Getting on the road can sometimes provide some welcome relaxation. However, we have to remain wary of the drivers around us, and how we behave behind the wheel. After all, a moving violation, an accident report, or even an arrest can wind up on your motor vehicle record. Didn't realize that an MVR was something you had to know about? Here's what you need to know about your driving record.
What is a motor vehicle record?
A motor vehicle record is a history of your experience as a driver. Maintained by your state's Department of Motor Vehicles, it's a record of any past accidents or moving violations that you've had behind the wheel. This also monitors any serious vehicular crimes, including a conviction for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. It also shows basic information about you as a driver, including your name, date of birth, and driver's license number.
Most parts of the United States use a point system in tracking those violations, with more serious offenses earning you more points. If you rack up too many points, you risk having your driver's license suspended or revoked. This will be included on an MVR as part of the point tracking system. Every state has its own MVR, and this driving history is an easy document to request with your state's DMV. There could be some variables for each state to have immediate access to a copy of your driving record.
How long does an accident stay on your MVR?
Most car accidents and citations don't stay on your motor vehicle record forever. This varies with each state, with more severe traffic violations landing on the record longer. For example, drivers in California who get points on their driving record because of a moving violation for an illegal turn can expect that violation to stay on the MVR report for roughly three years on average. Points for more severe incidents, like a DUI or a hit-and-run, will stay on your certified record for 13 years.
In some states, drug or alcohol-related offenses behind the wheel will stay on your MVR for life. When you order your own motor vehicle record, you may find that there are variations of that history that is accessible to registered drivers. Drivers in Ohio, for example, may pay an extra fee for a certified record, as opposed to an unofficial record that shows the last two years of car accidents and citations. A driver abstract can also give a looser view of driving history. However, drivers in New York can obtain a record of recent violations, or invest in a lifetime driving record spanning the entirety of a driver's time on the road so far.
How does your MVR impact your insurance rates?
Looking for an MVR check will help to establish your driving history and get an understanding of what car insurance companies may be looking at when they draw up your quote. A five-year driving period is usually the standard amount of time that insurers will take to measure risk. Some DMV regulators carry something called a look-back period for more egregious traffic violations. This is specifically used to check how long a DUI conviction stays on a driving record.
A high-risk driver is not a welcome risk for insurance companies, meaning premiums will be higher based on a record of past car accidents and property damage. Insurers make check a motor vehicle record or driving record at every policy renewal. Of course, drivers with no claims or traffic violations are generally rewarded with safe-driving discounts on their premiums. Safety on the road is key, regardless of license class and frequency behind the wheel.
