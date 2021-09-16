Motorcycle Shipping, here is how to do it right?

Motorcycle is an automobile that is always its owner’s favourite. People who have to move have the worst fear of damaging their motorcycle during the transit and if become even worse when they get to read online reviews and bad experiences of people related to motorcycle shipping. The best way to ship your vehicle is to hire a professional motor transport company. But still you may face some challenges related to your motorcycle transport and here we will discuss some possible challenges and the tips to fight them.
Finding the Right Transporting Company
The first challenge that you may face is to find the right moving company for shipping your vehicle. Though there are many options available online, you just cannot trust these companies by merely looking at them. Make sure you understand the difference between motorcycle transportation carriers and brokers. A good broker will save you from the hassle of finding a good vehicle carrier. They will save your time, energy, and effort and will finalize your deal with a reputed carrier of your choice.
Pick-up and Delivery Options
There are generally two types of pick-up and delivery options offered by a transporter. You can choose between door-to-door and one distribution center to another pick-up and delivery. Another choice that you will have to make is to transport your vehicle in an open or enclosed trailer. You can discuss your budget with your broker and based on the type of move, budget, and distance, he will suggest the best transporting option.
Safety of the Motorcycle
As we all know that motorcycle owners have some special attachment with their vehicles in almost all the cases, safety of the motorcycle is of prime importance for them. They get uneasy on the thought of someone else driving their vehicle. However, there are some steps that you can take to have a successful and safe move of your motorcycle.
● Choosing an enclosed trailer for shipping your motorcycle is highly recommended. Enclosed trailers are better to transport your vehicle as they will keep it safe from any weather conditions by concealing them from any outside view. Your vehicle will also be saved from any road debris if you consider hiring an enclosed trailer to transport your motorcycle.
● Make sure you discuss all insurance-related details with your service provider. Ask them what all is covered in the transportation insurance of the vehicle and what type of claim can you apply. All this becomes all the more important if your motorcycle is customized and is not of standard model.
● Also, do not forget to prepare your vehicle for the move before you hand it over to the carrier. Make sure that your vehicle is free from any active leaks and remove all your personal belongings from it.
Some of the common mistakes that we make while shipping a motorcycle that you should avoid:
Not Hiring a Professional
The biggest mistake that we make while shipping a vehicle is doing it on our own. Even if you think you have all the right tools and transport your vehicle yourself, there is a huge chance that you may damage your vehicle during transit. Even there is a chance of getting personally injured while uploading and unloading the vehicle. On the other hand, a professional vehicle transporter will have all the required tools and equipment to upload and unload the vehicle safely.
Choosing the Wrong Carrier
Like all other industries, shipping companies also quote low prices online and lure the customers. While low pricing may look attractive, make sure you know and are satisfied with the type of services that the company will provide. Although cheapest services are not always of low level but mainly they are. So, while choosing the shipping company, make sure you are aware of their services. For example, shipping your vehicle on an open trailer may cost you less but your vehicle will not be safe on it. Also, know everything related to your shipping including the number of stops during the transit and how much total distance will be travelled. Make sure the company that you have hired or are planning to hire specializes in motorcycles as every automobile has its own shipping requirements.
To be sure about your motorcycle shipping company, make sure you read all online reviews and rankings related to the company. It is important to know the feedback of old customers to judge the company right. Read customer experiences with the company and then decide if you want to hire them or not. Also, ensure that the company is properly licensed for their work and is insured.
Documentation
Many people do not provide all vehicle related documents to the shipper which causes mess. It is important to provide the duplicate copies of all your motorcycle-related documents that may include registration papers, insurance, driver’s license, and interstate transfer certificate (in case of an interstate move).
