While many people look back at their days in school with fondness, being a student is still stressful. Especially today. A pandemic is raging, changing up the whole dynamic and their regular routines.
They can’t see their friends as they could before, sports and activities have been affected, and online learning is a whole new challenge. Plus, it keeps getting harder to escape the online doom and gloom these days.
Let’s face it. Students can use a helping hand right now. But it’s no surprise that both educators and parents are wrestling with how to best support the mental health and wellbeing of their students/children. Doing and saying the correct thing during “normal” times is hard enough. However, it’s time everyone cuts themselves some slack.
1. Acknowledge the Situation
Even when no credible solutions present themselves, just talking about the circumstances can often help. Recognize that the situation is new and unfamiliar and reassure that things will improve.
Providing some perspective can be a helpful tool here to help them cope. Remind them that this is only temporary, but also show them that disruptions aren’t too uncommon. For instance, schools have closed due to natural disasters such as hurricanes and earthquakes in the past. Also, acknowledge that there may be things they’re missing out on right now but that there is still a lot to look forward to.
2. Use Support Structures That Are Already There
There’s no need to reinvent the whole system. There are support structures already in place that can be used as a basis to start off from. These can be changed as needed, and new approaches can be added. Too much change on top of everything that’s already going on would likely be counterproductive anyway.
For example, teachers already have to talk to students via online learning - might as well use that for personal check-ins too. There are also plenty of online tools that can be incorporated into the classroom or on a one-on-one basis to check up on students’ wellbeing.
The best approach is simply the most straightforward one: just ask students what they need to manage all of the new changes. This simultaneously helps them open up about what they need and lets them know that what they feel matters.
3. Adopt and Incorporate Anxiety Reduction Methods
Thanks to the marvel of technology, there are ways to help students alleviate some anxiety and stress, even from miles away. Schools can incorporate more stress-reduction activities, even with social distancing measures in place.
Try to include more innovative, skill-building activities that can teach them how to deal with their stress going forward. As having them fill out a form to talk about their feelings isn’t exactly helpful. For example, Doull Elementary in Dover, US started implementing yoga classes in place of detention. Virtual yoga is just as good of an option to help students work through what they’re feeling. It also teaches them a valuable coping mechanism that they can use going forward.
4. Don’t Try to Force Traditional Rules or Coping Methods
The regular way of doing things is pretty much out the window - at least for now. Such things like school traditions and traditional forms of rule enforcement just aren’t going to work. Keep in mind that everyone copes with stress and changes differently. Trying to force students to keep things as “normal” as possible might not be the best route to take.
Instead, use this as an opportunity to learn some new coping methods and to provide these to students in a supportive environment. Then trust them to make the best decisions for themselves (with parental guidance, of course) on how to deal with the situation.
5. Learning to Cope for Students
It’s not just up to parents and teachers to do all the hard legwork. The only way students will effectively deal with everything around them is to properly process it. Part of that is relenting control by acknowledging that it’s impossible to control everything, and sometimes things just go wrong. But it can also help to focus on what can be controlled. Schedules, activities, skill-building, virtual social activities, and when it comes to online learning, security. That last one may seem like a strange addition, but it’s just as important. Cybersecurity threats have increased exponentially during the pandemic, and with everyone conducting business and classes online, it’s just getting worse.
No one needs the extra stress of getting a virus or being hacked right now. Making sure students follow password and online safety habits and having an antivirus installed can help. Something like a VPN can be very helpful too - VPNs encrypt network connections so outsiders can’t hop on and spy on everything people do online.
Summary
No one will ever say and do the exact right thing every time. Just recognize that this is a strange time and try to provide a stable and supportive environment as much as is possible. Young people are resilient, and they will get through these trying times.
