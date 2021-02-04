Blogger Outreach is basically all about searching and contacting high authority bloggers or blog owners, and securing the position to post contents and backlinks on their blogs. Blog Outreach is a significant part of Guest Posting.It is in fact the very step for creating quality backlinks.
Blogger outreach Servicesis not just about getting opportunity to post on authority blogs. It is more important to ensure high relevancy of the blogs to the business niche. In most cases, engagements and relationships with bloggers are initiated via personalized emails. The major goal of a Guest Blog Outreachservice is to convince the webmasters to place your business website links.
This form of Backlinks from authority blogs serves as a crucial strategy for attracting targeted visitors to business websites. Companies hire professional Blog Outreach Services to do the job, because it is a time-consuming and tedious task. Those outreach companies have experienced marketers and advanced tools to get the job done in an efficient manner.
To reap the benefits of a Guest Blog Campaigns, a business would need to create a well-planned Blogger Outreach Strategy. The key motive behind this is that a company seeks to leverage the popularity of influencers to attract targeted traffic to business websites. It is cost effective to hire Guest Posting Service than doing it in-house.
How to Do Blogger Outreach?
There are two main approaches to perform a blog outreach:
- The sniper approach
- The shotgun approach
Let us look at each of these procedures:
The sniper approach
In this approach, marketers select the “target” blogs and send personalized outreach emails. It can be one or more than one target websites. For an effective Blogger Outreach Strategy, you should give some value to your targeted bloggers. In return, you get authority blog platforms for posting your business content.
The shotgun approach
In this approach, marketers send bulk outreach emails to a wider set of “targets”. They do not do any personalization in those emails. The supporters of the shotgun Blogger Outreach Strategy think that it is about the number of emails you send, then its quality. Companies hire a Blogger Outreach Agency or Guest Posting Serviceto get faster results.
As the shotgun method involves less effort, and less time, a lot of businesses engage in this practice. Where 100 personalized outreach emails can get you 10% positive hits, 1000 non-personalized outreach emails generate only 1% hits. It can be good as a short-term practice, but not for the long-term Guest Posting Strategies.
Steps to create a compelling Blogger Outreach Strategy
Study the Blogger
It is important to research about the bloggers to find what they write about. It will give you knowledge about their niche, or area of their specialization. Read the articles written by the blogger and guest authors, to learn about their suitability to your Guest Posting campaign. So, based on the niche of your business, you should choose the right blogs. Most of the agencies offering Guest Blogging Service will have networks and contacts with multiple bloggers across diverse niches.
Simplify
Now comes the part of sending across outreach emails. Find their right email address. Keep the emails simple and as succinct as possible. Your emails should not look like a boring post. You can find a lot of outreach email templates on the web.
However, to succeed in a Blog Outreach campaign, you will need to craft it smartly and impressively. So, here are a few tips to craft a winning pitch.
Evoke curiosity with the subject line. It should be such that it would compel the blog owners or editors to open it. The subject you choose should describe the reason for sending an email and generate curiosity. Aim to keep it sweet and short but avoid getting too truncated. Do not sound robotic or like you are selling any product/service.
Avoid fake flattery or false compliments in your outreach emails. Explain to them the main reason why you are contacting them. End the email with a definite call-to-action. A Blogger Outreach Agency focuses on personalizing and expanding the outreach program for their client. Personalization is closely related to the success rate. It is the process to tailor the conversation for each recipient.
Another major thing to note that do not offer money in your blogger outreach email. It is acceptable only when the blog offers sponsorship options, otherwise it will make your email look like a scam and illegitimate. This will also reduce your chances of Guest Bloggingsuccess. Paying to get “Dofollow links” in return is a bad practice in the eyes of Google.
Be straightforward and clear in whatever you are asking for in the Blogger Outreach Email. Always proofread the emails before you send them. Be respectful and kind in the email if you are looking to get a reply.
Show Passion
Be enthusiastic about the things you pitch. Ensure that the reader can gauge your passion in your outreach emails. Hiring a Blogger Outreach Agencycan help you write compelling outreach emails with proper balance of promotional and emotional pitches.
Be Creative
Creativity is another significant and unique selling aspect of Bloggers Outreach Strategy. Ensure that you creatively express your brand to get a positive response from them.
Develop Trust
One thing that makes a blogger outreach effective is if you invest time and efforts in building the relationship. Build trust with the website owner to increase your chances of getting an opportunity to write a Guest Post for them.
