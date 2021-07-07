A few weeks or months into your first year of college might be the first time that you have an inkling of why your parents spent all those years telling you to eat your vegetables and go to bed on time. If you're finding it surprisingly hard to take good care of yourself after you head off to college, you're not alone. There's so much to learn in these first years of living on your own, and when you're young, you can recover a lot more quickly from a poor diet, not enough sleep and a sedentary lifestyle. However, not only will you feel better if you try to get plenty of rest, exercise and nutritious food but you will put habits in place that will serve you throughout your life.
The Basics
College is both busy and fun, and chances are you aren't going to be as diligent about getting eight hours of sleep each night and pursuing a generally healthy lifestyle as you should. This is no reason not to try to do more than nothing. Go to bed early at least a couple of times a week. Put some fruit and vegetables on your plate in the dining hall. If you don't have time to exercise regularly, try walking fast between classes and up and down stairs.
Know Your Health Services
Even if you don't need healthcare right now, you should know where to turn on campus when you do need it, including student mental health services. Your campus might offer telehealth options as well for both physical and mental health. You can read more about how important these on-campus mental health services are. Be sure that you don't neglect your dental health either. While these may not be part of standard health services on campus, if there is a dental school at your college, you might be able to get low-cost care there if necessary.
Stay Connected
Humans are social animals, and if you isolate yourself too much while you are in college, it can affect your wellbeing. Perhaps you hesitate to reach out to friends and family back home because you think they aren't interested or you are trying to settle into your new environment. Maybe you're shy, anxious or simply too busy to socialize at school. You should actually make an effort to stay connected with people from back home as well as meeting new people as long as you keep it all balanced. Campus clubs and organizations can take away some of the awkwardness you may feel at meeting new people by offering activities that make it easier to break the ice.
Step Away
Of course, there are good and bad ways to connect, and too much time scrolling social media on your phone can be unproductive and exhausting. It can also affect your ability to concentrate. Unfortunately, if you're missing someone back home, it can be hard to put the phone down. Make an effort to do so, placing it in another room or even leaving the house without it to give yourself a complete mental break from that feeling of always being tethered to other people.
