Apetamin Weight Gain Pills Results, Apetamin Review, Dosage Side Effects and Legal Alternatives

If you listen to social media influencers, you might think Apetamin is a weight gain supplement.

However, it's a lot more than that. Apetamin is a sedative antihistamine, with secondary weight gain - specifically appetite stimulant - effects.

We'll look at what Apetamin pills and syrup, what they do, and why it's so dangerous people use or sell Apetamin.

Over the Counter Apetamin Alternative

AppetiteMAX is the best natural alternative to help you gain weight while avoiding side effects, and improving health. It is arguably the best supplement to gain weight on the current market. It is available to buy directly from the manufacturer

CLICK to view ApetiteMax price and availability

CLICK to view more testimonials and reviews

What are Apetamin Pills?

Apetamin pills are a weight gain and antihistamine prescription only medication. This compound was trialed before being made illegal in many countries for the list of possible side effects.

It's a cyproheptadine hydrochloride that can be found on the black market in pill form or as Apetamin syrup. This is an antihistamine with sedative effects (a 'drowsy' allergy relief drug) that was found to adjust energy balance, seriously increase appetite, and reduce mental energy.

This is actually common in all kinds of allergen relief medicines, but Apetamin appears to be more powerful in both the main effects, and side effects. This is important to remember: Apetamin may promote weight gain, but it is not a real appetite stimulant supplement - that's only a side effect.

The intended use is as a medicine, and medical grade cyproheptadine hydrochloride has other, serious side effects and medical-level concerns. The change in appetite is only because your body registrs lower energy levels and is trying to balance them out. There are no beneficial changes to your metabolism or digestive systems when using this drug.

Apetamin syrup - and the pill form - are illegal supplements. Selling Apetamin is incredibly illegal, even if it has become more accepted on social media platforms, where social media influencers give out low-quality advice regarding prescription only medication.

Why Gain Weight?

Gaining weight is one half of healthy weight management, as well as being a key way to build muscle mass, improve metabolism, or just return to normal health function.

Obesity might be a more obvious and common public health problem, but clinically and sub-clinically underweight children, young adults, and older people are very common. Increased appetite is one of the best ways to adjust this and gain weight, as it can be directed towards healthy, nutrient-dense foods.

Eating more is the obvious way to gain more weight, and inability to eat enough is one of the main 'sticking points' for building mass. A lot of hardgainers report appetite problems as the leading issue with their muscle growth, for example. Appetite stimulants help combat this issue, which has made them popular for easier bulking diets.

Other examples with major underweight health concerns include young women, who have also been the target of Apetamin syrup on social media platforms. These are sold on body image - attempting to achieve a curvaceous figure or "slim thick" physique.

This is definitely possible with weight gain, strength training, and a good diet. However, treating Apetamin as the "magic pill" doesn't work out for everyone...

Who are Apetamin Pills Meant For?

Apetamin pills are meant for people with severe allergy symptoms, the pills and syrup were originally prescription drugs to alleviate allergy symptoms - and increased appetite was only later recorded.

Apetamin regulates appetite upwards - consuming Apetamin products increased appetite and even led to obesity in some young women in original studies.

Social media has - of course - swapped these roles. It's often presented as a vitamin syrup on social media, but it's important to remember that it's an illegal supplement because of safety concerns.

Taking Apetamin does cause people to take in more calories. However, it's a powerful antihistamine, contains cyproheptadine, and is a medicine/drug. Remember the potency of medicinal drugs, and that this isn't just a dietary supplement - it should be treated with the same seriousness as other medical-use compounds.

Apetamin Pills vs Apetamin Syrup

Apetamin syrup is often sold on the black market as a vitamin syrup, due to the combination of cyproheptadine hydrochloride with vitamins and amino acid supplements.

Apetamin products are often mixed with other ingredients, but cyproheptadine hydrochloride is always the active ingredient. This is a common 'benefit' of Apetamin syrup, as compared to the tablet form (or capsules).

Apetamin pills or capsules are typically less dangerous, however, when they're pure. These are pre-controlled doses, which is one of the main factors in preventing side effects.

When taking a drug - especially prescription drugs or illegal ones - dosage is a key factor in maintaining safety. This leads us to recommend avoiding both, but especially avoiding apetamin syrup. This is one of the easiest ways to cause some of the low- and mid-tier medical problems, like drug induced autoimmune hepatitis.

If that's a mid-level problem, you can imagine why it's important to get your doses right!

Apetamin Dosage and Usage

Apetamin products are dosed around 2mg - this is the recommended way of taking Apetamin products - both syrup and tablet form. These are the directions provided on the manufacturing labels, and don't represent a healthcare products regulatory agency opinion.

As above, you don't know the actual doses of Cyproheptadine hydrochloride in either the pill or syrup form. It's possible for ingredients to be over or under dosed, while also being diluted or poorly-prepared. Proper dose control is difficult, which has been a common theme in major side effects related to using Apetamin as an appetite stimulant.

They're recommended doses, but this drug doesn't have a clear use case because the FDA has deemed it 'not safe'. For safety concerns, the safe amount of Apetamin to take is 0mg, and lower doses mean lower risk as you get towards "none".