One of the ways is to like, share, and comment on their post, so that they know how much you like their content. You can even follow them on social mediaand dine with them outside. It will help develop a rapport between you and them. Once you send the email, follow-up with them once or twice in a week.
Ultimate Blogger Outreach Tools
There are several resources and tools connect and engage with bloggers with a higher level of success. Use tools to effectively manage the progress of the Blogger's Outreach Strategy.
BuzzSumo
This is a great tool that you can use to research blog post titles and to see how your content performs on both social media and search engines. This tool also lets you know how to identify top-performing content in a specific niche, like content marketing or guest posting.
Traackr
In most cases, a Blogger Outreach Agency uses this tool to reach influencers and develop strong relationships with them. It is one of the best ways to find social media influencers in your area, manage relationships, and analyze their effect on the business.
Tomoson
If you need assistance in reaching the top influencers in your niche, there is nothing better than this tool. Tomoson helps reach and contact relevant influencers. Just by typing in the keywords, you will get a list of all related influencers to the keyword. Other than the list of influencers, the tool will also help you get information on the following topics:
- Website visitors
- Completion percentage
- Social media audience, and
- Total reach
The tool costs nothing to perform a search, review the outcome, and also gain beneficial insights about developing a brand via influencer marketing.
Pitchbox
Several Blog Outreach Services recommend this tool.Pitchbox helps avoid the key details that reduce the pace of a blogger outreach program. Instead, it lets users focus their energy and time to create meaningful connections and associations with the key influencers in their space. Users get the following features when using this tool:
- Prospecting
- Scalable outreach
- Automated follow-up
- Integrated email clients
- Relationship manager
- Performance reporting
BuzzStream
A lot of Blog Outreach Services use this tool to create high-quality outreach and execute the tasks efficiently. The tool helps attract a large base of customers. It is useful to research influencers, conduct efficient and personalized outreach, and manage your relationships.
ContentMarketer.io
The ContentMarketer.io is used by many Blog Outreach Services. It allows them to schedule and post customized outreach emails via their Google account on behalf of the business. It gives them access to several features that include templates, tracking, and schedule.
Benefits of Blog Outreach
A Blogger Outreach Strategy is about reaching out to other top bloggers, or website owners and publishers, in order to get the business name and content in front of their audiences.
This could be done via sharing the blog content on their social media handles, accepting a Guest Post, linking to a related article of yours, or using more creative outlets such as co-hosting a webinar, appearing as a guest personality on their podcasts, or addressing at a conference.
The ultimate objective of Blog Outreach is to develop audience, authenticity, and boost sales conversions. When implemented in the right way, it can offer a tangible benefit to businesses in so many ways.
It can drive more traffic to a business or yield new leads in the form of email subscribers or direct revenue. Professional Blog Outreach Services help to create a Win-Win relationship between the bloggers and their client businesses.
It has been seen that consumers turn to bloggers especially when they conduct online research, like learning about a service, product, or brand. Over 80% of people rely on the advice they get from bloggers. Considering this, it becomes important to utilize the potential of guest posting in internet marketing strategies.
Hiring Blog Outreach Services is the best way to effectively manage the outreach campaigns.
The Best Blogger Outreach Services and Guest Posting Agency
Zoom Wings is one of the best Blog Outreach Services that has helped hundreds of companies in getting the best guest posting opportunities on high traffic blogs. The hallmark of their services is that that they perfect match the relevancy of their client businesses with high authority blogs. This ensures that the contents are read by highly targeted audiences.
Zoom Wings Blogger Outreach Service makes it possible to skyrocket the targeted traffic visiting your sales pages or landing pages. You can learn about their guest posting packages by visiting https://www.zoomwings.com/contact-us/
FAQ
- Is Blog Outreach Beneficial?
Blog Outreach doesn’t simply imply sending a dozen of emails. It is more about finding a small set of right publishers or bloggers to build authentic and mutually beneficial relationships. Effective Blogger Outreach Strategy can help websites in increasing their search engine rankings and drawing high volumes of traffic.
- How Valuable Is Blog Outreach to Get Quality Backlinks?
Blog Outreach helps business to expand their visibility across the web. A well planned Blogger Outreach Strategy is the first step for the success of your Backlinks and guest posing campaigns. It is a time-tested successful method to transform business websites into money making machines.
