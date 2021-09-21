A Multifaceted Future: The Jewelry Industry In 2021

The jewelry industry received a heavy blow in the year 2020 as the global economy went into lockdown. Offices were closed and jobs were lost leading to a high sense of uncertainty amongst people leaving them with lesser disposable income to spend on luxuries like jewelry. But things started getting better in 2021 and people returned to their normal purchasing habits. We spoke to some online retailers that even said sales have been better than ever. Today we are going to talk about the latest trends in the jewelry industry and what can be expected out of it in years to come.
● Mismatched Earrings
Yes, you read that right, the year 2021 is all about going Avant-Garde with mismatched earrings. If wearing two different earrings seems too daring, then you can wear a single piece and turn heads with your statement style. The bold and confident mismatched earrings might push you out of your regular comfort zone but make you stand out. While choosing mismatched earrings, you need to make sure that some correlation remains between both sides and the earrings don’t look too haphazard. You can stick to earrings having a similar theme though they might radically differ from one another. Some popular theme options are flowers, moon, and stars, geometric shapes, etc. Complementary colors can help you nail a harmonious contrast.
● Alphabet Earrings
Initial earrings serve as an excellent gifting idea whether you are buying for yourself or your bestie. You can also rock the mismatched style with initial earrings by wearing a simple stud in one ear and dangling one in the other one.
● Multi-Color Beaded Jewelry
Channel boho vibes with beaded jewelry that bring back warm memories of idyllic days spent trading friendship day bracelets or exploring the park. Beaded jewelry is perfect for fashionistas who love layering their look. A layered beaded choker looks gorgeous when paired with a low neckline gown. You can also add a subtle flair to your daytime look with beaded anklets or bring back 90’s style with the beaded hoop earrings.
● Baroque Pearls
The irregular-shaped baroque pearls can offer a modern facelift to classic pearls. The organic beauty of these pearls never fails to captivate the attention of onlookers at every event you attend. The baroque pearls are known for their natural curves allowing light reflection in various directions for adding a multicolor dimension to their luster. These pearls carry an informal flair but don’t make any sacrifice in terms of sophistication. You can pair them easily with an array of outfits ranging from designer denim to a ubiquitous little black dress and even blazers. Tahitian baroque pearls come in darker hues and can be paired neatly with classic sweaters and staid suits. Button-style earrings can flatter shorter face shapes whereas dangles or drops are best suited for longer faces.
● Stackable Rings
Nailing a simple yet stylish look becomes easy with the stackable rings which can accessorize your fingers in a minimalist fashion. For a more interesting look, you can balance out different shapes. Different metals can also be mixed for a dash of funkiness. It is impossible to go wrong with the simple stackable rings which serve as the perfect addition to your everyday outfits. Ladies with a penchant for bold fashion can exude elegance by stacking tube rings that look like a dream being paired with black outfits. If you like keeping long nails, then you can opt for this classic combination to give greater emphasis on your look.
Final Words
A growing impetus can be seen in the online shopping segment which is being preferred by a huge section of the population in the aftermath of the covid pandemic. This offers a great opportunity for retailers who wish to tap into the online market. Social media has marked its spot as a big booster of jewelry sales. Image-heavy platforms like Pinterest and Instagram are increasingly being opted for by businesses in promoting their designs. Live sessions are also being held to interact with customers and build strong relationships with them. Fun promotions serve as another great way of luring potential customers to have a look at products. Modern customers are showing greater affinity towards real-world photos rather than the airbrushed photoshop images. Jewelry sellers are catering to this changing demand by posting images of real people adorning the designs.
