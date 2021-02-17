The bulk of established investors use fundamental strategies when they analyze their stocks. Revenue, valuation, and industry trends are all important however they are not always represented in the market price. Even as a beginner it is in your best interest to not take anything at face value and dedicate the extra time to peeling back the layers of the overall process. The stock market can create a large opportunity for you to improve your portfolio but that might not mean much if you do not know how to properly analyze it in a way that nurtures that growth.
The Right Approach
For beginner purposes you should focus on learning about the two main types of approaches to technical analysis, which are top-down and bottom-up. The top-down approach will look at the overall economy before paying special attention to individual securities. This approach is typically associate with those whose goal is more focused on short-term gains. Just as the name suggests traders that use this approach are first concerned with the bigger picture and their decision making is dictated by those trends.
The bottom-up approach starts with the individual interest as the initial focus and then shifts towards the larger macroeconomic view secondary. The bottom-up approach can also create visibility for the investor regarding how to short stocks since this approach can help identify quality stocks that outperform the market even during periods of decline. Your approach should reflect your plan for your end game as well as the functionality of your brokerage.
Tracking and Tools
Depending on which strategy you implement different types of tracking strategies can be utilized. Some investors only view their stocks monthly, while others are more frequent. There also are people that act as more of a silent investor and hire a professional to manage the ups and downs of their interests and are only updated annually or in the event of an emergency.
In many cases the addition of investment portfolio management software on part of the induvial can organize and consolidate all investments and give an understanding of how they are performing in an on-demand fashion. One major benefit to using software is that you can view reports that combine performance with analysis. So not only will you be able to digitally track the movements of your investments and stocks, but you can also read personalized reports detailing the why and the how behind the information you are given.
Do Your Homework
Trading and technical analysis can be challenging so it is essential that especially as a beginner you do your homework. Identifying the main considerations that deserve your attention will make a huge difference in your overall experience. Studying the process on a large scale can help to minimize your risk as you base your decisions on fact vs. feeling. Coming to grips with the logic and rationale behind technical analysis, chart patterns, and economic indicators means that you have laid a strong foundation to be able to ebb and flow with the larger process of investing and stocks.
