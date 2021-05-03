After debating for several decades regarding the credibility of UFOs, the US government itself answered this burning question. After recently releasing three videos titled “FLIR,” “GOFAST,” and “GIMBAL,” the American government confirmed that UFOs have indeed been spotted flying in the sky throughout history.
But does the UFOs being real prove that aliens exist too? Well, not exactly. Despite that, getting to know that the phenomenon of mysterious craft flying over us is something to take note of is a step toward progression.
If you are still suspicious in this regard, UFO Daily has compiled a list of 7 of the most gripping reported UFO sightings that will convince you about their authenticity.
1. Frederick Valentich Disappears for Good
If we are going to list down the most gripping UFO sightings, why not start with the most shocking one? This incident occurred on October 21, 1978, while Australian pilot Frederick Valentich was flying above Bass Strait, Australia.
Upon noticing something completely mysterious in the sky, the pilot immediately approached air control via radio and notified them about a strange object flying circles around him (literally). He also stated that the flying object wasn’t an aircraft. Unfortunately, he couldn’t reveal any additional details since he, along with his plane, would go on to disappear forever.
To this day, there are more questions than answers regarding this horrific sighting.
2. The Seven-Star Chase
If the 1978 UFO sighting got you sitting at the edge of your seat, wait till you read about the one that went down in 1952. When seven mysterious craft were spotted above an air space situated near the Pentagon, pilots were ordered to get more information. However, by the time they reached the air space in their jets, the mysterious vessels had disappeared.
However, the UFOs returned once the jets landed. President Harry S. Truman received word about this strange incident and Air Force Intelligence Director General Samford arranged a press conference to address the potential resolution to the sighting. To this date, no apt step has been taken.
3. Sighting Over the Chicago O’Hare International Airport
So far, the UFO sightings we have listed down happened in the 20th century. Now, let’s hop on to a bunch of recent examples. On November 7, 2006, prior to departing from the Chicago O’Hare International Airport, a United Airlines employee spotted a dark gray metallic vessel floating above one of the airport gates. The employee then brought this sighting to the attention of other people present there.
According to numerous witnesses, the strange craft hovered in the air for nearly five minutes before speeding up and flying through a cloud. This alarming scene was discarded as a mere “weather phenomenon.”
4. The High-Speed Game of Cat and Mouse in the Skies of Stephenville, Texas
This UFO sighting was reported in 2008 when a massive vessel was spotted floating in the skies of Stephenville, Texas. As per the Mutual UFO Network, Steven Allen (pilot) stated that the UFO was flying at a whopping speed of 3,000 miles per hour while being chased by military jets.
A local Texan named Rick Sorrells also happened to see this wild chase while he was hunting. However, he was later visited by an unidentified man threatening action against him if he spilled any beans about what he saw.
5. The UFO Sighting Reported in New Jersey
Now, let’s go back to July 14, 2001. On that fine night, countless drivers on a motorway in New Jersey were left in awe after noticing a number of orange and yellow lights scattered across the sky to form a “V” above the Arthur Kill Canal Waterway.
At first, air traffic regulators said that the strange sighting wasn’t linked to any civil or military operation. Therefore, it was clear that the objects in the sky that night were UFOs.
6. The Playground Incident at Broad Haven Primary School
It’s said that children always speak the truth and if that’s indeed the case, then there’s no denying that a UFO was sighted in 1977.
For those of you unaware, BBC reported that back in 1977, several children enrolled in the Broad Haven Primary School said that they had seen a mysterious craft near their playground. Initially, the school staff didn’t take these claims seriously. However, when the same students were separated and asked to sketch what they had seen, all of the drawings turned out almost the same.
7. The UFOs Seen by Nearly 13,500 People
In March 1990, several Belgian citizens claimed to have seen a number of flying vessels in the sky during the nighttime. Shortly after, two F16 fighter jets were ordered to chase the UFOs for further investigation.
However, the jets failed to keep up with the fast pace of the mysterious craft and lost them eventually. Still, it became one of the most notable sightings of recent times with almost 13,500 people claiming to have witnessed it live.
If you are aware of any other significant UFO sightings that weren’t listed here, let UFO Daily know!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.