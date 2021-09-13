Is there doping in eSports?

Video games have evolved from simple entertainment to a fully-fledged industry. Gamers from all over the world keep struggling to include eSports in the Olympic disciplines.
But as we know, a big sport is a rocky area. Take at least the problem of doping. But is it existing in a fairly young direction of eSports? Steroids don't help players, so is there anything that can boost their skills during a match? Let's explore this issue.
What can act as doping for gamers?
Well, doping for gamers is still a very vague concept. Usually, these are substances that can significantly increase their reaction and mental processing. They include medicinal additives and active substances used to prevent neurological disorders.
The level of effect of such drugs on the body can be completely different. Selegiline, for example, provides a visible boost to the speed of reaction and thinking. And the Rhodiola extract puts less stress on the nervous system.
The most famous type of doping in eSports is Adderall, a pharmacological agent containing a substance based on amphetamine salts. Adderall is often used to treat narcolepsy, attention deficit, and hyperactivity disorder.
And if earlier the use of these drugs was impractical because of their cost, now, when the prize fund of several thousand dollars is at stake, the problem is becoming more acute.
Real-life drug use by players
In 2015, former Cloud9 CS player Kory Friesen claimed that the team played ESL One Katowice 2015 under the influence of Adderall.
This was followed by a natural reaction. One of the two largest tournament operators, ESL, has teamed up with the German Anti-Doping Association and is now randomly testing players in their competitions.
WADA has also joined the checks. Their list includes a variety of hormones, steroids, anabolic steroids, substances that have a narcotic effect, and metabolic modulators. But all this looks more like palliative. After all, players are not properly tested even at the largest events.
In 2016, the former Team Liquid player, Brian Kephrii Saint-Pierre, was accused of Adderall usage. Then a correspondence was leaked to the network, in which Brian admitted that he abused psychoactive substances during Halo tournaments.
And in 2018, The Overwatch League player, Timo Taimou Kettunen, announced that about 20 of his colleagues use Adderall as a drug. But Blizzard Entertainment doesn’t test players for doping. OWL has a list of rules that participants must adhere to. However, the use of substances that affect the body of e-sportsmen is out of the question.
Lack of proper control and punishment
Substances such as Adderall are actively used by many eSports gamers to improve focus and performance. Due to the fact that some of them have legal prescriptions for such drugs, the lines of regulation become even vaguer.
Firstly, unlike steroids used in traditional sports, Adderall doesn’t stay long in your system. Steroids linger in the athlete's body and distort results for a long period of time, while Adderall has a short-run effect. This doesn’t justify the disqualification of a competitor.
Secondly, what about those who use the drug legally? While they may gain an unfair advantage, it’s completely inappropriate to ban Adderall.
Such nuances lead to the fact that this issue has not yet been resolved.
Final words
So far, eSports doesn’t have a unified set of rules and constraints that could stabilize the situation within the industry. Probably, this requires an external push from the anti-doping associations of big sport.
In any case, only the full legitimization of eSports will help to advance towards solving these problems.
