How to Write an Investment Proposal that Gets Result?

Even the best business ideas never get off the ground, due to a lack of capital to start the business or perhaps keep an existing company running. For any entrepreneur, it’s important to have a sound and precise business plan paired with a compelling and killer investment proposal.
An investment proposal is used to grab the attention of investors, financial institutions, companies that launch grants, and other non-profit firms that are willing to fund startups. However, there are many startups with brilliant business ideas and rewarding returns. So, why should investors choose yours over others?
This is why a killer investment proposal is essential. Here’s how to write an investment proposal that gets you the capital you need for your business.
A Short and Intriguing Title
A simple title that describes your future plan is enough. It should be four to six words, but relevant to the rest of your proposal. A title for the investment proposal does not necessarily need to be catchy, though it’s better if you can come up with something that could intrigue the reader, like “A Robust POS for Smoother Transactions”.
Here, the business owner is seeking to expand their startup by installing a point-of-sale system to facilitate card payments. The title mentioned above is short and to the point, and shows the value of the project and its potential returns for the investor.
A Brief Summary
The next step is to write a brief yet engaging summary for the proposal. The summary gives your investors an idea of what you intend to do with the money.
Here are a few important things to include here:
Who is your target audience?
What problems are they facing?
How your business proposal can help resolve their issues
How will your project benefit your business and investors?
It’s important to mention the returns you are expecting from this investment in the summary, since many investors skim through business proposals. You can elaborate on the idea if that’s what it takes to keep up the investors engaged. Remember that the investor is looking for their own benefit. They want to know how your idea can generate returns for them. So, keep that in mind when writing an investment proposal.
Project Details
Once you are done with the summary, explain your project in detail. This section has facts, figures, and statistics that show the demand for your product in the market. Simply stating the returns you are expecting from the investment will not do – you need to demonstrate this.
Therefore, your assertions need to be backed up by researched statistics that prove your point. This also shows your passion for your business idea and how serious you are about this. Explain your startup idea if you don’t already have an established company or your plans for expansion if you are planning to expand your business.
List your achievements, stakeholders’ profiles, profits from current products, and statistics that demonstrate your business’ financial performance. If you are launching a startup, replace this part with information about your business idea. You should share what inspired you to launch your business, where you see your business in the next 5-10 years, and how will it help your customers.
Marketing and Sales Description
Research your competitors and take note of the marketing and sales strategies they are using to keep their audiences’ engagement. Mention the marketing strategies that set your business apart from your competitors and how your planned marketing and sales tactics can give you the edge over your rivals. List these plans in your investment proposal to catch the attention of your investors.
Remember that your investors will research the current demand for your product in the market, your competitors, how they are performing, and what your audiences are looking for. They want to know how you are different from your competitors and the products that are already available on the market. You need to come up with a unique plan that sets your business apart from others. In a nutshell, you need to explain the USP of your business idea.
Project Financing
Complete your investment proposal with a detailed section on financing. This section shows what your investors can expect from your business idea. What benefits will they get out of investing in your business?
Of course, you have mentioned the returns on investment at the beginning of your proposal as part of the summary, but this needs further explanation. Mention other sources you are relying on for capital, the estimated profit and loss, your business growth, and more. This tells your investors how much money they are investing in your company and what they can expect in return.
Final Thoughts
You need to write a convincing investment proposal that shows your investors how you will become a market leader. They want reassurance that their investment will generate high returns. The above tips will help you craft a solid investment proposal that gets results - whether you are seeking help from a financial institution or applying for a grant.
