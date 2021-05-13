Companies all have their own unique assets to track. For some companies, these assets are largely physical, focused mostly on things like cars and computers. For others, assets are more digital, and concentrate largely on the IT landscape. Whatever your assets might be, learning how to manage them correctly can be crucial to the success of your business. Figuring out how to handle your assets correctly can be quite a hectic process to begin with. Which is why we’re sharing some of the most important tips you can follow for improved productivity through asset management here.
Remove Spreadsheets
The most important thing you can do to improve productivity via asset management is to get rid of spreadsheets. While the use of spreadsheets has been common in asset management for some time, it’s a traditional method that is also very outdated. Spreadsheets need to be handled on a manual basis, which means you have more chances of inaccuracies and losses. Additionally, spreadsheets often take a lot of time and effort to update manually. When your team members have a lot of valuable work to do, you don’t want them to be wasting their time on dealing with complex spreadsheets instead. Rather than using manual tracking, update to asset management software. Other than helping you to automate various aspects of your asset strategy, this software will also help you to decrease operating and maintenance costs significantly.
Understand the Asset Lifecycle
Understanding the life cycle of your assets is crucial when you’re trying to improve business productivity. Get an insight into how you can utilize the full life of your assets effective, and know when your devices are going to begin losing their usefulness. You should also utilize functions like re-order level, so you know when to reorder and renew your IT assets, and other essential items. Tracking your assets systematically and regularly with a close eye on the asset lifecycle will ensure that any unproductive assets aren’t wasting time and money around your organization. The correct strategy will show you when assets need to be retired, so you can get your business back up and running at their best.
Know When to Integrate Extra Tools
Asset management solutions are just one part of a successful strategy for handling your IT solutions. You should also be thinking about how you can empower your IT team on a higher level if you want to boost productivity as effectively as possible. A modern IT service desk product, for instance, could combine multiple parts of IT management into one location. This environment might include a range of features to enhance your business operations, such as an incident management system where your employees can consolidate, manage, and prioritize various incoming and outgoing tickets, or a service catalog that standardizes the service requests that your companies have to deal with each day. You can also access various IT asset management components within the service desk, so everything remains in the same combined space. Don’t be limited to just asset management.
