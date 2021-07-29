Entrepreneurs and business professionals have a lot on their plates, and this may lead to burnout. The daily grind of attempting to complete a laundry list of activities may appear useful at first. But over time, it can cause the body to collapse inside.
If, despite the excellent night's sleep, you feel you need midday snack or have brain fog all day, it may be an indication that hormones already begin to do long-term damage. Just one day of these symptoms might significantly reduce your company productivity and satisfaction.
As a result, it is important that you set yourself up for business and personal success. However, prioritizing health might be challenging.
So, here are the 10 health hacks to improve your work productivity:
1. Pay attention to your body's natural clock
Circadian rhythm refers to the physical and mental changes that occur as a result of your daily cycle, or biological clock. According to Julia, who canwrite my lab report, it is similar to your normal sleep-wake cycle.
Because we get up before the sun, stay inside all day, and are exposed to artificial blue light from our numerous screens, most of us have messed up circadian cycles.
According to certain studies, it can cause brain damage, aging, metabolic problems, and sleep issues. Fortunately, we can readily reset our circadian cycle.
2. Shorten the window of your eating
Shortening the time you eat shows promise in preventing disease and improving a variety of health markers, including fat metabolism, sleep quality and quantity, sugar control, and inflammation.
It can help people lose weight and feel fuller and more pleased after eating, according to the National Centre for Biotechnology Information. It increases energy and even lowers sugar and carbohydrate cravings.
3. Wake up the correct way
According to a poll, over 90% of smartphone users check their phones within the first hour after waking up. Checking your phone first thing in the morning not only disrupts your circadian rhythm by exposing your eyes and skin to artificial blue light instead of natural sunshine, but it also causes damage to your skin and eyes.
However, it causes the brain to be immediately agitated, which can create a false sense of urgency and anxiety in the form of a “to-do” list. When you quickly check your phone, you are immediately overwhelmed with duties that others have assigned to you rather than your own priorities, and you are forced to react.
Instead, use your morning time to create goals for the day, express gratitude, and nourish your mind, body, and spirit.
4. Switch up your morning coffee habit
For many people, coffee is their lifeblood. While caffeine might offer you a surge of energy, what we add in our coffee can subtract from our productivity and tamper with our body's chemistry.
Learn how to make the most of your coffee habit. Stop using the creamer. Creamer can include hydrogenated oils, syrups, artificial flavors and sweeteners, all of which are harmful to your health. The American Health Academy advises against being deceived by "sugar-free" labelling, as this does not imply that the product is healthful.
5. Get a cold shower
Although we enjoy the luxury of a lengthy, hot shower in the morning, they are better saved for later in the day, around night, because elevated body temperature prepares the body for sleep. According to Adam, who works atonline assignment help Australia, morning cold showers will wake you up and help you stay awake and focused throughout the day.
Cold showers enhance your energy, alertness, and focus by increasing the hormone norepinephrine, which is released into the brain.
6. Make a smoothie that will help your brain
Adding healthy fats like hemp seeds, avocado, coconut oil, MCT oil, almonds, or walnuts to a morning smoothie, according to the National Health Service, can increase cognitive capacity, control glucose, and balance hormones.
It goes on to say that fat aids the body's absorption of vitamins A, D, and E. Green leafy vegetables such as spinach, kale, or collard greens can be added to the diet to help the body absorb more nutrients.
7. Take a power nap
When you are sleepy, you are more likely to have brain fog and difficulty concentrating on tasks. Caffeine may be used to make up for a lack of sleep, but a power nap is a more effective approach to battle fatigue. When done correctly, power naps improve brain clarity, reduce stress, and increase productivity. It is best to snooze for 20 minutes when having a power nap at work.
If you nap for an extended period of time, you may slip into a deep slumber, leaving you sluggish and disoriented when you wake up.
8. Have healthy snacks
According to Allen, who providespay people to do your homework service, hunger has a detrimental impact on productivity and attention. When you are hungry, it is easy to grab junk food, but it is vital to pick nutritious snacks.
Unhealthy meals impair mental and physical function and may lead you to collapse later in the day. Snacks that are both healthy and tasty abound. Protein shakes may be both nutritious and delicious, making them a great snack option for satisfying hunger. Always read the nutrition data before choosing a protein shake.
9. Take short breaks
It may seem paradoxical to take breaks to increase work, yet breaks are critical for employee productivity and general wellness. When you concentrate on a task for an extended period of time, you become weary, which might cause you to lose focus and slow down.
Taking brief pauses throughout the day helps you maintain your attention, maintain your energy levels, and minimize your stress. Because some people are more susceptible to emf emission from electronics than others, taking regular breaks might help you reset and concentrate.
10. Stop sitting all day long
Desk risers are quite useful for allowing you to work part-time while standing rather than sitting all day. These are excellent short- or long-term solutions, as well as a feasible substitute for an adjustable sit/stand desk.
While some workers miss the watercooler banter or regular interactions with co-workers, the significant time savings associated with not going to work sounds like a health vacation in the making.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.