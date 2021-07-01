For many gamers, their digital efforts are the best way to destress and refresh. Others make a living as professional gamers, streamers, or esports athletes. But serious gamers face a particular stressor: back pain.
Not only can that pain cause more stress, but it can also compromise your gaming career, affect your performance, and cause catastrophic injury to your back and spine. Thankfully, this is a risk you can control—it comes down to proper setup and healthcare.
Create your ideal setup.
You want your gaming setup to offer the best performance and a unique aesthetic, but it’s equally vital to be comfortable and safe for hardcore gaming sessions. So do some research into the best gaming desk and pay close attention to your options. Your desk is the focal point of your gaming setup, and you must choose a gaming desk that promotes good posture and protects you from spine trauma and back injury.
Treat any existing conditions.
If you’re facing severe back pain, it may be due to an underlying condition. If you aren’t aware of a particular diagnosis already, it’s possible that an underperforming desk and overall setup exacerbated or caused your symptoms.
Spine trauma experts or other healthcare professionals can help you pinpoint any injuries or conditions and determine a great option for treatment—prioritizing treatments that allow you to continue gaming as frequently as you’d like.
Invest in upgrades.
A suitable gaming desk isn’t the only enhancement your gaming setup might need. Consider what accessories could make your setup even better. Not enough space on the desk itself? Pick up a headphone hook or slim monitor to ensure you have plenty of space—and won’t knock off your belongings when a game gets particularly intense.
Need a coffee, energy drink, or bottle of water while you play? Research cup holders that can attach to your desk and keep your beverage within arm’s reach. Constantly tripping over wires? A cable management tool or organizer can increase your setup’s function and decrease your risk of injury.
Prioritize your posture.
No matter how perfect your gaming setup is, you‘ll still risk back or spine problems if you’re gaming with poor posture. Pay close attention to how you sit while gaming and what you can do to improve your position and decrease your pain.
You might simply need to sit at your gaming desk more appropriately, or you might upgrade your gaming chair alongside your new desk. Your doctor might even recommend seeing a physical therapist to repair your spine trauma. Whatever it takes, the effort will pay off with less back and neck pain.
Make time for breaks.
When your team is counting on you to make a certain number of points and generally pull your weight in each round, taking a break seems like an unrealistic fantasy. Nevertheless, these moments away from your computer will be critical to your health and continued performance. You’ll promote spine health, of course, but you’ll also have a lower risk of headache from your prolonged screen time and see a host of benefits from not remaining sedentary.
From the gaming equipment you use to the way you sit while playing, there’s a lot more to frequent or intense gaming sessions than just having fun or unwinding after a long day. For some people, gaming is a way of life—to the point that they’ll risk back pain or spinal cord injury to keep playing.
Thankfully, with the correct gaming setup and proper pain management, treatment option, and prevention, you can continue gaming as much as you want to and, with regular breaks, you can do so pain-free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.