Of course, risk does scale with dose, for most people. Because Apetamin contains cyproheptadine hydrochloride, the lowest dose is always the best choice. Individuals resolved to taking Apetamin should seek the lowest possible effective dose and never exceed the 2mg dose outlined in clinical research.

Apetamin Weight Gain Results

While it is not the primary function of the drug, Apetamin does cause weight gain. It does this indirectly - individuals taking Apetamin experience increased appetite, which means eating more, and thus gaining weight.

Appetite stimulant supplements are not bad - but the use of Apetamin for appetite is. The immediate effects are often mixed, with many people at risk of excessive appetite, overeating, becoming overweight, or poor food selection.

The studies in Apetamin as an appetite stimulant show that it's effective, but also has severe cases of too much weight gain or poor craving control. Just getting hungrier isn't a good thing if you're going to channel that into eating more foods that damage your health. On the other hand, eating more food is possible without adding drugs into your diet.

Weight gain is a reliable effect of Apetamin, but the question of the results vs the risk is clear. Other appetite stimulant supplements do a better job than Apetamin (i.e. they don't cause obesity), lack mortally risky side effect profiles, and they can actually be good for health if you get the right product.

Apetamin weight gain results are clear in the literature, you can gain weight - but you could also run into major problems. Your body doesn't need intense prescription level drugs to eat more food. You can do it the more common way - the safe way - by using a natural weight gain supplement - or just eating more.

Possible Side Effects

Apetamin products have a range of side effect risks that have been identified in the literature, including excess weight gain, liver toxicity and liver failure, blurred vision, dysregulated mood or mental health, extreme fatigue and changes to sleep patterns, and even death in some severe cases.

The risks of Apetamin use are mostly channeled through a few major risks that you need to consider:

Liver failure, damage, or dysregulation

Extreme fatigue, mood, and hormonal changes

Bad interactions with medicine, drug use, or existing health problems

Liver failure is among the more common causes of major problems when takng Apetamin. It's the leading contributor to the most severe side effects - like coma and death. The liver has to process these drugs, and this is not a simple task. Apetamin is not just a vitamin supplement, and cyproheptadine hydrochloride is not a gentle compound to process.

Excessive stress on the liver is a common problem, and the main difference between major and minor side effects on Apetamin. Many countries have banned supplements containing cyproheptadine hydrochloride specifically because of liver damage.

However, Apetamin is also a powerful antihistamine and comes with the extreme fatigue, mood, mental health, and performance problems of other such products. Like other antihistamines, it's a form of sedative, which can cause major problems with mental health,h focus, it can lower mood, and make everyday tasks much harder.

Your body also has to deal with cyproheptadine hydrochloride interacting with medicine, prescription drugs, and more. These are particularly dangerous, as unexpected interactions are some of the most common causes of death when using illegal supplements.

Where to Buy Apetamin Pills?

Illegal in most countries.

Virtually nowhere; Apetamin pills are illegal in most countries due to safety concerns and a track record of being more dangerous than natural weight gain options, antihistamines, and more.

Apetamin is more dangerous and less reliable than other compounds for both weight gain and allergy symptoms. This has made it very hard to get, and most options are black market, unless you live in a country with very lax healthcare and drug regulations.

Don't buy Apetamin pills, they're not worth the risk.

Is Apetamin Approved By The FDA?

No - Apetamin has not been approved by the FDA as an appetite stimulant supplement or an allergy relief medicine. These are both due to the implied medical risks of using cyproheptadine hydrochloride in normal, healthy people.

The healthcare products regulatory agency has placed the purchase, sale, and production of Apetamin for human consumption under legal penalty. The FDA has marked Apetamin as not safe for human use, and it doesn't even see use in the original field (allergy symptoms) because better alternatives exist.

While they're not always perfect, the FDA has your best interests at heart, and it says something if a pharmaceutical company based in the United States can't even sell Apetamin as a prescription only medicine.

Natural Alternatives to Apetamin

AppetiteMAX is the best natural alternative to help you gain weight while avoiding side effects, improving health, and a more effective supplement to gain weight.

CLICK to view AppetiteMAX website and view customer reviews

You can increase appetite with high quality compounds, like Hunger Spark, amino acids, and more. The active ingredient(s) in this product offer a more reasonable weight gain program, without the related liver failure or over-eating.

The key difference is that appetite support supplements are:

Designed for purpose, with healthy ingredients you can take daily with no problems Built with secondary synergists to improve other factors - like metabolism and digestion Designed and tested for their primary purpose, meaning safer doses across a much larger range

Apetamin doesn't have any of these. Using Apetamin for weight gain is like using Codeine for sleep - it's a risky game to use something so powerful and harmful for something so mild, and easy to achieve by other, healthier means!

You can gain weight rapidly and with additional support using a high quality appetite stimulant using healthy ingredients.

Apetamin Review Conclusion and Summary

Apetamin works, it can help weight gain... but at what cost? There are some side effects, it is illegal in some countries, including the United States, and it often has unwanted side effects or leads to too much weight gain.

Using natural alternatives can produce similar results, while actively improving health (instead of harming it). This is the difference between a supplement that aims to actively improve appetite and other healthy processes, compared to a medical drug for allergy symptoms, that only has secondary (and wildly uncontrolled) appetite gain effects).

Compounds like AppetiteMax, whose active ingredient is good for you, are great examples. There are many healthy alternatives to Apetamin to help you gain weight the right way.