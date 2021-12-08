5 Steps to Take After a Car Accident

If you have been involved in a road traffic accident, you should know what to do next.
We would advise that you read this article in preparation because you never know when you will be the unfortunate car accident victim. With millions of us dying in RTAs every year, it has become a notorious risk of life. If you don’t learn road safety and abide by it at all times, you run the risk of losing your life on the roads.
Whether you are a driver, a passenger, or a pedestrian, here are some steps you ought to take if you have been involved in an accident.
5 Things to do After a Road Traffic Accident
If it happens to you, follow these guidelines to protect yourself.
1 – Get to Safety
First things are first – get yourself somewhere safe and assess the situation. There may be other people who are trapped or in immediate danger. You should only help them if you are not putting yourself in danger. There may be leaked or spilled fuel, so turn off all engines if possible. If you can administer first aid, do so, but only if you are qualified and it is safe to proceed.
2 – Contact the Emergency Services
Once you have orientated yourself at the scene, you should call for help. If possible, have someone else call for help while you administer first aid. You should not move anyone in case they have broken bones. You should never remove a person from a car seat if they are unconscious, just if they have neck or spine injuries. Similarly, you should not draw any helmets.
3 – Get Contact Details
Once you have secured yourself and contacted emergency services, and once everyone has been treated, get the contact details of any witnesses. This will come in handy later. When the emergency services arrive, you will need to inform them of your version of events. If you are badly hurt, go to the ER and worry about this later. If you are not severely injured, give your police report there and then form a record that you were in the accident.
4 – Go to Hospital
Unless you witness an accident, going to the hospital creates a further record of your involvement in the accident. This will be important later if you need to claim back losses for being injured, time off work, or medical expenses. You should go to the hospital after a car accident even if you think unharmFor example, you may have hit your head and have a concussion, and you will be in shock.
5 – Call a Lawyer
Only after you have seen a doctor and spoken to your family, only when you are safe, should you move on to the next step. Call the Sutherland Lawyers to help negotiate your position in all of this. If the accident weren’t your fault, a lawyer would help you reclaim lost finances and bills. If it was your fault, would a lawyer help you defend yourself? So lawyer up, get ready and recover in your own time.
