack goes one further by providing Testo-Max (Sustanon alternative) as well.

Regardless of whether you use Anavar alone or as part of a stack, there will be no need to worry about testosterone suppression or any need to follow your cycles with a PCT.

Anavar for Women and Weight Loss Summary

Anavar is a popular oral steroid with females that provides modest improvements in muscle mass but, due to its abilities as a fat burner, offers greater value to women who want to lose weight and to female bodybuilders during their cutting cycles.

One of the least androgenic bodybuilding steroids, Anavar is a popular choice with women because it's less likely to cause virilization.

However, although the side effects you may experience while doing an Anavar cycle may be milder than those of other anabolic steroids, one of the risks is liver damage. Anavar is also a steroid that can cause unfavorable changes in cholesterol and suppress natural testosterone.

If the risks seem acceptable, you may want to consider using Anavar, but Anvarol is an excellent alternative you could use instead.

Anvarol provides benefits that are similar to Anavar and does so without presenting the same risk of side effects. It also has a money-back guarantee that allows you to buy it and try it with nothing to lose.

