4 Reasons Why Couples Choose Elopement

The decision to elope is a very personal one that might bring some pushback from family and friends. If you and your partner are planning to elope, it's inevitable that the people in your life will want to know why.
At the same time, if you love someone who's eloped, there are likely reasons the couple made the decision that they did. While spontaneous elopements do happen and some people elope simply because they get caught up in a moment, the truth is that most people have solid reasons behind their decision to elope. For four reasons why many couples elope, read on.
1. Saving Money
For many people, the decision to elope boils down to a tight budget. Instead of spending money on a big wedding, many couples are taking the money they save through their elopement to put it toward their future. Whether it's that they're saving for a first home, have young children, or are working toward career goals, the truth is that there's an upward trend in the number of people who elope all over the world.
Some people say the decision to get married in secret is even good for their mental health. Not only do they have less anxiety around money they'll need to spend, but because they're alone, they can concentrate on the relationship instead of worrying about playing host to family and friends.
If you do decide to elope, be sure to take pictures. Your friends and family will want to see them. You could even consider making a gift with wedding pictures from Shutterfly. This might help them to feel better about missing out on the celebration.
2. Pregnancy
Another big reason some people decide to elope is because of a pregnancy. Determined to begin motherhood with a wedding ring, eloping is popular with expecting parents. For some couples, they have a big wedding after the baby is born. For expecting moms, the idea of motherhood at the same time as a new marriage with a fuss can feel overwhelming, too.
If you're a pregnant mother worried about parenting and less concerned with the perfect wedding dress at the moment, a great resource could be TrulyMama. An online resource on all things family, this is a place where you'll be able to network with other new parents and learn how to transition from life as a couple to a growing family.
3. Privacy
Many introverts simply don't do well as the center of attention. If you and your partner prefer things simple, the decision to elope makes sense. While marriage is not about the wedding day, but the relationship, you'll still want to make your secret wedding special. Consider ways you and your partner can make it memorable on your own before leaving to elope.
4. Minimalism
With cultural trends toward minimalism, it's no wonder many couples would want to start their new life with an intimate wedding. Tying the knot in a low-key way is a fantastic idea for couples who like to keep it simple. The truth is, it can be romantic too.
If you're a minimalist with a sense of adventure, look up the best places to elope, and you'll be well on your way to a romantic first chapter. In the end, whether you're the parent of a child who's eloped or about to become a new parent yourself and eloped because of the new baby, there are still great ways to celebrate a lifetime commitment. Whether you plan to share the good news down the road or immediately after returning from your intimate celebration, it's important to remember that people will want to feel included in your new life ahead. Making room for those who love you or being understanding about the big news are great ways to ensure a happy future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.