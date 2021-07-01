What a Virtual Data Room Is and Why You Need One
A data room is essentially any location that houses large amounts of data, typically sensitive documents, intellectual property, or otherwise confidential information. In years past, for example, investment banks may have kept a physical data room with file cabinets filled with folders of sensitive data documents with conventional watermarks.
These days, physical data rooms are becoming rare. They were first largely replaced by data centers, which are also physical rooms and buildings, but they store computing systems and servers. A secure data room of this nature could house confidential documents as computer files that could upload to those with appropriate access. These days, however, many law firms, investment banks, and other workspaces are opting to use virtual data rooms.
A secure virtual data room (VDR) is a way for organizations to store and secure digital documents and ensure that access is only granted to authorized users. They are frequently used in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), initial public offerings (IPO), secure fundraising, and other business transactions. A virtual data room is most often used during the due diligence phase, as it's an easy way to distribute securedocs to any third party who might need them. Here are just a few of the biggest reasons why you should be using a VDR.
You can easily protect secure documents during negotiations.
Virtual data rooms are often called "deal rooms" because of their frequent use in the M&A due diligence process. The M&A process tends to be lengthy, and it involves plenty of legal documents, financial reports, and other sensitive information that you wouldn't want to fall into the wrong hands by relying on Google Drive or Dropbox.
With a VDR, admins can set their own access control for users, such as two-factor authentication, so you can be sure that any third party accessing your files is who they say they are. Two-factor authentication does what it sounds like—it requires more than one set of credentials to get through security. This could include a username and password combined with a biometric, like a fingerprint, for example.
This makes it easy for business leaders, accountants, and attorneys involved in an M&A, IPO, or any other complex business interaction to view confidential data without the owners having to fear giving up full control.
You can track document activity and control how documents are used.
In addition to setting your own security measures for users, you can also use a virtual data room solution to keep track of user activity. Whenever a document is accessed, you'll be able to know who accessed it and at what time. This prevents confidential documents from being edited without your knowledge, which is crucial for a complete due diligence solution.
Good virtual data room solutions also allow for dynamic watermarks, which can be changed even after a watermarked document is uploaded to the room. This can be useful to ensure that no new users access any of the documents after the dealroom has served its purpose (this works great for controlling images after they're published online as well). You can also control whether users are allowed to download documents or if they must stay in the VDR.
Built-in digital rights management (DRM) tools even allow you to revoke VDR users' rights to view certain documents, even after they've downloaded them. This ability, coupled with access control security features, eliminates practically any chance of your documents being used without your permission. Best of all, virtual data rooms boast great ease of use, and they often have folder templates for M&A files, audit logs, and much more, so file organization of confidential files is always easy.
