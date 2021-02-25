It’s hard to know what the future holds for the younger generation, but we can be sure that they will face a variety of issues that will provoke strong, varied, and sometimes contradictory responses. For them to become upstanding citizens able to play a vital role in creating a just world, they should have the chance to take part in controversial and ethical debate topics.
Education plays a key role in helping young people to develop the skills they need to address controversial issues. Teachers and tutors are not expected to have all the answers. However, when they develop effective approaches for debating and discussing controversial issues, they can challenge their own views and explore ideas in greater depth with students.
In this brief article, we’ll explain why it’s crucial for controversial topics for discussion to be debated in the classroom by students. But first, let’s define controversial issues.
What are controversial issues?
There’s no clear definition for a controversial issue. But for this article, we can define controversial issues as issues that evoke strong feelings or views.
These are issues that affect the social, economic, and environmental context in which people live. They often deal with the question of value and belief and can divide opinions between people, communities, and the wider society.
Controversial issues include most debatable topics such as human rights, gender, the death penalty, racism, migration, and even climate change. The issues tend to vary with place and time and can be very recent or long-standing.
Controversial issues include most debatable topics such as human rights, gender, the death penalty, racism, migration, and even climate change. The issues tend to vary with place and time and can be very recent or long-standing.

Any topic can become controversial.
When writing essays about controversial issues, students can have a deeper understanding of the issues, which can lead to further research on how to solve them.
How to teach controversial issues
When it comes to teaching controversial issues, teachers should consider several perspectives while reflecting on how they will approach the issue in the classroom. Typically, there are two famous paradigms today in higher education:
Liberation Pedagogy
In this pedagogy, the teacher aims to develop a “critical consciousness” among his or her students. Here the teacher permits students to contribute to the discussion by allowing them to bring in their own experiences and perspectives. As such, students get to understand their place in the world.
In this paradigm, the class is not viewed separately from the wider society; rather it's the world where the social and political problems occur.
Civic Humanism
Here the teaching prepares the student in a school for the responsibilities that lie ahead as a citizen. The teaching aims to develop moral virtues like a sense of social responsibility, cultural and religious tolerance, and others.
Once teachers select the approach best suited for their teaching, they can employ certain strategies to offer their students the best chance of success. The strategies include:
1. Establishing clear ground rules: Ensure you’ve made it clear to the students what you’ll permit in the arguments. And outline the consequence if anyone goes against the rules.
2. Keep any discussion tied to the material: Let your class have an argument based on the current event. Use actual-world issues to investigate what is at stake in the concepts of the lesson or class.
3. Keep strong emotions and negative thinking to the minimum, whether it is you or the students: Find a way to convert strong feelings into productive arguments. Let them know disagreeing with someone's idea doesn’t call for personal attacks.
Importance of debating controversial issues in class
Discussing or debating controversial news or issues in the classroom comes with a lot of benefits. Below are some benefits.
Helps students to cope up with diversity
We live in a world full of diversity-of religion, gender, race, etc. However, for years we’ve raised a generation that doesn’t know how to deal with such kind of diversity. And we’ve seen the impacts of our mistakes.
Debates allow students to deal with diversity not only of people but also ideas and perspectives. Furthermore, no company or organization is ready to work with individuals who have negative attitudes towards certain diversities.
Debates teach students how to disagree respectfully
Debates give students a platform where they can disagree about certain controversial issues or topics without personally attacking each other. In debates, students can test drive their ideas and learn to see disagreement as a chance to learn, not as invalidation.
It connects students to the world they live in
School tends to cut off students from the real world. So, they never really get informed about current events. When teachers talk about current events and allow students to debate controversy, we offer them a chance to see the connection between themselves and the world out there.
Conclusion
The fact is, any topic can become controversial. We just need to teach students how to address them without sparking division and hatred. Holding debates that involve controversial issues is one way to teach students how to understand diversity, connect the current-event, and disagree respectfully.
Controversial issues will always find a way into the class, and shushing them won't help. So teachers should prepare students to handle these issues early so they don't have problems in the future.
