What do you think about making a YouTube video to promote your artwork? Almost anyone who takes up video/YouTube will do so for one of two reasons. In the first instance, you want to keep a record of their growth or journey. A person may be doing something remarkable like surviving cancer or bicycling cross-country or hiking Europe, and he or she wants to record the adventure. Additionally, they are there to share information or to advertise a product or service. It does not matter what business you are in - no matter what, you'll find videos on YouTube about it. Any expert out there will be able to help you do something well, faster, easier, or cheaper, whether with a product they sell, a course they teach, or through something else they do to reduce the burden of everyday life. In both of those categories, artists easily fit. Documenting and creating art that makes people's lives more fulfilling and beautiful is something we can do when we are on an artistic journey. We will give you some tips to make your YouTube Art Channel successful in this article.
1. Stick With Your Niche
It's great that you decided to start a channel of art, but are you truly passionate about this? It is fairly likely that you will be able to find out the answer in a short amount of time, even if you don't know it yet. Try to find out whether you're able to keep up with your YouTube posting routine, and if you have trouble doing it. I wasn’t sure if I would enjoy making videos when I began my channel, so it made things easier. My morning routine is now bright and memorable as I think about what videos I will make that day. My brainstorming process would be the same as if I didn't want to make a video. Be careful not to start a channel for the wrong reasons, like money or fame. For those looking to earn money, YouTube advertising can bring in anywhere from USD $1 to USD $2 per 1,000 impressions (views). Especially for a channel focused on art, it's unlikely the channel will generate such huge amounts of income so quickly. The process of becoming successful on Youtube is long and slow. Even if you can't predict the future, you just have to keep going until the end. It has been done by many people, even those who cannot draw well have successful channels on YouTube. You better believe it.
2. Get More Views From Search
It is true that both YouTube and Google can provide views and subscribers to your channel. It is indeed one of the best features to increase the exposure of your video and to double or triple the number of views per video via the video snippet on the search results. The two things you MUST do in order for your video to be shown up in search results every time someone types anything related to what your content is about are explained below. The first thing you should do is make sure to repeat your main keyword at least twice and once throughout your video, and do it in an eloquent manner so the algorithm will get what you're saying. After you have uploaded or corrected your transcript, you will upload it again. You may not know that YouTube understands what you are saying and that's why it creates (automatically) a transcript, which is taken into consideration by Google whenever it ranks your video.
3. Develop Your Skills
There's a good chance that the degree of success you will achieve will be tied to your skill or talent. If you're extremely skilled and your art is excellent, then your art has a good chance of marketing itself. keep you from starting one. You will grow with your channel because you will get more subscribers. The more you practice, the better you will become.
4. Documenting Over Creating
Having the courage to show your true self while you are struggling with your drawing or painting pays off, because people are glad to see that you are vulnerable too, so they can easily relate to it. Moreover, this method allows the creation of more content without adding the time and effort it would take to create a new video tutorial. Using this strategy will allow you to engage with your audience and grow a loyal base of supporters. This ties in with what I told you about being vulnerable and showing how you improve your craft as you go along. Keeping a journal will enable you to share your experiences with others, make people feel part of what you're going through, be transparent, stop trying to be somebody else; be YOU, and people will respect and appreciate you for it.
5. Use Voice-Overs instead Of Subtitles
It is impossible for subtitles to succeed for the simple reason that viewers should only focus on one thing at a time. If they are looking at your technique, it is impossible for them to concentrate on subtitles. They might only miss a few words. In addition to more informative content, proper narration also adds value to your video. Don't just play music because people will skip to the end to see what you have to say. With narration, they will not have the option to fast forward the video if they want to learn from you. It will be in your best interest to get people to watch the video as much as possible, as Youtube values watch time.
6. Take Advantage Of The Community Tab
If you get to a point where you can actually use this new feature, you MUST make more frequent contact with your viewers. Building more trust with them and improving your relationship is one of the best ways to do that. Using the community tab will help you interact directly with your viewers; you can ask them what other videos they want to see next, what opinion they have on something, or even create polls that will help you know what video to make next on your channel. It is important to keep an open mind as YouTube continues to add new features and tools for content creators. In all likelihood, these features will prove to be beneficial in the future; you should always adapt to changes as YouTube does. You might consider taking a look at what other creators are doing with the community tab, especially if you can come up with some original ideas.
7. Use Beautiful Thumbnails
The thumbnail for your video should be descriptive in the sense that it should give an immediate understanding of what it is about. Make sure the screenshot you're using is at an angle that is both readable and pleasing to the eye. Using bold font for the video titles to aid in its readability also helps. Keep the text to a minimum. Although it is an art video, it is still art. You want your thumbnail to draw attention with a clear, descriptive title. If you're going to use text, make it short and clear. A thumbnail might also consist of some sort of frame, some font, or you may even draw yourself in a character form. In this way, if people have seen your other videos (and thumbnails), they can tell that it's your video just by looking at it. Posting spoilers in a thumbnail is not allowed.
8. Use YouTube Playlist
YouTubers tend not to (properly) utilize playlists, so I want to give you a tip on how to stand out from the crowd. Here's something not everyone knows about playlists: they also rank on search. There is a way to make a playlist using videos that you have already made and have them rank on YouTube for competitive keywords that will surely get you better views and subscribers.
9. Practice Good SEO Techniques
Search engines will be the most popular way for people to find your video. Put yourself in the shoes of the person who will type something in the search box so that they can find your video in a list of search results. Don't miss out on the opportunity to tell your audience what the video is about or what they can expect. Make sure the thumbnail is related to your video. Publish a video description and title that describes the video. A Google query will read the description regardless of whether users read it or not. Youtube will show your video and Google will search it as well. Another method that will help your videos rank higher is by buying real YouTube views.
Conclusion
These are all tips I personally practice, so each and every video makes a difference. Be consistent over a long period of time, and your body of work will become irresistible. Finally, if you want to succeed, you should learn from those who have done that before.
