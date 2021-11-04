What College Students Need to Know About Cyber Bullying?

Cyberbullying is the act of harassing another person via the Internet. This can include sending threats, taunting, sexual harassment, or posting negative comments to his social networking site. With the number of young people engaging in social media more and more, it is important to teach students to approach cyberbullying properly.
Define cyberbullying
Many students may not recognize what cyberbullying is and inadvertently engage in it. Teach them that harassing another individual line in a way that makes them uncomfortable constitutes cyberbullying. Demonstrate this by mirroring real life examples with those occurring online. For example, you and another teacher can act out a student teasing another student in class and simulate doing it online. Give students tasks to write college essays about bullying in order to explore the issue in depth. State that teasing online is the same as teasing in person. List ways students can harass others online, including making negative comments about other photos.
Cyberbullying affects one in five university students
A study shows that in addition to widely occurring in elementary and secondary school, cyberbullying affects the university level. The research, carried out by a team at Simon Fraser University in British Columbia, concludes that of the roughly 2,000 students and staff surveyed at four Canadian universities, about 20% of students said they had been bullied on the Internet. Many of the university employees who were interviewed also reported that they had experienced cyberbullying, either by co-workers or by students.
While several studies have been carried out on cyberbullying among adolescents, there is little work on adult behavior. The study was carried out at two universities in British Columbia, one in the Prairies and another in the Atlantic provinces. While data from two universities is yet to be analyzed, information already available reveals that about one in five undergraduate students have experienced such bullying, mostly on Facebook, text messages and email. Some students said they were targeted by very crude language. Several of the study participants said that the bullying they experienced caused them fear and anxiety; some have even experienced suicidal ideation.
Privacy settings
Students should be aware that they can be cyberbullied by people they don't know. As such, include a lesson on establishing appropriate privacy settings. Students should note that their profile on a social networking site should be visible to friends and family only. Teach them to limit the types of photos they display and the privacy settings on their photos. Facebook, for example, allows other users to view your photo albums, even if they are not your friend, by default. Teach students to change their privacy settings so that their albums and profile pictures are visible to friends or family only.
How to respond to cyberbullying
There are a number of early reactions one can have when realizing that they are being cyberbullied. However, students should know that they should not also engage in retaliatory bullying. Teach students to block someone from their buddy or friend lists immediately after the incident. They should also talk to a parent or teacher if they believe they've been bullied online by someone whether they know the person or not.
Other measures to be taken
Teach students the steps to take in the event that they experience continued cyberbullying. Students should take screenshots of negative comments or other incidents of cyberbullying, for example. They should also print the harassing emails or conversations as evidence. They can also create new accounts and ensure that only approved friends and family members can locate them. Finally, they should document the time and date the cyberbullying occurred in order to show the school administration or other authorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.