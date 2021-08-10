How can password-protected QR codes gamify today's secured information sharing means?

As most people are now scanning QR codes to get information that brands or institutions deploy for them, the issue of letting anyone get the information freely limits their means of sharing important content with the target individuals.
Because of this issue, the data most companies embed in their QR code are primarily content that the public can easily access like redirecting to their website, product information document, and getting their contact information from it.
Since QR codes then don’t support adding a password to the content they encode, many businesses and individuals who share content for a living don’t see the use of these codes as a medium for sharing secured information with their clients.
And with the issue many people see with these 2D barcodes having for more than two decades, tech enthusiasts are now adding a password encryption option for QR codes to be added in their QR code means. Through their addition to it, a sharing of information means with QR codes is introduced.
What is a password-protected QR code?
A password-protected QR code is a QR code that functions to add extra security measures for the content embedded in the code to be extracted by the person scanning them by encoding the password assigned to the code. The type of QR code you can add a password to its content is a dynamic QR code.
This type of QR code is oftentimes added to give users an added security to the content they share with people. With the use of a QR code generator online, anyone can create a password-protected QR code and gamify their means of sharing information with it.
How to gamify today’s secured information sharing means with password-protected QR codes?
Since sharing data is a sensitive action that most people consider before clicking the share icon, the same information-sharing feeling is felt when they generate their QR codes and share them with the public.
Because of that, many individuals and companies are now integrating the use of password-protected QR codes and gamify them by following these three simple means.
Share the password only to the authorized personnel
As information is considered gold in the digital world, individuals and companies that consider sharing important content to people must go through a lot of agreements to sign before getting hold of the information.
With many of them can’t avoid leaking information to unauthorized individuals, the use of password-protected QR codes is the perfect way for companies to use as a way to share data with them.
Maximize paid content deployment in online courses
You can gamify your content-sharing means with QR codes by implementing the password-protection feature in your online courses. With it, you can turn your PDF file into an encrypted PDF QR code and avoid getting your paid content scanned by others who don’t subscribe to your courses.
Lead customers to password-protected product authentication landing page
Since authenticating a product has always been a difficult means that most brands find hard to perfect; many of them are losing more money and customers due to counterfeit products fast selling in the market today.
As they are looking for a better way to authenticate their products, the use of password-protected QR codes has then become their portal to lead buyers to a product authentication site where they can authenticate the products they purchased with the password unique to their product alone.
How to add the password-protection feature to your QR code?
When adding the password-protection feature in the QR code you want to secure, here are five simple steps that you can follow through.
1. Open and log your QR code generator with logo account in.
2. Go to the track data tab and select the QR code you want to place a password with.
3. Select the lock icon and uncheck the disable password box.
4. Encode your password and save it.
5. Do a scan test and ensure that the feature works well.
Conclusion:
Now that many people are too lenient to scan QR codes to unlock new information from it, the threat of getting the information stolen by others also increases.
And because of that, the technology that is supposed to simplify their means of sharing information has now added a feature that every company can benefit from using and that is the password-protection feature.
With it, individuals and companies can now gamify their means of sharing secured information with QR codes by letting the intended people scan and access it through encoding the password given.
