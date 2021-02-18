Human nature seems to be that we have an instinctive suspicion towards anything new or unfamiliar. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. In all likelihood it is a form of in-built safeguard without which we might long ago have blithely walked down a path to extinction and the planet would look like a very different place. After all, if something is unfamiliar, then so is the potential threat that might accompany it.
New technology has, in particular, elicited this sort of reaction. In the sixteenth century, there were fears that the human brain would simply not be able to cope with the information onslaught brought about by the printing press. That might raise a smile today, until you substitute in the word “internet.” After all these centuries, the internet is the biggest game-changer ever, yet we have welcomed it with open arms. Is it also the biggest own-goal? Here, we look at eight aspects of the internet that could be harmful. While some are based more in myth, there are others that we should all take deadly seriously.
1. Too much information?
There’s no denying that the internet exposes us to more information than has ever been available before in human history. The question is whether that is a bad thing – does “information overload” really exist? The brain is designed to process a constant stream of information through our senses – that is how we interpret the world around us, and it makes no difference whether we are reading a Wikipedia page, watching a movie or playing football in the park.
The point with information from the internet is the level of detail. It is just too much for our brains to process, but all that really means is that much of it gets filtered out. There’s no evidence that our brains really get “overloaded” so this particular fear can most likely go on the “printing press” pile.
2. The 24/7 world
Of more concern is the way we interact with the online world. The short answer to that is “too much.” Pew Research reports that 83 percent of under-30s rarely or never turn their phones off and 43 percent in the same age range say they use smartphone apps “continuously.” This is conveniently categorized as “smartphone addiction” but is more accurately an addiction to the world of cyberspace.
While “information overload” might be a myth, the dangers here are all too real. Too much time spent staring at a screen plays hell with the body’s natural sleep rhythms, leading to tiredness, irritability, problems with concentration and the potential for depression.
3. The gambling revolution
Next, a very specific example, but one that is also bound up with addiction and that can present a real danger to mental health. Gambling, whether it is in the form of casino gaming or sports betting, has become one of the boom areas in the online age. Not only are mobile casinos accessible anywhere at any time, they also offer free cash to new users with no deposit required. This makes them very hard to resist.
The genie is well and truly out of the bottle as far as internet gambling is concerned, and it would be foolish and pointless to try to put it back. But there needs to be a strong emphasis on responsible betting and providing support for those at risk of developing an addiction.
4. Remember nothing
When you can look any piece of information up online, what’s the point in remembering anything? Anyone with a youngster has probably heard this reasoning, or a close variation, on the night before an exam. But it raises an important question. Is memory becoming obsolete in the internet age?
There is no simple answer to this. We still remember the things we need to, such as experiences with emotional resonance. It’s true that there is less need to cram our brains with facts and figures, but there is no evidence that this adversely affects our ability to remember.
5. Goldfish brain
A closely related concern is that the nature of online experiences means youngsters today have far shorter attention spans than previous generations. Again, there is no simple answer here. Attention is a complex topic, and we naturally find it unnatural to focus on one thing 100 percent. This is why, for example, people like to listen to music while driving a car or working.
The world of YouTube, SnapChat and Tiktok certainly means that Gen-Z is accustomed to concentrating for shorter periods of time. Again, though, there is insufficient research data to comment on whether this is inherently harmful to mental health.
- The need for affirmation
In the social media world, popularity is measured in units of likes, and affirmation is everything. The positive feelings created by social media approval have a similar neurological impact as certain drugs, in that they provide a psychological reward by releasing dopamine.
Judging ourselves on the basis of how others judge us is nothing new. But creating a situation where young people are intent on trying to impress their peers and be judged positively can soon turn toxic.
- Mob mentality
This very much follows on from the need for affirmation and is best demonstrated by way of an example. Netflix recently ran a documentary about the tragic story of Elisa Lam, a Canadian student living with severe bipolar disorder who died in bizarre circumstances at a hotel in Los Angeles.
The case attracted dozens of so-called “web sleuths” who were desperate to find the truth. Their intrusion on a grieving family through the misguided belief that they knew Miss Lam vicariously through her social media posts was distasteful enough. But even more alarming was the online mob attack on an innocent man. It was the worst kind of groupthink in action, and it destroyed his music career and led to him attempting to take his own life.
- The virtual life
Let’s close on a point that has been an increased cause for concern for the past 50 years. The world is a magical place, and exploring it and all its wonders brings undisputed benefits to both body and mind. Can cyberspace ever be a substitute for waves crashing on the beach or exploring a remote forest?
There is much to be said for the virtual world, but it remains a poor imitation of the real one. Ultimately, the answer surely lies in following the age-old mantra of moderation in all things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.