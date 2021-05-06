Keeping your nails perfect all the time can be a full-time job. Luckily press-on nails have come a long way and can be applied at home, saving you a lot of time. Ideally, you keep a stock of your favorite press-on nails on hand.
That way, if you ever need to freshen up your nails at the last minute, you do not have to try and search for press-on nails in a panic. If you do find yourself in need of press-on nails at the last minute, there are a few locations you can try.
Places to Grab Press-On Nails At The Last Minute
● Grocery Stores
Press-on nails are probably not the first thing that comes to your mind when you think of your local grocery store, but they will generally have a small selection to help you when you are in a pinch. The selection may be small, so don’t get your hopes up.
● Drug Stores
There is pretty much everything you can think of at your neighborhood drugstore. This includes a selection of press-on nails. Your choices might be better here but will vary from store to store. Remember you are desperate, so don’t think you are going to find the perfect pair.
● Makeup Store
If you have a specialty makeup or beauty store near you, this will be your best bet to find quality press-on nails that are trendy. They should have a more extensive selection than you will find at any other brick-and-mortar store. This will be the best place for you to go and if it is an option for you go there first.
● Discount Stores
This should be your last resort. There is no guarantee they will even have any press-on nails. Sometimes the discount store may have trendy press-on nails that are perfect, but finding anything at a discount store is always like finding “a diamond in the rough.”
Find the Best Press-on Nails Online
The best choice of press-on nails is available from online retailers. You can find press-on nails that will last up to 2 weeks and are trendy. You can find them in every shape including coffin nails, which is very on-trend right now.
Some online retailers even have press on nail collabs with celebrities and social influencers available for sale. These retailers offer their press-on nails in several different lengths as well. When you use them,, the results look like a professionally done acrylic set.
Once you start wearing these press-on nails, people will stop you on the street to ask you, “Who is your nail artist?” all the time. They will be shocked to realize they are press-on nails. Once you start shopping online and see all the options, you will wonder why no one told you about all these options before.
Always Choose Press-On Over Acrylic
Acrylics are very damaging to your natural nails and nail beds, but they always look fantastic. Press-on nails have come a long way, and it is now possible to buy sets that mimic the look and feel of acrylics perfectly. They can even last the 2 weeks that acrylics would before needing a refill.
Time to Buy Your Perfectly Trendy Press-on Nails Today
Press-on nails are the best option when it comes to doing your nails. Especially when you shop online and find a perfect shape and length for you, make sure the team you chose will last two weeks and research the companies reviews to make sure other customers were pleased with their results. Now all that is left is to press buy, and you will have perfect nails before you know it.
