How to Make Safety a Company Priority

The topic of safety gets plenty of attention in the business world these days. That's probably because, after decades of measurable results, owners and managers are finally convinced of the fact that safety pays. Not only does it deliver financial benefits, but it helps build satisfied, secure, happy employees. When everyone, from upper managers to entry-level workers, realizes that safety truly is a company priority, organizations become more productive. And while an emphasis on safety is not considered a health hack it can be included in the conversation of using health hacks to improve productivity overall.
The good news is that management has plenty of tools that can upgrade the business's focus on safe practices. In addition to in-house training courses, companies employ dash cams in vehicle fleets, offer no-cost CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) classes, conduct emergency evacuation drills, and offer financial incentives to employees who maintain accident-free records for several months or years in a row. If you want to take your business's emphasis on safe operations to the next level, consider some of the following techniques that have already worked well for thousands of other owners.
Make Training Mandatory
Follow the lead of the world's largest and most successful companies to create an effective training program and establishing regular, mandatory training sessions. Of course, the courses can be tailor-made for different departments and teams. The key thing is to make sure that everyone, from upper management on down, attends at least one such session per year, or more frequently.
Use Dash Cams for Fleet Vehicles
Vehicles are an area of special concern because they are essentially rolling offices that operate on the open highways. Managers go to great lengths to make sure that drivers and cargo are kept safe and secure at all times. To learn more, review a comprehensive guide that explains all the key benefits of features like fleet dash cams with live streaming, dash streaming, and dozens of other components of fleet systems that enhance safety.
Offer Free CPR Classes Twice Annually
Whether your insurance carrier offers a premium discount for company-wide CPR training or not, put the program in place. Cost is minimal because trainers can handle groups of up to 25 people at a time. But the main benefit is that when everyone knows the basics of CPR, lives can be saved. Fortunately, the technique is not hard to master, and most classes run about eight hours from beginning to end.
Conduct Monthly Evacuation Drills
Fire drills are nowadays called evacuation training sessions. Whatever the name, they are an essential part of corporate safety. Even if your entire team consists of just a few people, make a written evacuation plan, make sure everyone knows what it is, and then practice it at least once per month. Simple planning like this can save lives that might otherwise be lost in fires, floods, earthquakes, and major storms.
Offer Financial Rewards for Accident-Free Days
Safety rewards are common at production companies, but you can offer them to your workers even if the company provides financial or retail services. The idea is to establish a financial reward for consecutive months of on-the-job safety or safety-related tasks. You can even give small cash bonuses to workers who complete online or video safety courses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.