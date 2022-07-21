Arctos Portable Ac Reviews Consumer Reports [Must Read]

Arctos portable AC was all over the lips of my neighbor, Sam, and I could hardly stay a day without hearing about this product. My curiosity got the best of me. With the summer creeping in, I ordered the mini portable air cooler because I wanted to experience how good it was myself and needed something to help fight the summer heat.

This is my honest opinion and verdict in this Arctos AC Review, so if you're just like thousands of Americans and Canadians on the fence about this portable AC, keep reading.

Arctos Portable Ac Review

Arctos portable AC, as the name suggests, is a portable, lightweight cooling gadget that can easily be carried about with you to anywhere of your choice to keep you cool, targeting one person at a time rather than attempting to cool an entire room, thereby causing a hike in your electricity fee.

Summer is months of scorching heat, and rather than spending thousands of dollars running your air cooling machine; this item proves to save you on energy costs and maintenance.

The air cooler comes with a water container that has to be filled with water, which helps in cooling the air circulated over the container. This process causes evaporation that affects the humidity in the air and lowers the temperature, giving you that cool breeze in a matter of minutes.

One of the few perks of the portable ac is that it is mobile. You can place it on your bedstead, on the kitchen cabinet while cooking, on your table while working on your computer, and in every other place. It also doesn't require any expenses for installation or maintenance. Lastly, I noticed that the cool air gets to you quickly since you can position it as you suit.

Simply put, it is the go-to gadget that is easy to use and transportable for air cooling and provides soothing relief whenever and wherever you go.

How Does The Arctos Ac Work?

What makes this portable air cooler the rave of the summer in a competitive market is how it works. I have used several portable ACs in the past years, but there is something peculiar about this one.

Let's see how it works in this real Arctos AC review:

The ac incorporates hydro chill technology (which in a nutshell is the use of water to cool the air) with low power consumption. It has three-speed settings: Breeze, Cool, and Chill, with progressive cooling intensity. It also has led lighting (Teal, Yellow, Blue, White, Purple, Green, Red) for illumination.

This Arctos portable AC review won't be complete without stating the procedures for use. First, the water container needs to be filled, and you can put ice blocks if available. The filter should be taken out, soaked in water, and kept back, and the device is powered on.

Feature Of The Ac

After using the product for 6 weeks now, I can pinpoint the perks of the portable ac and list out what Arctos ac offers. Let's get started.

Swift and Easy Setup

You can literally get your unit up and running in as little as 10 minutes. Unlike the traditional air conditioner, which is large and would require expertise to install, the Arctos ac is easier to set up. First, the 450 ml water tank should be filled. The cool thing is that you do not need to refill the tank before every use. A full tank lasts me for 5 hours. If you need assistance, the user manual is at your disposal.

Great For Individual Cooling

You can use the Arctos AC on anybody or thing. Need it while coding? Take it to your workstation and position it to face your computer or yourself. It doesn't work to cool multiple people or large areas, so you are getting the whole cooling pleasure.

It is Multi-functional

I use mine as both a mini ac and a fan, depending on the atmosphere. Sometimes, we just want the feel of a fan on our skin, and my device does that for me.

It is Portable

The dimension of the Arctos AC is 145 (L) x 165 (W) x 165 (H) mm, making it light in weight and mobile. In this case, you can take it about with you and use it in really small rooms.

Visually Appealing

Would it be weird if I said my Arctos unit is cute compared to others I've come across? Its sleek design helps it fit into any space or setting, and mine just fits into the design of every room in my home. Its contemporary look gives it an edge over many others.

Cost-friendly

For the comfort this device provides, it is worth every penny. Window units could cost as much as $500 apart from the installation fee, but the Arctos portable AC doesn't require you to break the bank. Save money on both acquiring the gadget and electricity costs of using it.

Less Noise

Unless you are using your unit at turbo speed, you can hardly hear a sound from it. It has a low sound, which prevents distractions while working, studying, or trying to fall asleep.

Very Easy to Clean

The Arctos portable ac can be easily cleaned without using complex tools or substances. With a neat rag, you can get the cooling gadget shining and looking brand new. For the air vent, a soft brush should get the job done. Remember that you need to change the filter once every 90 days.

Fast and Efficient

Give the portable AC about 2-5 minutes to start experiencing its cooling power. You do not have to wait for long.

Comes with Complete Accessories

Everything you need to use this device fully comes in the package when you buy Arctos AC. The product comes fully equipped with the plug and instructional manual, and no additional expenses are required to start using this device.

Different Fan Speeds

Depending on the current temperature, you can adjust the cooling level of the unit or switch to fan mode. It has three-speed levels you can control as you suit based on the atmosphere and battery level.

It has a Filter

The filter should be soaked in water before use, and it does help in ensuring clean, fresh air comes out of the vents that is great for you and your pets.

