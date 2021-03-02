If you had a home renovation project coming up, you need to make sure that you have the right tools to help you. One of the most important tools that you are going to use is an impact driver. For those who may not know, an impact driver is similar to a drill. This is something that you are going to use to drive long screws into place. Of course, an impact driver is also an incredibly versatile tool. It is going to do a lot more than that. How can you choose the best impact driver for your upcoming home improvement project? There are a few key tips that you should keep in mind. Make sure that you refer to handyman guide to learn more about the most powerful impact driver.
Think About the Torque Associated with the Impact Driver
Without a doubt, the most important factor that you need to consider if you are looking for an impact driver is torque. The biggest advantage that impact drivers have over typical drills and drivers is the tremendous amount of torque they can generate. This means that you can drive an enormous screw with a small driver. The more torque you can generate, the more powerful the impact driver is going to be. If you have large screws that you are trying to put into place, you need to find a powerful impact driver that can deliver a lot of torque.
You Will Be Using Your Impact Driver To Bore Holes
Even though you are certainly going to be driving screws into boards, your impact driver is going to be asked to do a lot more than that. In addition to driving screws into place, you can also place a large bit on your impact driver and use this to place holes in various materials. What type of material are you going to be using during your home improvement project? Make sure that you have an impact driver that can bore a large hole in that tool. That way, you can avoid unnecessary delays as you complete your home improvement project. Different types of impact drivers are capable of putting holes in various types of materials.
Control Is an Important Factor
In addition, you also have to think about the level of control that you are going to exercise when you pick up that impact driver. If you can use the impact driver with one hand, this is instantly going to make it more useful to you. For example, this will free up your other hand to complete something else. Or, you will be able to maneuver your impact driver in a tight space. Take a look at the impact driver and see if other people have control over it with one hand. If you cannot hold the impact driver with one hand, the bit will chew up the screw, leading to severe problems.
Remember That an Impact Driver Is Going To Be Loud
Finally, remember that an impact driver is going to be a loud piece of equipment. Therefore, you need to wear appropriate ear protection. At the same time, just how loud is the impact driver going to be? Even though you should not consider noise as the most critical factor, this is still something that you need to consider. If the impact driver is too loud, you may want to pick a different one. Make sure that you think about all of these factors before you select an impact driver. If you think about this ahead of time, you will place yourself in the best position possible to be happy with the final result. An impact driver is an essential piece of equipment during home renovation projects.
