It has been noticed that in those areas that fall under the desert, it is quite favorable for all kinds of unusual pests that you may perhaps not see in any other parts of your country. If you happen to live in an Arizona house, then the chances are that you will encounter many different household pests.
While a few of these pests can just be a little annoyance, but many others can also pose a big health risk to your family. Arizona as you know is consisting of 14 biomes and each biome is known for diverse vegetation, bugs, insects, animals, and more.
So, this will mean that in your Arizona home, you will find countless pests. Therefore, you need to contact a pest control company like Responsible Pest Control service so that you can reduce the following few creepy crawlers at home.
● Ants
● Bed bugs
● Bees
● Crickets
● Roaches
● Rodents
● Scorpions
● Snakes
● Spiders
● Termites
How can you keep insects out?
Many insects can be found in Arizona, but one very common insect among them is crickets. No matter wherever you may be living in the valley, there is every chance that you will find yourself surrounded in your home or your backyard with them.
Although these crickets may not be so dangerous, they can always be too annoying particularly if you catch them inside your house within the wall, as they may chirp during any odd hours even during the night, and are unreachable by you.
These insects are also a food source for scorpions, hence if your home has any presence of crickets then it can help in getting rid of scorpion issues too.
In Arizona, you can find more than 250 different bugs and insects. Besides crickets and scorpions, there are ants, cockroaches, beetles, earwigs, butterflies, moths, spiders e.g. black widows, wolf spiders, brown recluses, and many more.
To reduce these crickets, spiders, and a few other insects and bugs that you can see around your home, you can do any of the following:
● By hiring an exterminator
● With regular spray in your house by using bug spray
● By keeping your yard and home clean
● Regularly taking out all the trash
● Completely sealing your house by using windows, doorways, garage doors, etc.
You can also keep a bird feeder, particularly in the backyard for encouraging and inviting birds into the yard. Birds also feed on insects and bugs, so more number of birds will result in fewer insects and bugs.
How can you keep scorpions out?
As we already mentioned above, you can eliminate scorpions with their food source - the crickets, which can rid your home of scorpions. However, much more should be done for making your home safe from such dangerous bugs.
- Seal your house
To protect your home from scorpions, you must seal the house. You can find a few professional companies for scorpion sealing and also sealing products that you can install yourself. Though it is not 100% effective but considered a popular treatment method for Arizona residents.
- Pest control
Also, you must hire an exterminator who will spray for bugs, which is one major food source for scorpions like crickets. If you get rid of the food source of scorpions, then it will be an excellent long-term action plan. You must do it sooner as scorpions will live for months without food.
- Raise chickens
Also, chickens are another best and sustainable pest control method and also they are free! Chickens can eat these pests while also providing you a regular egg supply. Chickens are quite adorable pets and you will get rid of various insects from your home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.