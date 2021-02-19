When you consider healthy lifestyle choices, you might think about benefits like having a slimmer body or getting fit. However, you might not realize that these choices have other positive impacts as well. There are a few ways that living better might impact you positively.
Lower Life Insurance Premiums
Many insurance plans offer fitness programs or incentives for preventative care. When you are healthy, you may be less likely to pass away suddenly, and the company will not need to pay as much. That's why many policies require you to offer medical information, like how much you exercise and whether you drink or smoke. So, if you are in good health, you can typically get better premiums.
Many types of insurance are a form of protection if you die suddenly. But what about people who require long-term care? If you have a healthier life, you might not be as likely to die at a young age. Instead, you may need long-term care, such as assistance with daily activities in your later years. Long-term care refers to help with everyday tasks, including managing money and taking your medicine. It's not medical care, so insurance companies usually don't cover it except in some instances. To cover the cost, you'll want to research whether long term care insurance is worthwhile.
Daily Money Saving
Each day you make better choices, you'll save money. One of the best ways of saving funds is by reducing unhealthy habits. For instance, drinking and smoking can reduce your cash quickly. For example, if you pay $6 to $7 each day for cigarettes, you'll spend $2,190 to $2,555 each year. If you eat better, you might save money as well. For instance, perhaps you will choose smaller portions and avoid snacking. That way, you can save money since you will not be eating as much. For example, maybe you spend $5 on soda each week. If you were to cut down to drinking half that amount, you would save $130 every year.
You can also reduce the cost of transportation by becoming healthier. Consider walking or biking instead of driving since it is excellent exercise. Plus, it reduces what you spend on gas money and wear and tear on the vehicle. Let's say you spend $30 each week to fill the tank. If you cut down your driving by even 25 percent, you could cut your expenses by nearly $400 each year. If you don't already own a bike, investing in one now might be worthwhile since it could pay for itself in several months, depending on how much you can use it.
Other Long-Term Savings
There are many long-term benefits of making healthier choices. You will save money since you will no longer snack as much or have other bad habits, but you can notice even better savings later on. Getting healthier and following your doctor's advice might prevent medical bills in the future. For instance, it is easy to prevent diabetes when you eat right and get enough exercise. You'll save thousands on medical bills. Another example of preventable disease is heart problems.
