As mass vaccination continues to expand beyond major cities and towns, everyone is almost certain that, at least, there’s some light at the end of the tunnel. The availability of vaccines was one major success that helped ease lockdowns and travel restrictions; however, its efficacy is yet another battle being fought in the labs and production floors.
And while the government is ramping up the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, not everyone intends to get vaccinated. That’s according to a December 2020 survey by Pew Research, which found that about 4 in 10 people are “probably” or “definitely” not going to get the vaccine. The main reason for this undecidedness among specific individuals is the skepticism around the safety of COVID-19 vaccines. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports that most people who aren’t ready to get the vaccine intend to “wait and see” before getting the jab.
Following the rapid vaccination of seniors, front-line workers, and people with underlying conditions, several speculations about COVID-19 vaccination rules and mandates continue to build up. Employees who are reluctant to get the shot rely on common employment laws such as the Americans with Disabilities Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act to defend their interests.
However, recent developments have somewhat changed the interpretation of some of these laws, meaning that the employer may actually require that the workers are fully vaccinated before returning to the workplace. That said, there are still some exceptions and conditions which determine when such mandates apply. We’ve compiled some critical concerns arising from the COVID-19 vaccination rules and the return to work policies.
Hiring Decisions and COVID-19 Vaccination
One of the many questions that job seekers seek answers to is whether employers can make hiring decisions based on the candidate’s COVID vaccination status. According to the Washington Post, it would be legal for the employer to hire based on the vaccination status if vaccination is necessary for the job. A typical example of such a job is a sales position where the employee has to travel, meet and interact with customers or clients. And for this to apply, the employer must ensure that the current employees are vaccinated against the virus, lest it becomes a case of workplace discrimination.
Similarly, the employer cannot limit the hiring decisions to COVID vaccination status. For instance, the employer should consider if the job applicant qualifies for the position but couldn’t take the vaccine due to a religious reason or disability.
COVID-19 Vaccination Rules for Current Employers
According to the recent guidelines from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), employers can legally ask if the employee has been vaccinated and even request evidence or proof of vaccination. And while this gives employers some freedom, it doesn’t allow them to extend their questioning to the “whys” of not getting the vaccine, as this might require the employee to expose their health status or medical conditions. If an employer goes past the simple questioning, she risks violating the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
The EEOC guidelines also allow the employer to ask their workers to get vaccinated. This will often depend on the job position and the condition that the employer has made reasonable accommodations for all the other employees who cannot take the COVID vaccine due to religious reasons or disabilities. That said, several employers aren’t forcing their workers to get the jab; instead, they are giving incentives such as additional paid leave or gift cards to encourage them to go for the shot. This should be the case considering that most people haven’t been able to access the vaccine, especially in states where priorities were given to the elderly and people with underlying conditions.
Closing Comments
As mass vaccination against the virus continues, more rules and regulations requiring employees to get the vaccine will continue to emerge. Several statutes amended at state and local government levels are also pending, and once they are passed, the legal regulation surrounding vaccine mandates and employment practices could change. Knowing your rights regarding the COVID vaccine will help you avoid possible issues with the employer.
For job seekers, the fact that it’s legal to share your vaccination status means you may stand better chances of getting hired if the job position requires the candidate to be vaccinated against the virus. And as a rule of thumb, employers should stay updated with the evolving COVID-19 vaccination rules to ensure compliance while also safeguarding their workers from further infections. Another important consideration is to consult a local employment lawyer before making hiring or firing decisions based on the current COVID vaccination rules. That way, organizations can avoid the risks of violating serious employment laws, which may attract hefty fines or/and cause serious reputational damage to the compa
