Plants are one of the major sources of food. But, not all plants are edible. Luckily, those plants that are safe for consumption are packed with natural nutrition that a person needs. One of the commonly found vitamins in plants is Vitamin C, a good antioxidant you could get from eating raw vegetables and fruits like citrus fruits.
Although plants could be eaten, you cannot expect that every plant would taste as good as you thought it could be, especially when eaten raw. Fortunately, some plants could survive growing in your home garden and help you save lots of money than buying in grocery stores. Thus, here are some plants that are edible and you could grow in your home gardens.
Radicchio
This plant is a vegetable that has a spicy and slightly bitter taste. Also, radicchio is a type of chicory characterized by its unique red leaves with some white-colored veins. They are packed with good vitamins like Vitamin K and antioxidants to help keep the body in optimum health.
Growing radicchio is relatively easy even if you grow them only in your home gardens; actually, they are like you are growing a cabbage. Additionally, it will only take at least a hundred days for this plant to reach its mature state. Also, keep an eye on harmful pests that might alter their growth since they are not susceptible to these organisms to prevent them from forming powdery molds.
Additionally, they are frost-tolerant, which is why they would grow best in cool weather. With this, the leaves will have a sweeter taste when grown in this kind of condition. Keep the soil moist, too, because they benefit primarily from the moisture in the soil. If you fail to water a radicchio plant, it may have a bitter flavor of leaves and bad growth development.
Coriander
Coriander is a famous herb that is rich in antioxidants like peppermints and has a pleasing fragrance. Usually, they are used in many culinary recipes and provide many health benefits like fighting infections and promoting better digestive health. You could even eat them raw or mixed with your favorite dips paired with your favorite healthy snack.
If you don't have enough space to grow them in your home, they can still grow in pots. Additionally, placing your coriander plant outdoors where they could receive a light shade or beside your window is also great. To help them grow at their best, water them weekly for about an inch of water and plant their seedlings at a distance of six inches away from each other.
Mint
Mints are a perfect addition in making delicious foods, a good garnish, and add to drinks or cocktails to give that refreshing taste. If you want a faster way to grow a mint, grow it from a healthy and established plant.
You could do this by trimming the mint stick and placing it in a jar filled with water. In this sense, the roots will grow back, and when this happens, it is a perfect indicator that it is already time to transfer it in a pot with soil.
Growing a mint only has minimum basic needs. They would require moist soil, but overwatering is not recommended. Regular watering is best for its growth maintenance. Also, give a little space between when planting them since they are also spread a lot in their growth.
Dandelion
Dandelions are a beautiful plant that grows quickly and is highly nutritious and helps fight some inflammations. Certainly, there would be no waste in growing them since every part of this plant is edible from the leaves, the roots, and even its flowers! Either you eat them cooked or eat them raw, they are safe for consumption.
They are amazingly fast growers, and their yellow flowers could grow from a bud to seed in just several days. When eaten, dandelion would give off a sweet and crunchy taste that is perfect to be added to soups. In another sense, you could substitute them for your cup of root coffee. You could also make green salads or add them to your baked goods.
Primrose
A primrose plant has yellow flowers, but some types could grow red, purple, and white flowers. It is an edible plant to prepare the same way you usually prepare your other green foods in the kitchen area.
Its beautiful flower petals are believed to taste amazing and could be a source of potassium, protein, and the like. Also, they are not just edible, but they give off an amazing scent, somehow the same as orange blossoms giving off a sweet smell. If you plant them at home, they would love to be planted in swaths near trees. They could also survive having full sun exposure, but they would need watering now and then.
Takeaway
Foods are one of the essential things living organisms, as humans, need. Without food, a person cannot function at their best and feel less energy throughout the day. Thankfully, there are various plants you could easily grow in your garden that are perfect to be eaten by humans and other animals.
