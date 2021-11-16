4 Things To Do in Washington

If you are contemplating visiting Washington in the not-so-distant future, it may benefit you to familiarise yourself with a number of different things you can do there and establish a basic itinerary ahead of time. If you want to find out more, continue reading to find out everything you need to know before you jet off on the city break or trip of a lifetime to one of the country’s most popular destinations.
Image Source: Unsplash.
1. Olympic National Park
If you enjoy immersing yourself in nature, Washington is jam-packed with beautiful landscapes guaranteed to leave you coming back for more time and time again. One of the most popular, however, is Olympic National Park. It is home to a number of ocean beaches as well as glaciated mountains and covers the vast majority of the Olympic Peninsula which spans from Puget Sound to Seattle. As a result, it attracts countless tourists from around the globe every year and has even served as the setting for several blockbuster movies due to its otherworldly beauty.
2. Seattle
If you are planning an upcoming visit to Washington in the coming months, no trip is complete without a visit to one of the state’s, and the country’s, most famous cities. It may be known for its first-class food scene and for being the origins of the global coffee culture that has taken the world by storm in recent years, but it also has so much more to offer. If you like visiting a casino when you travel, for example, there is no shortage in Washington’s largest city. If you prefer a stroll through lush gardens, on the other hand, there is plenty to choose from just a minute’s walk from the hustle and bustle of the city.
3. Leavenworth
In recent years, the town of Leavenworth has experienced a rapid surge in tourism due to its rich history and ability to reinvent itself as a Bavarian-styled village following the decline of the logging industry. As a result, it is a common sight to see the town’s residents walk around dressed in traditional Bavarian clothing by wearing lederhosen and carrying alphorns. If you like to experience different histories and cultures whilst on holiday, Leavenworth truly is something that needs to be seen to be believed.
4. Port Angeles
The town of Port Angeles is located on the shore of the Olympic Peninsula and across the Strait of Juan de Fuca in a region that is famous for its outdoor activities. If you are in the vicinity, it may be worth trying a new sport for the first time such as biking, golfing, kayaking, boating, and hiking.
If you are in the process of planning an upcoming trip to Washington, there is plenty to do guaranteed to keep you busy for the duration of your trip. If you are struggling to shorten your bucket list or just make a final decision, it may be worth visiting Olympic National Park, Seattle, Leavenworth, and Port Angeles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.