Unexpected Costs of Owning a Home

If you are thinking about purchasing a home, there are some things to know before getting one. For example, the true costs of homeownership might be higher than you initially expected. Still, there are also benefits of having your own living space.
Paying for Unexpected Expenses
It's a good idea to have some breathing room in your budget for unexpected costs of homeownership. Try to set aside a little each month for an emergency fund for things like large repairs or purchases. If you have a life insurance policy, you might want to consider cashing it out so you can use the funds for your home. If you want to cash out your life insurance policy, you can review a guide on how to do so.
Property Taxes
Every year, you will owe property taxes based off a property tax assessment on the land. The cost can vary quite a bit depending on where you live and how large the home is. It could be a few hundred to a few thousand dollars or more. If there is a mortgage, you might already be paying these taxes when you make installments to the lender. The lender typically places these funds into an escrow account, paying the balance on the property taxes once it is time to do so. But check with your lender to see if this is the case.
Getting Insurance
You are usually required to have homeowner’s insurance, especially if you have a mortgage. Even if there is no requirement to do so, it’s still a good idea to have it. If an even like a fire destroys the house, you will receive coverage to repair or rebuild the home. You will usually pay for your insurance each month. You should understand that not all policies cover everything, like floods. Make sure you do your research before choosing coverage, so you get what you need. Just the same as there are available tips for choosing health insurance, and life insurance, there are many available for homeowners insurance as well.
For example, if the area you live in tends to flood, even only every once in a while, it’s a good idea to get additional coverage. You might need to get separate policies for things like hurricanes or floods. You can work with the agent to determine what is required and what is optional, and what might be the smartest coverage for your specific area.
Fixing the Home
The cost of maintenance is one of the biggest fluctuating expenses of homeownership. You will need to fix things over time, and unlike with renting, it is now up to you to take care of it. Sometimes, the costs can be relatively minor, such as replacing the air filters or fixing a small broken area. However, the costs can also be significant, such as getting a new roof or replacing a large appliance, like an air conditioner. Because you won’t know just how much you will need to spend in this area, it is a good idea to budget a significant amount toward these potential costs. You can expect to set aside about 1 percent of the home’s value each year. Of course, if it is older, this number might be higher.
