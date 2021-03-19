At the moment due to the seemingly never-ending pandemic, life seems slow without much going on day to day. To entertain ourselves, we rely on technology to eliminate our boredom. Swiping our fingers on our smartphones, clicking away at our computers and pressing buttons on a controller can make the time fly by faster. But to be honest, it’s not always a good use of your time. The amount of time you spend on an electronic, you can spend doing something constructive and even improve your health. Here are activities you can do to reduce your time on screens.
Track Yourself
There’s no need to feel ashamed about spending hours using technology. With COVID-19 still circulating while we wait for vaccinations, it’s expected that we are spending more time online or looking at a screen. However, spending hours just staring at a screen can negatively affect both your physical health and mental well-being. Most screens are illuminated through a blue light, which can cause headaches, disrupt sleep and cause eye strain.
The first step in decreasing screen time is knowing exactly how much time you are on it. Whether it's your phone, PC or gaming console, keep track of how much time you spend each day. Set a goal and then take steps to decrease your screen time. For example, you can start by putting your phone away one hour before bed. You can also set a timer and use it to track how long you play video games.
Go for a Ride on an E-Bike
A little physical activity goes a long way, especially when you’re trying to reduce screen time. Another problem technology causes is spending too many hours isolating indoors. Everyone needs to spend time outdoors, even if it's for 15 minutes a day. In addition to walking, another way to enjoy the great outdoors is riding an e-bike.
Even though we still need to social distance, you can still get your daily dose of activity with an e-bike. An e-bike lets you go at your own pace and even has a small engine to help you better control the trajectory of the brakes. But before you hop on your bike, you need to suit up in protective gear. In addition to a helmet, you may want to use arm guards and knee guards. It may be tempting to go without gear, but a moment of irresponsibility is not worth it, especially if you are new to biking.
Find Yourself a Hobby
You can also find an indoor hobby that replaces screen time. You can even try something new, like painting, learning new languages or making pottery. Aside from learning the basics, look for hobbies that take you away from a screen and allows you to focus on the hobby at hand. Everyone is different, so the time you spend on a screen will vary from friends or family. However, if you're looking for ways to be more active and reduce screen time, all it takes is a little creativity and motivation.
