Seattle, Washington is the biggest city in the Northwest, which means there’s no shortage of places to visit. We’ve rounded up some recommendations and bonus trivia to introduce you to your new home.
1. The most iconic structure of the Seattle skyline is the Space Needle
The Space Needle was erected in 1962. Standing 605 feet tall, it’s a famous tourist destination in the city, so you can expect a crowd even in winter. The top deck is still worth a visit if you want an unparalleled 360-degree view of the city.
2. There’s a troll living under one of the bridges in Fremont
Aptly named the Fremont Troll, it’s an 18-foot tall concrete statue of a troll that sits under the Aurora Bridge on 36th street and Troll Avenue. It was sculpted by artist Steve Badanes and his team in a local art competition held in 1990. This makes the troll over 30 years old!
3. It’s known as the Emerald City
The name Emerald City came from a competition the city’s Conventions and Visitor’s Bureau held to create a slogan for the city. Sarah Sterling-Franklin cleverly came up with a slogan that began with the phrase "Seattle, the Emerald City... " which won the competition and gave the city its favored nickname.
Fittingly, Seattle is also home to many famous and talented jewelers. If you’re looking to get married or engaged soon, check out the various jewelry stores in Seattle, WA.
4. It’s a city built on top of a city
In 1898, an incident now known as the Great Fire of Seattle ravaged the city, wiping out 31 blocks. Instead of rebuilding the city, officials rebuilt another city 22 feet higher from the original ground level. The original city, now called the Seattle Underground, sits quietly beneath our feet, but some parts have become major tourist attractions.
5. The city is surrounded by water
The city is located in the middle of the Puget Sound, which makes it perfect for those who love water activities like surfing and yacht rides. Crossing the Puget Sound on a ferry is often on tourist bucket lists, and as a local, you should give it a try too. It’ll allow you to visit nearby stops like Bainbridge Island.
6. Pike Place Market is the oldest farmer’s market still operating in America
Pike Place Market is huge and offers various produce all year-round. As a local, you need to familiarize yourself with its winding alleys and stairways to get the best deals for hard-to-find and fresh ingredients. Make sure you drop by early to avoid the crowds and get the first pick of the daily produce.
You’ll never find yourself bored in Seattle. There are museums, zoos, and parks that will surely suit everyone’s interests. Take your time to explore and meet the locals and you’ll surely feel right at home in no time.
Image: https://pixabay.com/photos/seattle-city-urban-cityscape-870282/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.