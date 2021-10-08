Gov. Mike DeWine Proposes a $50M Promotional Budget to Convince People to Move to Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled the plans for a $1B new state budget, aided by the federal government. Its primary focus is on recovery, as the effects from the coronavirus pandemic continue.
Relief Package Breakdown
$460M will be used for small business grants. Bars and restaurants get the biggest allocation at $200M, with small retail business ($150), lodging ($50M), indoor entertainment venues ($40M), and new businesses ($20M) following. This will provide vital funds to stabilise and encourage growth for the state’s economy.
Local infrastructure projects will receive $450M, with over half being spent on improving interest access to the more rural areas of Ohio because of the remote learning and working demands.
$70M will be spent on job retraining programmes, which DeWine introduced as a priority in September 2020, hoping to ease the job loss concerns by enabling Ohioans to retrain and find new jobs.
Finally, the $50M left will go towards a promotional campaign for the state. It’s hoped that, due to the dramatic changes the pandemic has forced, those looking to move from coastal areas may find Ohio an attractive proposition. All new advertising material will be umbrellaed under the “Ohio: Find It Here” slogan which has been used for the last five years.
What Elected Officials Said
Gov. DeWine said, “We want to position Ohio as the place to be.” Furthering his statement with, “Ohio is a welcoming place. I don’t care who you are, we want you to come to Ohio. It’s a progressive state.” The main selling points to encourage relocation to the Ohioan Midwest from coastal areas will be the affordable housing and living costs, as well as a welcoming and rewarding place to set up or run a business. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted supported Gov. DeWine’s comments by saying Ohio has a diverse set of opportunities to offer new settlers: “… we have small towns with conservative values, and we have cities with progressive values. Whatever you want, we’ve got it. And good news it's affordable.”
Housing Market and Insurance
The focus for Gov. DeWine and Lt. Gov. Husted is on the affordability of housing and living in Ohio and they aren’t wrong to do this. The state has great housing options. Ohio is positioned favourably when compared with its other Midwest states market data.
Firstly, there are plenty of housing units available across the state, with house ownership just above the national average. Rental opportunities are common too. These properties are of a good size too, some of the biggest in the Midwest, considering both property and land, and there's a steady rate of new developments. Monthly costs of both mortgage repayments and rent amount are among the lowest in the state, considerably lower than Illinois which shares similar data points with Ohio. There’s a lot to like, plenty of chances to find a perfect space for a good price.
Another draw may be the insurance rates. If you were to Google “homeowners insurance Ohio,” “renters insurance Ohio,” or even “landlord insurance Ohio,” you’d soon find that insurance practices in the state are normal. There are no quirks that you’d need to account for. While there are no legal requirements for things like homeowner’s insurance or renter’s insurance, mortgage companies and landlords may include in the contract that you need them, which is standard across most of the U.S. The key point of difference, though, is what you’ll be insuring as someone living in Ohio.
Firstly, house properties are very affordable. Policies to cover rebuilds or repairs should any unfortunate damage occur will, therefore, be cheaper. It’s important to note, though, to save more money on insurance policies you should cover the cost of rebuilding the property, rather than its market value.
Secondly, Ohio isn’t often a victim of natural disasters. Tornadoes have been known to touchdown in Ohio, but they are not such a common occurrence, and the most recent instance was graded as a weak one, resulting in no injuries and only tree damage. Northeast Ohio faced flash flooding in 2020, and low lying areas are susceptible to it, but, again, there is nothing out-of-the-ordinary about Ohio's tendency to flood. Landslides and wildfires shouldn’t ever worry Ohioans either. As such, common policies should be enough to cover your property. While there is the option to get extra insurance, either the federally supplied flood insurance or those from private firms, odds are that you won’t need it.
U-Haul data suggests that Ohio’s growth has been slow in recent years but had the fourth best in 2020, so people are taking notice and the promotional campaign may be an attempt to capitalise on this upward trend, and with all Ohio’s perks, it might be beneficial for movers and the state.
