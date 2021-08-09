6 Tips for Choosing the Right Size Mattress

Just like the right type of mattress is important, so is the right size of the mattress important. The size of mattress you need will depend on many factors, such as whether or not you have a sleep partner, how much movement you do while asleep, how hot you get while you sleep and the amount of space you have in your bedroom. Sleeping on a mattress that's too small will directly impact your comfort. While some people might argue that you should always get the biggest mattress that fits into the room and fits into your budget, this isn't always the right solution. Read on for six tips for choosing the right size of mattress.
1. Go With a King Size Mattress for Couples
If you and your sleep partner both need plenty of space, go with a king-size mattress. A king-size mattress measures 76 inches wide by 80 inches long. That's almost equivalent to two twin beds pushed together. A little space between you and your sleep partner means that one person isn't likely to elbow or knee the other when turning over at night. A king size bed is also a great choice if your sleep partner happens to be a big dog or a couple of small- or medium-size dogs. If you have several cats that sleep with you at night, a king size bed will give everyone enough space.
2. Pick a California King for Tall People
A California king mattress measures 72 inches wide by 84 inches long. If you're taller than average, this is a great mattress size for you. You won't have to worry about your feet dangling off the edge of the bed. If your dog sleeps in your bed and likes to sleep at the foot of the bed, a California king is a wise choice.
3. Choose a Queen-size Mattress for Adults
Adults who don't have a regular sleep partner and don't have a pack of pets who sleep in bed with them every night will benefit from a queen mattress. These mattresses measure 60 inches wide by 80 inches long. If you only have one cat or dog that likes to sleep with you, there will be plenty of space for both you and your pet.
4. Get a Queen-size Mattress for the Guest Bedroom
If you occasionally host overnight guests or run an Airbnb out of your home, a queen-size mattress is a good choice for guests. This size of mattress will be comfortable for couples and single adults. If you sometimes have a niece, nephew or grandchild overnight, they will also be able to use this size of a guest bed.
5. Select a Full-size Mattress for Teens and Older Kids
Kids ages six and older need nine to 11 hours of sleep each night. Teenagers need at least eight to 10 hours of sleep every night. If your child still has the same twin bed from when they stopped sleeping in a crib, now is a good time to upgrade to a bigger, full-size mattress. A full-size mattress measures 54 inches wide by 75 inches long. If your child has a growth spurt, this bed will accommodate their changing body weight and length. If you purchase this size of mattress when your child is 10 to 14 years old, they may be able to take it with them to college or their first apartment.
6. Pick a Twin-size Mattress for a Young Child
After your child outgrows the crib, which usually happens around age two, a twin-size mattress is usually a good choice. Keep in mind that your child will need a bigger mattress by the time they start puberty. However, with the typical eight-year lifespan of a mattress, they could use a twin-size bed from ages two to 10. It's also okay to just go ahead and get your toddler a full-size mattress. If you invest in a high-quality mattress, it will last for more than eight years with proper care. Another important consideration would be your child's sleep habits. If your child loves to have a pile of pillows, an even bigger mound of stuffed animals and lots of blankets, a bigger bed is a good idea. They'll have room for their whole stuffed animal collection with a full-size bed.
Choosing the right size of mattress is a big factor in your comfort. Most people move around in their sleep. If you tend to sleep like a starfish, with your arms and legs splayed out, you'll benefit from the biggest mattress you can find. If you sleep in the fetal position, choose the best size of mattress that ensures enough room for any sleep partners you have, including pets. These tips will help you choose the right size mattress for whoever will be sleeping on it.
