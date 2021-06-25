A couple of years back, no one imagined that stepping out of your house will become a luxury.
While everyone was living in their bubble, a virus changed the scenario of the entire world. Today, students attend classes, write exams, and even graduate while sitting on their couch. It may sound like a dream, but in reality, this phase is a nightmare for students.
With the onset of the pandemic, education has become synonymous with online courses. Students spend hours in front of their screens studying their syllabi and taking exams. Under the burden of essays and assignments, they experience zero social interaction. This reduces their normal functioning, and they lack the inspiration to complete their work. So, they often rely on eduzaurus.com to find inspiration for their work through the various free essay samples. Reading the articles written by experts clarifies their concepts and helps them complete their assignments while keeping their sanity.
Thus, apart from convenience and safety, online education is becoming the only factor responsible for the deteriorating mental health of students.
Learning Is Interactive But Online Isn’t
Our brains absorb information in different ways. We often learn more about people by picking up nonverbal cues like gestures and body language than we do through conversations.
Therefore, teaching a class full of students is the most effective and healthy learning way to convey information. This is because students can easily grasp their teacher's body language, hand gestures, and tone to better understand the concept.
Moreover, peer interactions are the stepping stones that teach students about communication and etiquette. Face-to-face interactions stimulate their brains and help them build better relationships with each other. Therefore, classrooms are often the first places where students learn their basic social interaction skills.
However, in online education, students usually listen to or watch recorded lessons. Even in live classes, there is zero chance for any form of interaction as they have to turn off their microphone as well as the cameras.
The lack of interaction often leads to boredom and fatigue, resulting in less information retention and unclear understanding.
The Trouble Online
Lack of social interaction isn’t the only void created by online education.
Researches have shown that online classes have significantly increased stress level in students and have pushed them into depression.
The pressure to watch loads of lectures, research for their assignments, and staying updated with everything increases their stress and leads to anxiety. Students feel as if it's like a spiral where they're trapped in series of classes and seemingly never-ending assignments.
This often leads to Virtual learning fatigue, also known as "Zoom Fatigue." In this condition, students often lack any motivation to attend the classes. Thus, they end up procrastinating their assignments till the last moment.
Other than harming their mental health staring at the screen for prolonged periods stains their eyes and even leads to bad posture and improper blood circulation. This leads to neck, spine pain and makes them vulnerable to chronic illnesses like arthritis, spondylitis, etc.
The Benefits Of Online Education
Online education has indeed transformed the lives of students. While there is a multitude of evidence that illustrates why online learning is bad, there are a few undeniable benefits of this method.
This method protects teachers as well as students from the deadly grasp of the Covid 19 virus.
It has reduced the use of physical notebooks and thus has significantly reduced paper wastes.
It provides students the security of their home, where they have their family to take care of their needs all along.
Instead of evaluating the pros and cons of each other, students should accept this "new normal" as an integral part of their lives. Because no matter how dark the times are, one can always light a candle and find a path.
What Can Be Done - Ways To Make Online Classes Less Stressful
“Asking for help is often the best thing to do.”
The most effective way to cope up with the stress is by seeking help as and when required.
To ensure that they're updated with their classes as well as maintain their mental health, students should:
Create a suitable routine for themselves and try to stick to it.
Exercise for at least 30 minutes every day.
Seek help for their assignments and lower the burden.
Avoid procrastination and try to complete their tasks on time.
Similarly, students need to accept this situation but realize that there’s always a way to make things better. They cannot stop the online classes. But some small steps can ensure that they experience healthy learning in these tough times as well.
