How to Create Gaming Videos Like a Pro?

Gaming videos are nowadays one of the most popular videos to watch on YouTube. These videos are made and watched by people who are interested in gaming. All one needs is a computer and a basic gaming technique to make these kinds of videos. Many websites help people edit gaming videos. One of the best games video editors is InVideo which helps in boosting the quality of the videos in many ways.
Following are some of the tips which can be followed to make supreme quality gaming videos:-
Picking the right video game to record
This is the first and foremost step in making gaming videos like a pro. To attract the audience's attention, one should have a perfect sense of choosing from the games that are easy to comprehend and they are not boring to watch.
Screen recording the games
To make sure that the videos have an ultra-quality HD and clearest pictures, it is necessary to screen record the games. They are very easy to record. There are several softwares that provide the opportunity to screen record games on any device. The most well-known one among them is InVideo. Although it has screen recording capabilities, gamers use it for screen recording their games.
Screen recording on the PS4 is very easy. One has to double press the share button, and the recording starts automatically. The length of the recording can also be changed through settings. On Xbox, one can record their games even for more than 10 minutes.
Using a microphone and camera
It depends upon the person whether he wants to add commentary in the background of the gaming video. Popular gaming videos have interesting commentary behind, to attract viewers.
But for adding commentary, it is necessary to have a nice microphone with good audio quality. Microphones are built-in in smartphone devices nowadays. The cherry on the cake, pop filters, are important accessories that are used with the mic. When they are attached to the mic, they filter out the popping sounds that are caused due to the fast-moving air which is produced when one speaks too closely or too fast to the mic. They make the sound smooth so that the audience can hear easily. Additional sound can also be cleared out by using a good games video editor app like InVideo.
To enhance the gaming video and attract viewers, it is advisable to record your face while playing the game and commenting. For this, a standard quality camera should be used.
Downloading a video editing software
When a person is done with both the above tasks, i.e., screen recording the game and adding commentary or face video, then a game video editor software should be used for the next step. It helps in combining all three things. These game video editorsmay be free or come at prices that are not so high. InVideo is free of cost; hence it is preferable.
The gamer should ensure that his computer can handle the video editing software. Two things are important to note here:-
· RAM: A computer should support RAM in the range of 4 to 8GB for smooth video processing.
· Hard drive space: A computer should have an enormous amount of storage space. This is because video gaming can take up a lot of space for which external hardware may also be required.
Video and audio are imported into the software. The extra part is cut, and the important parts are retained. It is also made sure that the audio matches the video gameplay. In a game video editor, many additional effects are also used for ameliorating the overall quality. Those effects may include background music or text. But it should be made sure that the effects do not exceed the limit such that they deviate the viewer's focus away from the actual game.
Downloading an audio recording Software
To make sure that even the minutest sound details are not missed, one should use audio recording software. These are used because they offer several features and options that help in recording and editing audio easily. It is not an easy task to produce a clear and coherent commentary on the game. So, to record a clear voice, practice is required.
Reducing background noise
It is most probable that the microphone may receive unclear background noises during commentary. They make the commentary subtle and inaudible. When both the game video and the commentary audio are ready, the gamer has to merge them into a single video file.
Access to fast Internet
It is obvious that an internet connection is necessary during video gaming, but a fast one will boost up the quality of the game. It is needed for downloading the game and then uploading the game video into the software. A fast Internet connection can help minimize the upload time.
All the above functions can be easily performed with InVideo. It helps in making eye-catching videos easily and quickly. It's full of eye-catching features and customer-friendly software, lending a fine and perfect quality to the videos. A beginner and an expert can both use it as the same. One can take his games to another level by using this games video editor software.
FINAL WORDS
In an era of technology and advancement, particularly in the COVID-19 times, gaming became the favorite past-time of most people. To kill leisure time without getting bored, video games became the best companions of people. With time, games became a common practice for gamers to upload their gaming videos so that viewers can know more about the games. For uploading, there arose a competition among them to make supreme quality videos to attract maximum viewers. Hence, they relied upon different games' video editor software to stand out among their rivals. The one such software that stands out among all isInVideo. Some of these gamers successfully gained worldwide recognition due to their standard quality gaming videos.
