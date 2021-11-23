How Reverse ETL Provides Better Customer Experiences

There is no getting around the importance that data plays in our technology-based contemporary life, from our interactions with social media as individuals with other individuals to a massive corporation’s engagement with millions of customers worldwide.
It is mind-boggling to consider the extensive amount of data that gets centralized by organizations that are involved in politics, education, medicine, business, and science, all utilizing their collections for different reasons.
Data warehouses within a company are filled with data that must be extracted, transformed, and loaded, and this is where Reverse ETL comes into play.
The data integration technology known as Reverse ETL, with ETL standing for Extract, Transform, Load, helps companies and associations become more aware of the experience that clients and customers are having with their products and services and to be able to pivot wrong directions to meet these peoples’ needs better and keep them satisfied.
But how exactly is Reverse ETL able to improve these customer experiences daily? Let’s dive into the different directions that this objective can move in.
1. Enhancing Customer Experiences
The data integration technology known as Reverse ETL makes it possible to extract meaningful information and meet the data formatting requirements of third-party systems to improve and expand the experiences that a company can offer its customers.
Crafting data-driven customer experiences is a key reason to activate Reverse ETL in order to go beyond the obvious expectations that clients have and to make appropriate decisions that can be in immediate response to complaints or trouble-shooting efforts that are currently taking place at an organization.
Reverse ETL is the path in which data can quickly get copied from a determined data warehouse and be thrust into operational systems such as SaaS tools that allow available data to positively inform the choices being made by various company departments in the areas of expansion, marketing support, and sales as well.
2. Reverse ETL and Operational Analytics
With Reverse ETL at the helm, you can participate in current customer trends that can elevate the relevancy of products and services you offer by incorporating the data toextracted and analyzed.
The interaction between a business and its customers needs to be not only seamless but also accurate. The data must reflect the most recent input and be accessible in internal downstream systems.
With the importance of operational analytics, which refers to creating datasets for customer-facing operations teams such as sales, customer service, support, and logistics, Reverse ETL tools assist with operational analytics by putting data back to where it is most needed so it can be used.
3. Solution for Streamlining
Simple resolutions to complicated problems are in high demand at every level of business. One such problem is the need to offer customers personalized experiences in real-time inside a digital application, which is not possible with just data dumped into a data warehouse in the cloud.
An example of what Reverse ETL can do to make this possible is sync up Salesforce data to the production database that powers an app to display billing details from the data warehouse.
4. Making Data Accessible
Ensuring that data is accessible to every designated employee of an organization is central to keeping a company running smoothly.
Imagine being able to determine just how likely customers are to purchase a service that your business provides by summing up a score on top of the data warehouse by the data science team on staff?
5. Data Requests
How about situations as typical as when customers request detailed data, and you need to answer them?
The last thing that you want is to inform customers that you have no idea how to answer their questions accurately. This leads to distrust in your company and a lack of transparency that may get them upset enough to do their business elsewhere.
For example, Reverse ETL can make it possible for business clients to know how much credit they can redeem towards services you offer.
There are numerous ways in which using Reverse ETL provides solutions to unify data from cloud applications and data sources that a company has under its roof.
With the ability to build sturdy, comprehensive customer profiles, enhance the process of reporting by delivering data to cloud applications, create granular audience segments, and score leads that are developed specifically for the criteria of your business, Reverse ETL has the strength to handle large volumes of data to keep companies and customers on the same page.
