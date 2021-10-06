Tips For Improving Your Company's Digital Presence

These days, even if you own a company that primarily operates offline, you probably need a strong digital presence. Unfortunately, some companies that are very good at what they do are not great at this particular aspect of running a business. Below are several ways that you can ensure you are making the most of your company's presence online.
Improve Your SEO
Search engine optimization is all about making sure that people find your page in the first place. While you can make a stab at learning some SEO basics, this is a fairly technical and frequently changing area, and hiring an SEO consultant may be more valuable for improving web pages than trying to do it yourself. You can review a guide to find out more about what an SEO consultant does to keep your page visible and desirable to the people looking for the very things your business can help them with.
Solid Content
SEO is one important element of good content, but it's not everything. Increasingly, search engines prize quality alongside other factors when ranking a piece, but in addition to hosting content that will work with search engine algorithms, you also need to give your customers and visitors something of value. It is not enough to hope that a phrase like how to protect the simply joys in life will garner web hits. You must be sure that all your inside content, images, links, etc. all lend themselves to SEO strategies that please the engines as well.
This dedication to valuable content goes beyond what you have on your website and includes what you put on social media or send out in newsletter form. Keep in mind that value does not always necessarily have to refer to monetary value. Examples of valuable content you can post include how-to’s, product reviews, deep dives into various areas of your industry and any other information related to your business that your customers may find helpful.
Improve Your Social Media
How do you know if you're doing social media wrong? A good sign is if you assume that just setting up a few accounts is enough. It's definitely not, as your social media needs to be active and engaging. Every platform attracts a different crowd, and you also need to choose the platforms where your customers and potential customers are most likely to be. You might want to consider hiring a social media consultant to help you manage this part of your business. Social media management can be particularly challenging in a number of different ways, including understanding the etiquette of various platforms and knowing how to navigate any controversy that may arise.
Website Design
Your site doesn't have to be fancy, but it should be attractive and usable. Sites that look amateurish or outdated can hurt your image. Keep in mind as well though that it's possible to have a site that's gorgeous but basically unusable. Think in terms of what your customers will be looking for and make sure to include this. Basics include things like contact information and price listings. There should also be certain information specific to your industry. For example, if you are a restaurant owner, most people who come to your site will be looking for a menu, yet it's surprising how many restaurants do not include this type of information.
