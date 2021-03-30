The weather is finally starting to warm up. Everyone is already having fantasies of beaches, lakes, creeks, and pools. You are probably dreaming about fun in the sun in one of these forms of water. You are most likely also planning your summer vacation to a location that includes lounging around one of these.
For some of us planning a vacation means trying to do the math in advance of when we will be on our period. For most this is a very unreliable prediction since so many factors can affect our menstrual cycle. You have likely arrived at your destination for a vacation and—surprise!—your period decides to come early. If you do not use tampons your vacation could be completely ruined.
Fear of Tampons
Tampons can be very intimidating to many people. You are not alone if you fear using them. Putting something foreign into your body can be scary. Especially if you have heard horror stories of people getting tampons stuck and not being able to remove them. Tampons are always easily removed as they can not pass your cervix.
Other people fear what is in a tampon. Many tampons contain non-organic ingredients that may not be 100 percent ideal to enter your vagina. Your vagina does need to maintain a very specific balance to remain healthy. This problem is easily averted by choosing the correct tampon.
Pick the Correct Tampon
All tampons are not created equal. You want to make sure you are choosing a 100% organic tampon. This will assure you that what you are inserting into your vagina will not contain any unnatural ingredients. Another thing to consider in your purchase is the applicator. Make sure that it is a BPA-free applicator for your safety. The applicator should also provide a textured finger grip to allow you to have dexterity and control while inserting the tampon.
Easiest Way to Insert Tampon
Now that you have a tampon that you know you have no reason to fear, it is time to learn how to insert a tampon. This may seem like a daunting task to you but it is a very simple process. You will most likely realize you prefer tampons to pads once you know how to use a tampon correctly.
You need to make sure you have an unopened tampon so you know it is sanitary. You also want to wash your hand well so you know they are also sanitary before starting. You need to take a moment and locate the opening of your vagina. This will most easily happen by placing one leg on the toilet seat.
Once you locate the opening of your vagina take the unopened tampon and remove the wrapper. Once you have removed and discarded the wrapper make sure the tip of the applicator is placed in the opening of your vagina. Now angle the tampon slightly toward your spine and push gently.
If it does not insert painlessly and easily angle more toward your spine. Your vaginal canal does not go straight up and down towards your neck it is angled back toward the spine. The canal from person to person varies in the severity of this tilt. Once you get it angled to the correct point it will slide in with very little effort and no pain.
Once you reach this step compress the plunger on the applicator to insert the tampon into place. Once the plunger is pressed down remove the applicator and dispose of it. The inserted tampon should not be felt at all. If it is causing you any kind of discomfort it is probably not inserted correctly. Remove the tampon if it is causing discomfort and get a new unopened tampon and try again.
Learning to insert a tampon correctly may take some practice, but with experience, you will master how to insert a tampon. It will quickly become second nature, and chances are you will start to prefer using them. Remember to always remove your tampon before inserting a new tampon and to remove it before intercourse for your safety. Do not let tampon usage intimidate you. Take your newly acquired knowledge and some patience and you will be a professional in no time.