It is Transportable

The Arctos ac unit can be carried about, moved from one place to another. You can use it in the kitchen, and when you have some jobs done in the study, you can take it there. It's that portable and lightweight.

Pros And Cons Of The Arctos Portable Ac

It is portable with a dimension of 145 x 165 x 165 mm

Has a stylish design: The structure of the portable AC is of top-notch quality. It can blend into any space and complements the feel of the surrounding.

Has LED lighting: The LED light comes in handy at nighttime and comes in various colors, adding a finishing touch to the device.

Uses less power: For a device that produces such cooling effects, one would expect that it takes a lot of energy, but that’s not the case. This portable AC uses very little power, and you save on your electricity bills.

Serves as a fan and humidifier: Arctos portable ac can serve as both a fan and humidifier.

Doesn't require installation: There is no additional cost on installation after buying the portable AC. It has a 'plug-and-play' setup, where you just need to fill the water tank, soak the filter, plug it into a wallet socket, and it starts to work.

Requires little maintenance: Once you ensure that the water tank stays refilled and the body of the device is clean, also check the vents for dust and particles. Other than these, there is no technical or extreme maintenance needed that would normally cost hundreds of dollars for a traditional air conditioner.

Available on the website: The advantage of having an official website for online orders is security and guaranteed assurance. When you buy from the official website, you can make complaints, request a refund, and track your order, while if ordering from a third-party retailer, you will not get these features, and worse, you might be buying a cheap replica that doesn't work. Visit the Arctos official website here.

Has a 60-day money-back guarantee: Let's assume you aren't totally satisfied with your order and wish for a refund. You actually can – just make sure you do this within 60 days of your order and that you bought it on the official website to be eligible.

Like with every product, there are some fallbacks you are bound to experience. For Arctos AC, here are the cons so far:

When refilling the water tank, you have to be careful as there could be spillage, and you can make a mess If you expect this device to cool your whole room, you may end up being disappointed. It is not rechargeable, as it doesn’t have a battery. Just plug it into the wall outlet to use. Constantly refilling the water tank could be a hassle sometimes. It has very limited quantities available. It cannot be bought elsewhere than its official website.

Safety Measures When Using The Portable Ac

To prevent electric shock, water spillage that could damage items close by, beak your air cooler, and other forms of incidents, there are some safety tips that you should follow.

Ensure your device is always kept on a dry, clean, flat surface when the water tank is filled. If kept tilted, it could cause spillage.

Keep the base parallel to the ground when moving your device from one place to another. Do not slant the device or turn it upside down.

Do not use a filter with molds on it. It requires immediate replacement.

Do not keep the Arctos portable ac unit too close to the edge of a desk or table so as not to mistakenly hit it and have it fall down.

Before inserting the plug at the back of the unit for use, make sure it's totally dry to prevent electric shock.

Do not place heavy items on top of your ac unit.

Have your filter dry and the water tank empty if you plan not to use the Arctos Portable AC for a while.

Does The Ac Work?

When a product is widely popular, there are usually many reviews all over the internet. They could be a marketing scheme, so prospective buyers try to get a real customer review, and you're at the right place. This review proves that the portable ac truly works. With this device, you can cool your space for a reasonable price.

However, to avoid buying a counterfeit or knock-off of Arctos ac, you should buy yours only from the official website by clicking on any link on this page.

Where To Buy Arctos Ac

When a product or service is in high demand, fraudulent parties will try to come into the picture. On that note, you should be careful about where you buy your Arctos ac. This review strongly warns against buying on third-party websites that are not the official website of Arctos ac.

Visit the website, select the product package you want, proceed to the secure checkout page, and input your details before paying through the following processors: American Express, Visa, PayPal, Discover, JCB, and Mastercard. Once your payment is processed, you will get a confirmation message and email. My delivery came in 5 days, so be on the look.

Arctos Price

The AC is available at different prices and discounts on the official website. Here are the details:

1 unit costs $89.99 for a limited time, a 35% discount from the original price of $138.45.

2 units cost $179.98 for a limited time, a 35% discount from the original price of $276.89.

3 units cost $201.99 for a limited time, a 51% discount from the original price of $415.34.

4 units cost $246.99 for a limited time, a 55% discount from the original price of $553.78.

This is a limited-time discount, so waste no time placing your orders and taking advantage of these discounts.

Arctos Portable Ac Reviews Consumer Reports

What are the customers that have bought and used the Arctos portable AC saying about it in terms of performance and expectations met? Here are Arctos Portable Ac Reviews Consumer Reports from Canada and the US.

Arctos Ac Scam? Is It Any Good?

This review of Arctos portable ac concludes by answering the question, "Is Arctos ac any good?" The answer is YES because the pros exceed the cons of the air-cooling gadget. People might have their own pros and otherwise, but with the rising heat, you shouldn't ignore getting a less expensive alternative to bulkier cooling units.

Arctos portable ac is a great way to beat the heat without going over budget. Take it anywhere with you and have a great summer and beyond.

