One thing that took many people by surprise is the resurgence of vinyl records. Once considered quaint artifacts that were solely the domain of music nerds, they now account for more sales than CDs and have gained a foothold in every music genre. If you are looking to get in on the fun of collecting records, but don't really know where to begin, here are a few tips to get you started.
The Internet is Not as Much Fun
Searching online for specific records is a great way to acquire what you already know you are looking for, but you also miss out on what most collectors feel is the most fun thing about records collecting, which is the dig. This refers to going through boxes and crates of records, most of which you may never have heard of before. Digging is a great way to score undiscovered gems or even rare items at a great price. Thrift stores, private sellers, garage sales, or even the bargain bins at record stores are great ways to do this.
Going to A Convention? Come Prepared
If you are going to your first record convention, bring as much money as you can afford to spend. You will see records that you didn't even know existed and records that you didn't realize you absolutely needed. Many of these may not be seen again so you must be prepared and have cash in hand. While it may seem excessive, you may want to take out a personal loan before you go shopping at the convention. The reasons for this are multi-fold.
First, you may see a bargain on things and want to swoop in when the price is right. This cannot be done if you do not have enough cash in your pocket. Second, you may find records that you are sure you can re-sell to other collectors. This is a great way to make extra money or to simply support your newfound hobby. Thankfully, with a private lender, you can apply for the loan and get matched in less than 60 seconds, so there's virtually no waiting to find out how much you are going to be able to use.
Buy Stuff You Don't Like
Wait a second, why would you buy things that you don't like or want? Record collecting is an obsessive hobby and there will always be someone that has something that you want that is willing to trade for something that you have. Not only is it fun, but there is a lot of bonding that goes on within the record collecting community.
Don't Overpay
Since record collecting has become a trend again, there are many sellers who are looking to take advantage of newbie collectors. Not everything pressed on vinyl is worth a small fortune. There are many factors that determine a record's worth. It never hurts to try and bargain with a seller. If that doesn't work, just wait for a while. All collectible markets face downward cycles and records are no exception. What was worth $100 today may be only $25 next year. With that being said, it helps to educate yourself on what is truly rare and what is just overpriced hype.
